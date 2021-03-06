Senate Finally Passes Biden’s $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan finally passed the Senate today after a marathon amendments session, known as a vote-o-rama, and several last-minute changes to the bill. The bill passed in a 50-49 vote, with no Republican voting in favor of the bill.

See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Find: Proposed Tax Breaks and Credits That Could Make the New Stimulus Bill a Welcome Relief

The Senate’s version of the legislation must now be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives — which is scheduled to vote on Tuesday — before heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law, according to a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Democrats hope to have the Act signed by March 14, the deadline to renew unemployment aid programs.

“The Senate has now passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide long-awaited relief to Americans suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and to boost our capacity to save lives by ramping up the deployment of testing and vaccines. The help that so many of our people have been waiting for during months of Republican inaction is one step closer,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“On Tuesday, the House will consider the Senate’s amended version of the American Rescue Plan, so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature early next week. Democrats are delivering on our promise to take action to defeat this virus and provide the assistance the American people need until our economy can reopen safely and fully.”

See: $15 Minimum Wage Dropped from Stimulus
Find: Philanthropists Gave More Than $20 Billion to Fight COVID in 2020

Upon the passage of the bill, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said, “Good news, America: Relief is finally on the way. The American Rescue Plan is going to put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, kids in classrooms, and open signs on Main Street businesses. And it’s not a moment too soon.”

Sen. Merkley added that “this past year will go down in our nation’s history books as one of our most difficult and frightening chapters…For too long, the American people have been waiting for the kind of bold, decisive action it’s going to take to beat back this virus, get Americans back on their feet, and safely re-open our schools. Today’s vote means that kind of relief is finally within sight — including stimulus checks; extended unemployment insurance for the 20 million Americans who are relying on the program and would otherwise lose it at the end of next week; resources local governments need to provide vital services; support for our frontline workers and Main Streets; resources to safely help get students back in the classroom; and a national strategy to make testing easier and vaccines distributed as quickly as possible.”

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said in a statement today that while he was disappointed that not a single Republican colleague joined the Democrats in this effort, “make no mistake, their constituents will benefit greatly from the financial relief Democrats fought for in this bill. Our legislation puts another $1,400 in the pockets of working people, keeps the unemployed afloat, makes student debt relief tax-free, delivers historic tax relief to families with children, and helps millions of people avoid eviction and foreclosure,” he said.

See: Millions Are About to Get Slammed with a Surprise Tax Bill – Could a $10,200 Waiver Save the Day?
Find: Those $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Costing Taxpayers $15,000 Per Household

The original plan called for $400-per-week unemployment insurance, but that payment will now be lowered to $300 and will be extended through Sept. 6 instead of through the end of August, The New York Times reports. In addition, the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits will not be taxed.

The bill also includes $1,400 direct-payment checks for Americans earning up to $75,000, according to The New York Times. Individuals earning more than $75,000 but less than $80,000 would receive smaller payments under the bill.

In addition, the American Rescue Plan includes, among other things, an extended tax child credit, help for small businesses and funding for vaccinations and COVID response.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Senate Finally Passes Biden’s $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The Senate approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday in a 50-49 party-line vote. The relief package, which includes $1,400 direct payments for millions of Americans and billions put toward distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, was initially OK’d by the House of Representatives on Feb. 27. Now that the bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, has been passed by the Senate, it will return to the House for final congressional approval before it can be sent to Biden to sign into law. “We tell the American people, help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Saturday, according to the Associated Press, adding: “Our job right now is to help our country get from this stormy present to that hopeful future.” Also Read: Lachlan Murdoch Predicts Fox News Ratings Bump During Biden Presidency The Senate’s debate preceding the bill’s approval lasted more than 24 hours, ending with all Republican senators voting against the package and all of the Democrats voting for it, with Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, not present. Though the bill was passed by the Senate, not every part of it made the final cut for approval, including the $15 federal hourly minimum wage that Democrats had fought for. The relief package’s weekly unemployment benefits amount was also reduced from $400 to $300 during the hours of debate over the finer points of the $1.9 trillion package. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the bill was approved that “the Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” according to USA Today. This bill has been a main priority for Biden since he was sworn into office in January amid a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 522,000 Americans. “This bill that we are completing now is the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working people in the modern history of this country,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said ahead of the Senate passing the the American Rescue Plan, according to USA Today. “The people are hurting and today, we respond.” Read original story Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill At TheWrap

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Suing Trump and Members of His Circle for Inciting Violent Capitol Riot

    Eric Swalwell, who was also a House impeachment manager, has filed a federal lawsuit against Donald Trump and his associates over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Why Now Is the Time for Gen Z To Start Investing

    Generation Z is loosely defined as those born between 1997 and either 2012 or 2015, depending on the reference source. This puts Gen Zers (or "zoomers") at roughly 6 to 24 years old currently. Read...

  • Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

    The Senate voted 50-49 on Saturday to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.Why it matters: COVID relief has been a central promise for Biden, and passing the sweeping package has been a major priority for the administration and congressional Democrats. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's next: The House is expected to take up the Senate version of the bill next week before it is sent to Biden for his signature. Context: The bill passed more than 24 hours after the Senate opened debate. Republicans forced dozens of votes overnight into Saturday on amendments in an effort to stall the process. Democrats approved the package through the budget reconciliation process, meaning it did not require any Republican support to pass.However, the reconciliation process also prevented Democrats from including a provision to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour in the legislation. The Senate parliamentarian ruled last month that the wage increase does not directly affect the federal government’s finances.What they're saying: "I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise," Biden said from the White House Saturday."This plan puts on a path to defeating this virus," the president said, adding that stimulus checks will likely begin going out later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said just before final passage that the "bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the bill "the most progressive" piece of legislation "in a generation," according to NBC News.Highlights from the bill: Expanded federal funding for COVID programs, including $46 billion for testing and tracing; $7.6 billion for pandemic response at community health centers; $5.2 billion to support research, development and manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics and other medical products; and $7.7 billion to expand the public health care workforce.$1,400 stimulus payments for most Americans. $128.6 billion to help K-12 schools reopen.$350 billion in state and local aid.$25 billion in aid to restaurants and other food and drinking establishments.$19 billion in emergency rental assistance.$7.25 billion in funds for Paycheck Protection Program loans.The bill also extending the enhanced unemployment insurance of $300 per week through Sept. 6. Editor's note: This story has been updated with Biden's comments and clarify the Senate version of the bill extends enhanced unemployment insurance through Sept. 6. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Senate is debating Biden's COVID stimulus bill. When can you expect help? Here's what we know.

    The bill is currently being considered in the Senate, where Republicans who oppose it are attempting to delay its final passage in the chamber.

  • Senate Narrowly Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID Stimulus Bill

    The Senate voted 50-49 to pass Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Saturday, after a marathon session of voting on various amendments. The bill was passed via budget reconciliation rules, which allow a simple majority to approve legislation in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. The Biden administration had been pushing to pass the legislation before the week of March 14, when pandemic-related federal unemployment assistance is scheduled to expire. The vote occurred entirely on partisan lines. Senator Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) returned to his home state on Friday to attend the funeral of his father-in-law, meaning Vice President Kamala Harris did not need to cast a tie-breaking vote. “This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said just before the final vote. “It is broader, deeper and more comprehensive in helping working families and lifting people out of poverty than anything Congress has seen or accomplished in a very long time.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized the bill and its passage. “The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” McConnell said. The legislation will now be returned to the House, which must approve the Senate’s version of the bill in order to send it to President Biden’s desk. The bill contains $1,400 checks for Americans making less than $75,000 a year, while married couples making $150,000 or less will receive two checks. Payments are phased out for individuals making $80,000 and married couples making $160,000. The package includes $130 billion in funds for K-12 schools, intended to help districts reduce class sizes to accommodate social distancing, improve ventilation systems, and make other changes. One measure introduced by Senator Maggie Hassan (D., N.H.) requires schools that receive funding to provide reopening plans within 30 days. However, the relief bill does not mandate that schools reopen for in-person learning. The bill also provides $350 billion to state and local governments, in measures Republicans have criticized as “blue-state bailouts.” Federal unemployment benefits will continue at $300 per week until September 6 under the legislation. House Democrats had attempted to raise unemployment assistance to $400 per week until October, but that plan was scrapped following objections by Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.). Meanwhile several Democrats, including Manchin and Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, helped vote down a proposal by Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

    An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. After laboring all night on a mountain of amendments — nearly all from Republicans and rejected — bleary-eyed senators approved the sprawling package on a 50-49 party-line vote. “This nation has suffered too much for much too long,” Biden told reporters at the White House after the vote.

  • 14 Stylish Sundresses on Amazon That’ll Update Your Spring Wardrobe—All Under $40

    From maxi options to wrap styles, we’ve got you covered.

