Senate filibuster fight cools, but battles loom

The Senate is moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped his demands about preserving the filibuster, but the truce may be only temporary. (Jan. 26)

Video Transcript

MITCH MCCONNELL: Manchin yesterday made it clear, he was not going to support getting rid of the legislative filibuster under any circumstances for the duration of this Congress. I talked to Senator Sinema last night, she said the same thing. So the issue, as far as I'm concerned, is resolved.

JOHN THUNE: It was unfortunate that Senate Democrats, Leader Schumer had a different point of view when it came to the filibuster, and I'm grateful, as a leader pointed out, to Senators Manchin and Sinema for their willingness to step forward and say that we will protect the legislative filibuster.

I think having that on the record pretty much ensures that, at least for the foreseeable future, we'll be able to maintain the 60 vote threshold when it comes to most legislation, and ensure that minority voices and votes are represented the United States Senate.

JOHN BARRASSO: President Biden gave his inaugural address, and he called for unity. So we have a 50-50 Senate. That is not a Senate that should pursue radical ideas. But yet, Chuck Schumer, in his statements and speeches, is one that is refusing to go and do what should be done in terms of committing to focus on a Senate that can work together.

MITCH MCCONNELL: that is the only was the only impediment to moving ahead. Senator Schumer, I'll be able to adopt an organizing resolution that's very close to exactly what was negotiated by Lott and Daschle after the 2000 election when we also ended up with a 50-50 Senate.