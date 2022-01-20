Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

Katrina Robinson talks to the press conference following her conviction on wire fraud charges on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

The Senate Ethics Committee voted Thursday that state Sen. Katrina Robinson, D-Memphis, violated the Senate code of ethics and recommended her expulsion due to her conviction on federal fraud charges.

Robinson will now face a full Senate vote based on the committee's recommendation.

The senator is awaiting a March sentencing date for two federal fraud charges related to the mismanagement of federal funds in connection to her leadership of a nursing school. Robinson's criminal trial focused on events that occurred prior to her 2018 election to the state Senate.

Robinson appeared before the committee on Thursday to request a delay until her attorney could be present, arguing her legal case is still pending and it would be inappropriate to answer questions without her lawyer present.

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators, the NAACP Memphis Branch and the Shelby County Democratic Legislative Caucus submitted letters to the Ethics Committee on Wednesday asking for a hearing delay pending a "final" court ruling in Robinson's federal case.

The committee voted along party lines to deny Robinson's request Thursday, before voting 4-1 to find her in violation of Senate ethics. The committee then voted again to recommend expulsion if the full Senate finds Robinson violated Senate ethics.

"The trial is on the floor of the Senate, this body is only here to make a recommendation to the full body," Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, said. "You will have the opportunity to have counsel on the floor, which is appropriate."

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said the committee "conducted a fair and deliberative hearing on the complaints against Senator Robinson."

"They considered not only her explicit legal status but also the ethical and moral failings indicative in the charges against her," he said. "The committee found the charges against her violate the Code of Ethics of the Senate and require expulsion. The removal of a Senator under these circumstances is a very serious and historically unprecedented step. This is not something we consider lightly. I continue to hope Senator Robinson will reflect on the findings of the committee and choose to step down voluntarily in the best interest of the Senate."

Story continues

Robinson successfully fought for an acquittal of two charges following her conviction on four charges last fall, but a federal judge in January denied a motion for a new trial.

A federal jury found Robinson guilty in September 2021 of four counts of wire fraud in connection to her leadership of a nursing school and the management of funds from a federal grant. Robinson was initially charged with mismanaging more than $600,000 of federal funds intended for scholarships and faced a 48-count indictment.

When the case went to trial in September 2021, charges were reduced to 20 counts, 15 of which Judge Sheryl Lipman dismissed. Robinson was found guilty of four charges related to less than $3,500, which prosecutors said Robinson used for wedding expenses.

Earlier this month, Lipman acquitted Robinson of two of those charges, finding prosecutors had insufficient evidence to prove she intentionally falsified records at The Healthcare Institute.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, said Thursday she felt the committee's action was premature before final sentencing, given how the prosecution's case of 48 counts has fallen to two remaining charges.

Akbari said it also could be a "slippery slope" to judge a lawmaker's behavior prior to their election without a finalized criminal case.

"There are two more left — anything could happen before that final conviction notice is signed," Akbari said. "Therefore, I don’t think it’s right yet for us to move forward."

A second federal fraud case against Robinson and two others was dismissed late last year after the defendants agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program for the charges.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest politics news, podcasts like Grand Divisions, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Expulsion recommended for Memphis. Sen. Katrina Robinson, will go to Senate