  • Senate Nears Saturday Passage After All-Nighter: Stimulus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate is on track to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill as early as midday Saturday after a compromise reduced added unemployment benefits to $300 a week, one of several ways moderate Democrats shaped the bill to be less generous than the House version.Democrats also fought off a raft of Republican amendments to cut state and local funding, redirect Amtrak funding, end aid to indebted minority farmers, and stop grants for non-profit entities. The amendment process began after 11 a.m. on Friday.But the chamber voted to include the deal Democrats reached within their own ranks to extend until Sept. 6 the $300 weekly federal supplement for jobless benefits, down from $400 a week in the House bill. Negotiations on that amendment in turn caused a separate vote on a minimum wage to set a record for the longest vote in Senate history, dragging on for nearly 12 hours as Democrats tried to keep their caucus united.The House will need to vote on the Senate’s version. That means the changes will need to pass muster with progressives who have enough votes to sink the bill if they so choose, which would send negotiators back to the table. Democratic leaders are pledging final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire.Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed.Senate Prepares for Passage After All-Night Vote MarathonThe Senate is on track to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill around midday Saturay after voting throughout the night on amendments.With more than 28 amendments already considered, about eight to 10 remained for votes, according to timelines outlined by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican aides.Passage of the bill has been sealed by a a compromise among Senate Democrats which kept expanded unemployment benefits at $300 a week through Sept. 6 rather than increasing them to $400.The amendment debate began at 11 a.m. Friday and the completion of the first vote on the minimum wage was stalled for nearly 12 hours as the unemployment insurance compromise was worked out with Biden’s personal intervention.Overnight and this morning, the Senate rejected Republican amendments on limiting state and local aid; restricting abortion funding; banning aid to schools that have transgender athletes or fail to open 5 days a week; and end funds in the bill to aid indebted minority farmers. The Senate anticipates voting on an amendment by moderate Republican Lisa Murkowski, who has said she supports a more targeted aid package. -- Erik WassonModerate Senate Democrats Flex Muscle on UI, Wages (6:41 a.m.)Moderate Senate Democrats led by West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have flexed their muscles over the past 24 hours, making major changes to the Biden stimulus bill and setting down a marker on the minimum wage.The most consequential changes will come for the unemployed and for businesses which have complained of being unable to lure workers because of the level of pandemic unemployment benefits.The House-passed bill would have provided $400 in federal weekly benefits above state benefits through August. Manchin, Delaware’s Tom Carper and other moderates objected to that. Carper led a Biden-backed effort to keep the current level of $300 per week but extend it through Oct. 4. That is when Manchin again forced a change, holding up Senate action for nearly 12 hours, until he effected a cutoff of benefits on Sept. 6.The moves came even as seven Democrats and Independent Angus King of Maine stunned the Senate by voting against allowing a doubling of the minimum wage to be added to the bill.Action in Congress eventually tends to spark an equal and opposite reaction. House progressives will have to decide whether to accept the changes made by moderate Democrats and pass the bill or block it, setting up more negotiations.Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown suggested they do the former.“This bill is so extraordinary what we’re able to do, and if some things change at the margins they change at the margin,” he said. -- Erik WassonSenate Votes on Keystone Pipeline, Reopening Schools (3:29 a.m.)The Senate has been plowing through amendments now for several hours, voting down a bipartisan effort to build the Keystone Pipeline and splitting on partisan amendments on reopening schools.The Keystone Pipeline amendment needed 60 votes since it did not comply with budget rules. It only got 51, nine votes short, though that tally showed a bipartisan rift with Biden. Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Manchin sponsored the proposal, which sought to cut against Biden’s decision to cancel the project.Earlier, Democrats voted down a amendment from Florida Republican Marco Rubio to tie Covid relief funding to reopening schools. They instead backed an amendment by New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan to require schools receiving funding to develop plans within 30 days for reopening safely.Democrats also blocked an effort by Maine Republican Susan Collins to shrink the package to $650 billion by eliminating much of the bill and shrinking who would get stimulus checks, as well as an amendment from Lindsey Graham of South Carolina changing a state-and-local funding formula that he said was too generous to blue states.About 500 amendments have been filed so far during the vote-a-rama, with Republicans promising still more -- Steven T. DennisSenate Amends Bill with Jobless Benefits Deal (1:29 a.m.)The Senate voted 50-49 to accept an amendment including a deal Democratic leaders struck with Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, to tweak the weekly amount and expiration date of supplemental jobless benefits.With the change, the provision would extend existing $300-a-week supplemental unemployment insurance through Sept. 6 and exempt the first $10,200 of benefits from income taxes for families making less than $150,000.Manchin had opposed an earlier offer extending the benefits until October. He and several other moderate Democrats said the $400 weekly payments included in the House-passed version could discourage workers from finding new jobs as the economy reopens.Senators still face a gauntlet of potentially hundreds of Republican amendments and procedural motions that could drag the vote through the weekend. -- Steven DennisVote Continues After Nearly 12-Hour Amendment (11:46 p.m.)The Senate’s amendment “vote-a-rama” continued Friday night after Democrats held open the vote on the first proposed change to the virus-relief bill while they tried to reach a deal within their own party on supplemental unemployment provisions.Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said he was worried that overly generous jobless benefits would discourage people from returning to work when it’s safe. He agreed to a deal that would extend a federal supplement of $300 per week unemployment aid through Sept. 6.The nearly 12-hour vote on a minimum-wage amendment from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders set a record for the longest Senate vote in U.S. history. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the delay “a spectacle” and criticized Democrats for pushing a partisan bill, unlike last year’s bipartisan packages.