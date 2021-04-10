Senate filibuster's racist past fuels arguments for its end

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Lexington, Ky., Monday, April 5, 2021. In the background is University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, holds a news conference, Thursday, March 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
1 / 2

Senate Republians McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Lexington, Ky., Monday, April 5, 2021. In the background is University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once obscure, the Senate filibuster is coming under fresh scrutiny not only because of the enormous power it gives a single senator to halt President Joe Biden’s agenda, but as a tool historically used for racism.

Senators and those advocating for changes to the practice say the procedure that allows endless debate is hardly what the founders intended, but rather a Jim Crow-relic whose time is up. Among the most vivid examples, they point to landmark filibusters including Strom Thurmond's 24-hour speech against a 1957 Civil Rights bill, as ways it has been used to stall changes.

The debate ahead is no longer just academic, but one that could make or break Biden's agenda in the split 50-50 Senate. Carrying echoes of that earlier Civil Rights era, the Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and voting rights bill that has been approved by House Democrats but is running into a Senate Republican filibuster.

In a letter Friday, nearly 150 groups called on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of more restrictive new elections law in Georgia, which could be undone by the pending “For the People” act that's before Congress.

“The filibuster has a long history of being used to block voting rights, civil rights, and democracy-protecting bills,” said Fix our Senate and a roster of leading progressive and advocacy groups focused on gun control, climate change, immigration and other issues.

“Senate Democrats will soon face a choice: Protect our democracy and pass the For the People Act, or protect the filibuster — an outdated and abused ‘Jim Crow relic’ that deserves to be tossed into the dustbin of history."

The pressure is mounting on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democrats as time ticks on Biden's priorities. With the narrow Senate and the Democrats holding just a slim majority in the House, it's clear that Republicans will be able to easily block bills from passing Congress, which they plan to do.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell recently declared it “fake history” to suggest a racial component to the filibuster practice.

In a Senate speech, McConnell recalled times the filibuster was used by both parties, including just last year when Democrats were in the minority and used it to block other bills. “It’s not a racist relic,” McConnell said.

Established almost by accident in a way that allows unlimited debate, the filibuster practice dots early congressional history, but entered the lexicon on the eve of the Civil War. By the early 20th century, it was used to block anti-lynching bills but became more widely used in recent years, sharpened as a procedural weapon to grind any action to a halt in the Senate.

To overcome a filibuster takes 60 votes, but some Democratic senators have proposed lowering that threshold to 51 votes, as has been done to allow approval of executive and judicial nominees. Senate Democrats hold the slim majority this session because under the Constitution, the Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris, can cast the tie-breaking vote

McConnell himself changed the filibuster practice when Republicans were in the majority, stunning Washington when he maneuvered the Senate to lower the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to 51 votes, enabling Republicans to install three of Donald Trump’s high court judicial nominees over Democratic objections.

The top-ranking Black member of Congress, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, warned senators recently that he would not be quiet if they used the filibuster to halt action on raising the minimum wage and other Democratic priorities. “We’re not just going to give in to these arcane methods of denying progress,” the South Carolina Democrat said, hearkening back to Thurmond's speech.

But it would take all Democrats to agree to change the rules, and some centrists, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are not on board.

"There is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster," he wrote in a recent op-ed.

Manchin has received as much attention as any other senator as the White House conducts outreach to Congress.

Biden has spoken to him several times, and he’s also received calls from other senior officials including White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

Biden advisors have long known that he would express reluctance to overhaul the filibuster. And Manchin is not alone — as many as 10 Democratic senators have been wary of changing the filibuster practice.

The president and White House aides have also spoken to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., among others, according to advisors.

The administration's pitch to all the senators, including Manchin, has framed the moment as one that calls for drastic action, including a need to uphold voting rights in the face of legislation they believe can be considered racist.

Harvard Law professor Michael Klarman said while the filibuster itself may in itself be racist, it certainly has been used that way in the past — as well as in the present.

“There’s nothing partisan about saying the filibuster has mostly been used for racist reasons, I think everybody would agree that that’s true,” he said.

The election legislation coming before the Senate will become a test case. Already approved by the House as H.R. 1, the sweeping federal package would expanding voting access by allowing universal registration, early voting by mail and other options, undoing some of Georgia’s new law.

Democrats intend to eventually bring it forward for votes and test the Republicans willingness to object.

At the same time, Schumer is eyeing another process, so-called budget reconciliation, that provides a tool for certain budgetary bills to be approved on a 51-vote threshold, bypassing GOP opposition.

Democrats used the reconciliation process to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, in the face of unified Republican no votes, and could use it again to advance his $2.3 trillion infrastructure packag e or other priorities.

Since reconciliation revolves around budgetary matters, it's it's not clear the elections bill or others legislation gun control or immigration, for example, could be considered under the procedure.

