Senate Education committee advances legislation on minimum teacher salary, accountability

Five members of the Senate Education committee passed a bill Thursday morning to set up a minimum teacher salary and continue accountability measures that would otherwise expire this year.

House Bill 1048, as amended with amendment “K,”not only sets up a measure to increase average teacher compensation, but establishes a minimum teacher salary and puts in a new accountability measure for districts that don’t increase average teacher compensation or pay teachers the minimum teacher salary.

First, it sets up that each school district must increase its average teacher compensation so that the cumulative increase in it since fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024) is greater than or equal to 50% of the cumulative percentage change in the target teacher salary since fiscal year 2024.

Second, it sets a state minimum teacher salary at $45,000 starting in fiscal year 2025, which is July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

Then, in fiscal year 2026 (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026) and each year after, the state minimum salary will be calculated by increasing the previous year’s state minimum salary by the percentage change in state aid that the Legislature adopts.

By July 1, 2026, which is the start of fiscal year 2027, each school district must pay each full-time equivalent teacher a salary at least equal to the state minimum salary.

More: Here's what South Dakota is weighing for average teacher pay this legislative session

Third, districts that don’t increase average teacher compensation or pay its teachers the minimum salary in accordance with the bill will see the Department of Education lower their state aid by $500 for each teacher employed in the district. A district can request a waiver from this penalty from the School Finance Accountability Board.

In the committee hearing Thursday, Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) said a workgroup of lawmakers, lobbyists, teachers and administrators worked on the bill, and that it prioritizes increasing teacher pay.

Rep. Tony Venhuizen (R-Sioux Falls) said the goal of the Legislature is to send more money to schools and into teachers’ pockets. To raise teacher salaries and get more teachers in the state, minimum and starting salaries must go up, he said.

Further support from the bill came from Education Secretary Joe Graves; Sandra Waltman, with the South Dakota Education Association; Dianna Miller, with the large school group; Mitch Richter, with the South Dakota United School Association; Rob Monson, with School Administrators of South Dakota; and Doug Wermedal, with Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

More: Will Kristi Noem's proposed 4% increase in state aid to education increase teacher pay?

Richter said the idea of funding the “big three” every year (education, health care providers and state employees) may have to come to an end, or be funded at a rate higher than inflation, if the state wants to increase teacher pay.

Before the bill was amended with amendment “K,” the lobbyists noted there were multiple amendments out there, and that there were components in each amendment that they liked and disliked. Miller even noted some amendments weren’t seen until early Thursday morning or late Wednesday night.

Sole opposition testimony to the bill came from Rapid City Area Schools board member Christine Stephenson, who said she was speaking on her own behalf, not for the district or board. RCAS has seen declining enrollment the last couple of years, and Stephenson said asking the district to increase teacher pay “without providing additional funding is like squeezing water from a stone.”

The committee moved amendment “K” during the time for committee questions, discussion and action, after testimony was heard from both sides.

More: Teacher shortage: South Dakotans explain why they left education for something new

Reps. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission) did not support amendment “K,” but a different amendment “H.”

Pischke said he didn’t support “K” because South Dakota has vastly different school districts with a range of median home prices and cost of living, so to have a statewide policy establishing teachers need to make a certain amount regardless of location would be difficult, he said.

Bordeaux said he was concerned about consolidation in his local districts and that some schools don’t have the resources for that or for this bill.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Senate Education committee advances teacher pay bill HB 1048