“We were prepared to do yet another bill on a bipartisan basis,” McConnell said. “They wanted to do it the hard way.”Republicans questioned why Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was cutting deals with his members to finalize the bill after the amendment-vote process had already begun. Democrats voted down McConnell’s attempt to adjourn and return to continue the vote Saturday morning.“We are going to continue working until we get the job done,” Schumer said.Hundreds of amendments have been filed, although the process is expected to move more quickly, aiming to finish the vote this weekend. -- Steven DennisDemocrats Reach Deal on Unemployment Benefits (8:10 p.m.)Senate Democrats struck a deal on an amendment to the stimulus legislation to extend the additional $300 per week enhanced unemployment aid through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide, after hours of negotiations that had stalled progress on the bill.The deal also provides tax relief to workers who received unemployment insurance compensation by making the first $10,200 of unemployment insurance benefits non-taxable for households with incomes of less than $150,000.It also would extend tax rules regarding excess business loss limitations for one additional year, through 2026.The plan would end the supplemental unemployment benefits a month sooner than the proposal Democrats had floated earlier in the day as one of the changes made to win the support of West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. -- Erik WassonDemocrats Work to Salvage Unemployment Deal (7:17 p.m.)Democrats worked to put the stimulus bill back on track after Senator Joe Manchin put a hold on their plans for a compromise on unemployment-insurance payments.“No comments, no comments, no comments -- too much good negotiations going on,” the West Virginia Democrat said as he brushed past reporters.Earlier Friday, the White House celebrated an apparent compromise from Senator Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat, that would reduce weekly supplemental jobless benefits from $400 to $300 per week, but phase out on Oct. 4 rather than the end of August. The deal would also make $10,200 of unemployment benefits tax-free.But Manchin throughout the day flirted instead with backing a proposal from Ohio Republican Rob Portman that would only extend the benefits through July 18, and not include the tax relief. Because of the 50-50 partisan split in the upper chamber, a defection by any Democratic lawmaker could lead to significant changes -- and possibly even imperil the overall bill in the House of Representatives, where liberals represent a sizable voting bloc.A White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the situation said Biden was generally supportive of compromise to get the legislation passed, and that he and his team were in close contact with senators as they sought a resolution.Republicans derided Democrats over the impasse. The hours-long pause in Senate work today “is pretty indicative that they didn’t have their act together,” Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn said.Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi said he expects Manchin to vote for Portman’s amendment. “He’s done talking to them. Done talking to Schumer and the president,” Wicker said.Port man said Democrats should have realized the difficulty in keeping their caucus together when they used a budget process that has no margin for error.“They are having real problems. What they have is bad policy. The economy is improving and you are increasing UI? How do you explain that to people ?”But Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan said she expects the matter will be resolved soon and the Senate will return to work on amendments later tonight. “We’re hammering out a couple of things, and we’ll get there.” -- Laura Litvan, Justin Sink and Erik WassonGOP Down by a Vote as Alaska Senator Departs: (6:19 p.m.)Republicans are down by one vote as debate on the stimulus bill ground to a halt for six hours while Democrats haggled among themselves on unemployment aid as an earlier deal appeared to fall apart.Senator Dan Sullivan departed Washington Friday afternoon for his home state of Alaska to attend a funeral for his late father-in-law, spokesman Nate Adams said. Sullivan would have voted “no” on the stimulus bill, Adams said. Sullivan’s absence means that Vice President Kamala Harris likely won’t need to break a tie with 50 Democratic lawmakers and 49 Republicans present to vote this weekend.However, Democrats still don’t have 50 members on board for a crucial unemployment insurance deal after Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia wouldn’t commit to vote for the plan. Democrats need all of their Senators to vote for the amendment to attach it to the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that they are aiming to pass this weekend.The agreement, which the White House supports, would have lowered the weekly expanded federal jobless benefits from $400 a week to $300, but would have continued the benefits through early October, instead of terminating them at the end of August. The amendment also makes the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation tax-free, a change that would save some taxpayers from surprise IRS bills.Senate Republicans are working to convince Manchin to back another amendment that would extend the $300 payments through mid-July and wouldn’t make the jobless benefits tax free, therefore adding significantly less to the deficit.Biden Appeals for Passage of His Aid Bill (4:30 p.m.)Biden met at the White House with his economic team to highlight how the latest monthly jobs report showcases a still-damage labor market a year into the Covid-19 crisis, along with hosting a meeting with people who would be getting stimulus checks under the pending pandemic-aid bill.Biden was joined by a Maryland woman who works providing transit to disabled individuals, a self-employed veteran from Washington, D.C., who lost his home to a fire and a representative from Mary’s Center -- a health care, social services and education resource center.“It’s going to make a big difference in terms of their lives,” Biden said. “People in the country are hurting right now, with less than two weeks from enhanced unemployment checks being cut out.”Biden earlier highlighted that the economy still has more than 9 million fewer jobs now than in February last year. “At that rate it would take two years to get back on track.”“We can’t afford one step forward, two steps backward,” he said in appealing for passage of his stimulus. “People need the help now.” -- Justin SinkSenate Voting Stalls Amid Talks on Jobless Aid (3:27 p.m.)While Senate Democrats had looked to have nailed down a deal on the amount and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits earlier in the day, talks continued Friday afternoon, with GOP involvement.The negotiations held up the marathon of votes on amendments for more than three hours Friday afternoon.Democrats continue to work within their caucus to make sure that none of their members would go along with Republican amendments that could sink the bill in the House. Chief among the issues: unemployment insurance benefits.Earlier in the day, a Democratic agreement was unveiled to reduce weekly supplemental jobless benefits to $300 per week -- from $400 in the House-passed legislation -- and extend it through Oct. 4, compared with the end of August.The deal including making $10,200 worth of jobless benefits tax-free.Republican senators said Democrats are still working to line up support for that deal and to ward off an amendment from Ohio Republican Rob Portman to make the benefit $300 a week through July 18. It doesn’t address the tax issue.