One Democrat, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, the new senator whose election in January helped deliver the party majority control, recently signaled he is prepared to use all options to push ahead on the elections bill.

“I intend to use my leverage, and my state’s leverage as the majority maker, whose electoral future is in peril right now, to demand that we deal with voting rights," he told The Associated Press, "and we deal with it urgently and swiftly.”

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Matt Gaetz needs to resign,' says Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    Gaetz is scheduled to address Women for America First, a pro-Trump group, in Florida on Friday night.

  • Gaetz faces House ethics probe; federal investigation widens

    The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation Friday into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as federal prosecutors probing sex trafficking allegations against him are also scrutinizing the actions of some of his political allies and fellow Florida Republicans as part of a broader public corruption inquiry. Federal agents have, in recent months, been examining Gaetz’s connections to several other influential Florida political figures.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: 6 in 10 Democrats want 'vaccine passports.' 6 in 10 Republicans don’t.

    Republicans and Democrats are sharply divided over the emerging prospect of “vaccine passports” designed to provide proof of immunization against the coronavirus, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Play ball! Yankees fan Billy Crystal talks baseball and directing the classic sports movie '61*'

    Billy Crystal reveals how his real-life friendship with Mickey Mantle inspired his baseball movie favorite on its 20th anniversary.

  • Biden calls for an extra $1.2 billion to help fund more tax audits of rich Americans

    Biden is calling for $1.2 billion in additional funding for the IRS, largely so the agency can funnel more resources to audit wealthy taxpayers and corporations.

  • Phillip Adams, who allegedly killed 5 people, will have brain tested for CTE

    The former NFL player believed to have shot and killed five people before committing suicide will have his brain examined for CTE by a South Carolina coroner.

  • Hunter Biden vs. the Four Horsemen of the Crackocalypse

    Hunter Biden's "Beautiful Things" is a memoir of addiction by the president's troubled son.

  • CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

    Business Roundtable CEO Josh Bolten told Bloomberg he still favors a "substantial amount" of Biden's plan but certainly not corporate tax changes.

  • They Are Not Alone: UFO Reports Surged in the Pandemic

    In the years since she says extraterrestrial beings took her from her suburban yard outside Rochester, New York, Virginia Stringfellow has kept her story mostly within a close-knit community of people who say they have also encountered UFOs. But over the past year, that pool has grown: Each of her monthly locals-only UFO meetups average about five new people who believe they have seen a mysterious object in the sky — not including about 50 out-of-towners who have tried to join. “I have to turn away people,” said Stringfellow, 75. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Sightings of unidentified objects in 2020 nearly doubled in New York from the previous year, to about 300, according to data compiled by the National UFO Reporting Center, or NUFORC. They also rose by about 1,000 nationwide, to more than 7,200 sightings. But according to ufologists (pronounced “yoof-ologists”), as those who study the phenomena call themselves, the trend is not necessarily the result of an alien invasion. Rather, it was probably caused in part by another invader: the coronavirus. Pushed to stay home by lockdown restrictions, many found themselves with more time to look up. In New York, droves of urbanites fleeing the virus took up residence in places such as the Catskills and the Adirondacks, where skies are largely free from light pollution. About a quarter of the reports nationally came in March and April of last year, when lockdowns were at their most strict. Glimmers wobbling across the sky have gone viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views. Longtime UFO enthusiasts say the pandemic clearly has more people scanning the night skies. But there is another reason that the public might be newly receptive to the idea that the flicker on the horizon is worth reporting: The Pentagon revealed over the summer that it would soon convene a new task force to investigate so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena” observed from military aircraft. Last year, it declassified three videos of such sightings. In addition, the $2.3 trillion appropriations package signed late last year by then-President Donald Trump includes a provision that the secretary of defense and director of national intelligence collaborate on a UFO report and release it to the public. “It’s encouraging to many of us in the field of ufology that the government is willing to confirm that they are aware of these circumstances, that they are conceding that people are reporting these events,” said NUFORC director Peter Davenport. Previously, he said, the government appeared to have believed “that people like me are just crazy — and we’re not.” Davenport and his peers are quick to point out that any uptick in sightings does not mean a spike in flying saucers. Unidentified flying objects are just that — airborne phenomena that have not yet been identified. The vast majority of sightings called in to the reporting center are swiftly determined to be things such as birds, bats, satellites, planes and drones, he said. A number of sightings last year were quickly identified as satellites launched by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space-exploration initiative that conducted test runs over northern Idaho last year. One viral TikTok video of an object hovering in New Jersey last year turned out to be a Goodyear blimp. “A skilled UFO investigator is one of the most skeptical people around,” Davenport said. Only a small fraction of reports scrutinized by NUFORC, which is based in Washington state, are truly not identifiable. That proportion has not changed even as more calls have poured in, according to Davenport. Ufologists are frequently prickly when it comes to the subject of apparent increases in UFO sightings, warning that bumps occur with regularity over the years, and are a favorite subject of news reports. The coverage itself may also drive up sightings, they warn. In New York, as city dwellers have tried to escape the virus by relocating to the countryside, they have driven up rural sightings, said Chris DePerno, assistant director of the New York state branch of the Mutual UFO Network, a nonprofit organization that uses civilian investigators to study reports of UFOs. Absent urban light pollution, he said, the transplants are taking new notice of the night sky and whatever may be in it. “They come up toward the Hudson Valley — it’s beautiful up there, you get clear skies and then all of a sudden you see this thing zipping through the sky, that stopped on a dime, goes straight up, takes off again, stops, comes back. We’re talking incredible speeds,” said DePerno, a retired police detective. “With the COVID thing, more people are looking up.” The seeming uptick in reports has come as a relief to some who say they’ve seen mysterious floating craft but feared they were alone. “Because of the Pentagon being outed, there is more news now, there is more reporting now,” said Stringfellow, who goes by Cookie. “People aren’t so afraid to say, ‘Oh, jeez, I was in the woods now, or I was by the lake, and this thing came down.’” But for a 65-year-old retired New York State Park Police officer from Granville (along the state border with Vermont) who asked not to be named because he worried about going public with his belief in UFOs and extraterrestrial life, full acceptance still feels a ways off. The lingering fear of ridicule may be suppressing the true numbers of UFO sightings, he suggested; there might, in fact, be more out there. He urged city folks to stay calm should they see a UFO, just as he did one evening about 30 years ago, when, he said, he spotted a football-fields-long object floating beside the Taconic State Parkway as he finished a patrol shift. And most important, he said, people should not let fear of being mocked prevent them from reporting what they see. If enough people report UFOs when they see them, he said, the world will believe they are telling the truth. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • 'An extraordinary life': Boris Johnson leads world leaders' tributes to Prince Philip