“They are worried about losing on Portman,” John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said.Key to the outcome could be West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who has argued for stricter targeting of pandemic relief.Texas Senator John Cornyn predicted Senate would pass the stimulus bill Saturday morning. -- Erik Wasson.Sanders Bid to Restore Wage Hike Falls Short (2:42 p.m.)A last-ditch effort by Senator Bernie Sanders to restore a minimum-wage hike to the pandemic-relief bill is headed to defeat with 42 votes in favor and 58 against.The vote hasn’t been made final, though there is almost no chance it would change. It remained open while Democrats attempted to nail down support for their plan to extend supplemental unemployment through September.The Senate parliamentarian had previously ruled that the phased-in increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 fell afoul of budget-reconciliation rules, which Democrats are using to get the Covid-19 aid bill through the Senate with just a simple majority vote.Sanders’s bid to waive the rules and restore the wage hike would have required 60 senators of 100 senators to agree to go along with the amendment. But it failed to get even a majority.“An unelected staffer in the Senate should not be in charge of determining whether 32 million workers in America receive a raise,” Sanders said on the Senate floor.There wasn’t even majority support within the Democratic caucus. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was among the Democrats who voted against it, saying the chamber should look at the issue separate from the relief legislation.“The Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the Covid-focused reconciliation bill,” Sinema said in a statement.Also voting against the attempt were Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as independent Angus King.Biden has called on lawmakers to move ahead with his proposed wage hike on a standalone basis. -- Erik WassonWhite House Sees Bill Speeding Job Recovery by a Year (11:08 a.m.)Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan will accelerate the U.S.’s return to full employment by a year, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said.“Most people say that this bill would pull forward by about a year the length of time it would take to get back to full,” Deese said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. He declined to make more specific predictions about unemployment.A government report earlier Friday showed that total U.S. payrolls in February remained more than 9 million lower than the peak prior to the pandemic. Biden said Friday the report showed his stimulus legislation is “urgently needed.”Deese added that the administration is working to speed up the delivery of stimulus checks that are a key feature of the aid bill that Congress is expected to pass in coming days.White House economist Heather Boushey, also speaking in an interview, underscored that economic recovery will depend heavily on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.“Just to state the obvious, this all depends on getting shots in arms,” she said. -- Jennifer JacobsSenate Democrats Resolve Differences Over Jobless Aid (11:03 a.m.)Senate Democrats have resolved differences over the level and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits in the pandemic relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.The bonus will be kept at the current level of $300 a week, rather than the $400 provided in the House version of the bill, but they will last until Oct. 4 -- rather than the end of August, the aide said. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a close Biden ally, led the talks and will offer the amendment to make the change.The White House supported the compromise. Press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden believes “it is critical to extend expanded unemployment benefits through the end of September.”Recipients will get tax forgiveness on $10,200 worth of benefits under the deal, according to the aide.For millions of unemployed Americans who were able to receive enhanced federal jobless benefits, the change would eliminate their obligation to pay Internal Revenue Service levies on the first $10,200 of those payments.That tax forbearance will offer major help. Unemployment benefits, unlike stimulus payments, are subject to federal income taxes. Many states don’t withhold taxes when they make the payments, so recipients will be required to pay those levies when they file their tax return this spring. That means that the millions of workers who received unemployment benefits could face large, unanticipated tax bills.The deal would also expand a tax provision from the GOP 2017 tax law that restricts how businesses losses can be carried forward to offset future-year profits through 2026. The provision was initially implemented through 2025.In past economic crises, Congress has approved tax relief to help unemployed individuals. In 2009, lawmakers waived taxes on up to $2,400 in jobless benefits. -- Erik Wasson, Laura DavisonSenate Begins Debate as Schumer Pledges to Power Through (9:30 a.m.)The Senate reconvened Friday morning for three hours of debate on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan ahead of a marathon series of amendment votes expected to last through the night.The first amendment to get a vote will be offered by progressive Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, who has said he will attempt to amend the bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. That amendment is subject to an objection, since the parliamentarian has ruled it against budget rules, and 60 senators would have to vote to add it to the bill. Some moderate Democrats are expected to vote against the amendment, arguing that it would sink the bill by allowing the entire package to be filibustered by Republicans.While many of the Republican amendment votes are expected to be designed to cause political damage to Democrats and have no chance of succeeding, others may go through.“They are dead-set on ramming through a partisan spending spree packed with non-Covid related policies” said Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday on the Senate floor. “This isn’t a pandemic-rescue package, this is a parade of left-wing pet projects.”McConnell said the economy is “already on track to bounce back from this crisis,” because of last year’s bipartisan virus-relief packages, not because of the $1.9 trillion bill before the Senate this week.“Republicans have many ideas to improve the bill, many ideas, and we are about to vote on all kinds of amendments in the hope that some of these ideas make it into the final product,” McConnell said.For amendments that are in order under budget rules -- such as one to cut supplemental unemployment benefits from the $400 per week in the bill -- it would only take one Democrat to side with 50 Republicans to make the change.“We are going to power through and finish this bill however long it takes,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “We are not going to make the same mistake we did after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little.” -- Erik WassonFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Into the Money-verse: Central Banks Under Siege in 2028

    It's 2028. Once dominant sovereign currencies face intense competition. Meanwhile, someone is attacking the Fed's e-Gov platform.

  • Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

    The Senate has narrowly passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with a 50-49 vote down party lines, after the House of Representatives approved the bill on Feb. 27. The long-awaited relief package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for those making less than $75,000 annually and a $20 billion vaccination plan, as well as direct aid […]

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rate of Decline Slowing; Could Be Ripe for Counter-Trend Move

    Gold starts the session on the bearish side of the 50% to 61.8% retracement zone of last year’s trading range.

  • US intelligence investigating links between Capitol rioters and members of Congress

    FBI looking at whether lawmakers knowingly or unknowingly helped pro-Trump mob

  • Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

    Pope Francis opened the first-ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday with a plea for the country to protect its centuries-old diversity, urging Muslims to embrace their Christian neighbors as a precious resource and asking the embattled Christian community -- “though small like a mustard seed” -- to persevere. Francis brushed aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to resume his globe-trotting papacy after a yearlong hiatus spent under COVID-19 lockdown in Vatican City. “Only if we learn to look beyond our differences and see each other as members of the same human family," Francis told Iraqi authorities in his welcoming address, "will we be able to begin an effective process of rebuilding and leave to future generations a better, more just and more humane world.”

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.