    Boris Johnson has led world leaders' tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh after he died aged 99.

  • US Olympian Sakura Kokumai describes racist attack while training at park

    "I didn’t think it would happen to me at a park I usually go to to train. “

  • School report card: Nearly 80 percent of U.S. teachers and school staff received 1 dose of vaccine, more universities require COVID-19 shot come fall

    The CDC says a majority of teachers and school staff received at least 1 dose of vaccine and more universities require students to get vaccinated before returning for the fall semester.

  • The GOP Destroyed Its Brand. Joe Manchin Wants Dems To Follow Suit.

    Jim Watson-Pool/GettyFlorida congressman Matt Gaetz’s widening sex scandal is just the latest in a string of humiliating moments for a party overtaken by grifters and conspiracy-loving cranks. Gaetz and House colleagues like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan may be media power players in the new, Trump-obsessed GOP, but all of that sleaze and QAnon craziness is exhausting Republican voters.Republican obstructionism sent the party down a dark and destructive path. Without any institutional values to slow their slouch toward Gomorrah, the party is incapable of winning back voters they’ve lost. Only a quarter of voters now firmly identify as Republicans, scraping Gallup’s all-time low of 22 percent. Meanwhile, Democratic Party identification surged to its highest level in nearly a decade. Once reliable conservative suburban voters fled the GOP in 2020, aghast at Trump’s slimy conduct and a Republican Party that openly refused to govern. There’s no evidence those suburbanites are giving their former party a second chance.Democrats—especially obstructor-in-chief Joe Manchin— should internalize that lesson. Instead, they seem to be confusing self-sabotaging positions with being the mythological “adult in the room.”Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?Of course, the adults in the GOP room all ended up bowing to Trump, or leaving, and the result was a party that looked and acted almost exactly like Trump—down to his unfavorable polling and moral baggage. Millions of conservative voters simply gave up trying to rationalize the constant carnival of impeachable conduct. Fewer Americans described themselves as Republicans during Trump’s term than during any prior GOP administration since Gallup began phone polling. That number is still falling.Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?As the post-Trump party sends Americans a clear message that MAGA is the new conservative orthodoxy, even lifelong Republicans are openly questioning if the GOP’s current brand can be salvaged. It can’t. Not only is the GOP bereft of anything approaching policy ideas, as their lockstep pre-emptive rejection of President Joe Biden’s popular infrastructure plan confirms, they’re also proving wildly incapable at picking winning messaging fights.The fight to delay and derail Biden’s sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan will be devastating for the GOP, and for any Democrats who try to block urgently needed spending on roads, bridges and ports. In this case, the Republican instinct to block legislative progress also spits in the faces of the nearly 80 percent of Americans who support Biden’s proposal. By stamping their feet and refusing to work with Democrats, Republicans are prioritizing Trump’s anti-Democrat fetish instead of the roughly one in five Republican voters who support infrastructure spending.In the months since voters tossed Trump out, senior Republican leaders have leapt forward on the wrong side of nearly every pressing policy issue, when they’re not wasting time and political capital hallucinating about Dr. Seuss’ cancellation or screaming about how Major League Baseball is now a communist front operation. A constellation of GOP elected officials and conservative pressure groups united in opposition to immigration reform even before Biden was sworn in as president. That’s red meat for the MAGA base, but it puts Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on the wrong side of the 70 percent of Americans and nearly half of Republican voters who say they support an earned pathway to citizenship.Nowhere are the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds more apparent than in their plainly losing fight to defend voter suppression laws rolling out in red states across the country. Not only have Republicans’ strongman tactics alienated major corporate allies who make up the backbone of the GOP donor class, they’ve also created a rare moment of bipartisan solidarity among regular voters. Only a third of Americans support efforts like those underway in Georgia to systematically strip voting rights from communities of color.Yiddish, appropriately, has a word to both describe and condemn this kind of directionless wandering: luftmenschen, men of the air. The word describes a particularly grating kind of person, someone with no productive occupation or practical skills, an airhead unconcerned with practical problems. Nothing could better describe a GOP more focused on delivering viral Twitter memes than on repairing the crumbling bridges and dangerous roads most of their constituents use on a daily basis.The GOP was conquered and pillaged by self-serving luftmenschen after its capitulation to Trump, but Democrats’ stronger institutional values are no guarantee of protection from a similar fate. Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the Democrats’ leading luftmensch, outraged progressives with a Washington Post op-ed in which he stridently refused to ever eliminate or weaken the filibuster. Krysten Sinema doubled down on her support for the filibuster as well, outraging Arizona progressives who feel misled by the one-time Green Party politician’s sudden refusal to advance Biden’s broad agenda.“The political games playing out in the halls of Congress only fuel the hateful rhetoric and violence we see across our country right now,” Manchin writes, equating progressive critics of the filibuster with the violent far-right mobs responsible for the vast majority of rising political violence.Manchin may frame his support for the filibuster as down-home centrist pragmatism, but it represents the same kind of ideology-over-reality thinking that sank the GOP. Manchin’s repeated calls for Congress to “get back to work” ring hollow when that work is blocked by Republican abuse of the filibuster.Manchin’s ideological fantasy only works if he ignores that 60 percent of Americans find it ridiculous for a single Republican senator to stall the work of America’s entire legislative machinery. Democrats must ask who Manchin is representing when over half of the country supports a return to the talking filibuster. Manchin may frame his argument as one grounded in pragmatism and bipartisanship, but in reality his argument represents the single biggest roadblock to getting Congress working again.Trump’s GOP has proven adept at building political coalitions that unify business and labor. Unfortunately for them, those coalitions are almost exclusively filled with their opponents. And with hucksters like Gaetz and Rep. Madison Cawthorn treating government as a springboard for a future career in right-wing cable news, the GOP has driven out the institutional knowledge necessary to change course in the face of Americans’ mounting demands that Republicans either start doing their jobs or step aside.Democrats can’t save the GOP and they shouldn’t waste time or political capital trying. Far more important is preventing the outbreak of mindless obstructionism within our own party. Survey after survey and election after election shows the GOP paying a heavy cost for abandoning governing in favor of farming right-wing media outrage. If Democrats want to avoid that fate, it’s time to kill the filibuster and get to work.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Helps HBO Max Punch Into Top 10 Most-Downloaded Apps for Q1

    Did “Godzilla vs. Kong” just push WarnerMedia’s HBO Max to a monster quarter of subscriber signups? For the first time, HBO Max landed on the quarterly rankings of the top 10 most-downloaded apps in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2021, as tracked by research firm App Annie. The subscription-streaming app stood at No. […]

  • Fact check: Statement on migrants at the southern border falsely attributed to Ted Cruz

    A viral statement on the condition of migrants arriving at the border claiming to come from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is fabricated.

  • Experts: Tiger Woods did not receive preferential treatment from police

    Experts say the police's handling of the Tiger Woods crash was nothing out of the ordinary.

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Texas mass shooting

    Correspondent Jeff Paul joins 'Special Report' with new details on Bryan, Texas shooting

  • Two GM Legends Make Their Way Down The Quarter Mile Head To Head

    Which car can sprint to victory the fastest?

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz declares he's "not going anywhere" amid sex trafficking probe

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down Friday night, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight," amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. What he's saying: “I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz, who denies the allegations, said during a Women for America First event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members.He told Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."“The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life, to wild — and I mean wild — conspiracy theories," Gaetz said Friday. "I won’t be intimidated by the lying media, and I won’t be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with. The truth will prevail,” he added, speaking to The Women for America First group. The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced earlier Friday it has launched a probe into the Florida congressman.The panel said it is aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."Go deeper: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Rep. Matt Gaetz to resignLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.