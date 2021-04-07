Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster

  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the media at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Lexington, Ky., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. With a powerful new tool, Schumer has fresh options for advancing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and certain other priorities over Republican obstruction in the 50-50 split Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Cars maneuver through tangle of expressways in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Power lines stretch into the distance over the Meadowlands in North Arlington, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 / 6

Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a powerful new tool, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has fresh options for potentially advancing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and other priorities past Republican obstruction in the 50-50 split Senate.

Republicans still pledge to do all they can to halt Biden, but an official parliamentarian’s opinion this week is a potential game-changer. It unleashes multiple options for Democrats to advance parts of Biden’s agenda — including immigration and Medicare legislation — with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 typically needed to move major legislation past filibuster threats.

There has been talk of trying to change the filibuster rules, but that would be a very heavy political lift in the divided and tradition-devoted Senate.

The White House was heartened by the parliamentarian’s ruling but isn't giving up on support from some Republicans, despite their strong opposition to paying for much of the infrastructure plan with a corporate tax increase. The president, said press secretary Jen Psaki, “continues to believe ... that there is a bipartisan path forward.”

However, it is clear that the deep partisan polarization in Washington has led to a new era in legislating. The seasoned policy wonks on Capitol Hill are digging deep into the procedural toolbox to find ways around the gridlock that typically leaves Congress at a standstill.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell chided Biden for partisanship, and declared Tuesday that his side would not be supporting the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that Biden wants to pay for with the tax hike on corporations.

“For a president who ran as a bipartisan, I haven’t seen that yet,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.

McConnell said Biden is a “terrific person I know him well, I like him. We’ve been friends for years. A moderate he has not been.”

While congressional Democrats had already planned on resorting to "budget reconciliation,” a special, budget-linked procedure with a 51-vote threshold to pass parts of Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, the parliamentarian’s ruling opens the door to using it on certain other priorities.

Talks are swirling around an immigration overhaul that could provide a pathway to citizenship for some. There is also discussion about using the process to lower the Medicare retirement age from 65 to 60 and other agenda items.

Schumer’s office said no decisions have been made. Any action still involves wresting consensus from all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus, progressives and centrists alike, which could prove daunting. But spokesman Justin Goodman welcomed the parliamentarian's opinion as “an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

Using the budget rules to pass sweeping legislation on a party line vote is not new. Congress used the budget reconciliation process last month to approve Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue despite no Republican support.

First used in 1980, the process has been employed most years since, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

In 2017, a Congress controlled by Republicans used budget reconciliation to approve the Trump-era GOP tax cuts on a party line vote. In 2010, Democrats used it for the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. George W. Bush relied on reconciliation twice to approve tax cuts, including once when Vice President Dick Cheney cast the tie breaking vote.

But the opinion by the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth McDonough, late Monday means the process can potentially be used multiple times this year -- rather than just two or three times, as had been expected.

Typically, Congress has one budget resolution every fiscal year, or two each calendar year since the fiscal year starts Oct. 1. The parliamentarian signaled if the annual budget resolution is revised, the process can be used again.

That’s a quicker route to passage for certain Biden priorities than gutting the Senate filibuster, the long-running practice that some senators and critics say is a throw-back used by pro-segregationists to block Civil Rights legislation and should be changed.

The filibuster enables any single senator to object to consideration of legislation or other matters, and can usually only be overcome with a 60-vote threshold — a tall order in the now evenly split chamber.

Democrats hold the majority in the 50-50 Senate because the party's vice president, Kamala Harris, can cast a tie-breaking vote.

While Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and other leading progressives have advocated changing the filibuster rules, more centrist Democrats including Joe Manchin of West Virginia are not on board.

Using the budget reconciliation could provide a short-term fix, but it is not without drawbacks. It involves a cumbersome process and sometimes all-night Senate sessions called “vote-a-ramas” as senators offer multiple amendments.

Moreover, the budget tools have other limits in that the proposals need to hew to budgetary guidelines, which means not all bills would qualify.

Already, the parliamentarian earlier this year rejected a proposal to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of the COVID-19 package because it did not meet budgetary guidelines.

Voting rights, gun violence bills and other legislation would likely run into similar limits.

Those seeking changes to the filibuster rules welcomed the budget tool but said changes to the filibuster practice are still needed.

“It is great that Senate Democrats are going to be able to pass many of their economic priorities with a simple majority,” said Eli Zupnick of Fix our Senate, a group advocating filibuster changes.

But he said “that won’t be nearly enough if the filibuster remains as a tool.”

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Giving voters food and water is a political act, not just charity

    'Line warming' in Georgia makes voting a social and political occasion.

  • Sceptical president invites Netanyahu to form next Israeli government

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A sceptical president invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to form a new government, after another inconclusive election deepened political stalemate in Israel. Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so, with the possibility of a two-week extension before President Reuven Rivlin picks another candidate or asks parliament to choose one. Announcing on television his choice of Netanyahu, Rivlin cast doubt on his prospects for success and on whether any other prospective candidate could complete the task.

  • Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Minnesota senior judge Kevin Burke about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Hong Kong museums targeted by China as Beijing squeezes out thriving arts scene

    Perched on the shores of Hong Kong’s stunning Victoria Harbour, M+, a multibillion-dollar art museum had grand hopes of fulfilling the city’s ambitions of becoming a global contemporary arts hub when it opens later this year. Instead, it has already been thrust into a controversy that threatens to undermine the notion of freedom of artistic expression in the former British colony as it grapples with the consequences of a new national security law that outlaws criticism of China’s government. Henry Tang, the government official in charge of the cultural park where the museum is located, confirmed last week that no artworks will be displayed if they are deemed to breach the law, imposed by Beijing last July in a bid to quell the months-long pro-democracy protests that roiled the city in 2019. He said it would ultimately be up to the police to determine whether art collections crossed a red line. Among the early casualties of Hong Kong’s new parameters is a photograph by Ai Weiwei, a dissident Chinese artist and critic of the Communist party’s human rights record, which shows him flipping a middle finger in Tiananmen Square, the scene of the 1989 massacre of anti-government students.

  • Steven Nelson says Steelers didn’t give him a chance to take a pay cut

    The Steelers abruptly released cornerback Steven Nelson last month, after giving him a chance to seek a trade. The team did not give Nelson a chance to take a pay cut before cutting him. “I want to make it very clear,” Nelson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, “there was never [more]

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Vaccines: Biden sets April 19 deadline for all adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine — Poll: Adults say yes to the vaccine, but not for their kids — Biden says he hopes to give vaccines to other countries by summer. States: California to fully reopen economy June 15 if COVID rates remain stable — Gov. Greg Abbott bans use of vaccine passports in Texas. Economy: Service sector sentiment survey surges to record high — Get ready for the post-pandemic career shakeup.World: North Korea first country to pull out of Olympics over COVID concerns — Brazil's daily COVID death toll tops 4,000 for first time. Technology: Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am launches $299 high-tech face covering.Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 132,273,299 — Total deaths: 2,870,797 — Total recoveries: 75,109,511 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 30,843,737 — Total deaths: 556,486 — Total tests: 399,706,574 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearSubscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Can an assault weapons ban reduce killings if firearms last 100 years?

    Firearms remain operational for a century or more, complicating any path to reform in a country with the highest gun ownership rate per capita in the world Even if a ban on sales were effectively implemented tomorrow, there would still be somewhere between 15m and 20m assault rifles in circulation. Illustration: Guardian Design Six days before a man shot and killed 10 people, he legally purchased the military-style firearm he used for the crime. The incident – one of three recent mass shootings – yet again renewed a public debate about banning assault weapons in the US and seems like a potential example of a shooting in which an assault weapon ban might have been effective in reducing the death toll of the attack. But would it? When firearms are recovered by law enforcement because of their use or suspected use in a crime, the weapons are recorded in a database along with the date of their first retail sale. The amount of time between those two events is known as the “time to crime” and is published by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). While the suspect involved in the Boulder shooting waited just six days, the national average time to crime is 8.3 years, according to 2019 statistics from the ATF. This dataset is much broader, since it includes a wide variety of crimes and suspected crimes, but the number still poses a significant problem for policymakers that are attempting to prevent future mass shootings. Even if a nationwide ban on sales were effectively implemented tomorrow, there would still be somewhere between 15m and 20m assault rifles in circulation out of the estimated 393m guns held in the US. Averages can be misleading, though: the range here is pretty vast – guns can be recovered days or decades after purchase. But it is relevant to note that in only 7% of cases were the guns recovered less than three months since the purchase date. State differences are also huge. In Arizona, 12% of recovered firearms were purchased less than three months ago, while in Connecticut and Arkansas, it’s just 4%. The fact that those weapons could continue to be used for years to come isn’t just a hypothetical given the lifespan of assault weapons. Firearms remain operational for a century or more, further complicating any path to reform in a country with the highest gun ownership rate per capita in the world.

  • U.S. Senate parliamentarian says Democrats can use reconciliation to pass more bills

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled on Monday that Democrats may use a procedural tool known as reconciliation to pass more legislation this year, a spokesman for Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, which could clear the way for passage of an infrastructure bill without Republican support. Spokesman Justin Goodman said that Democrats had not decided whether to use reconciliation, which they employed to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill last month without Republican votes.

  • India Covid-19: 'No end in sight' as doctors battle second wave

    Indian doctors say they are already feeling overwhelmed as Covid cases rise sharply in the country.

  • Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions

    The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd continued at his murder trial, including a use-of-force instructor who said officers were coached to “stay away from the neck when possible.” Lt. Johnny Mercil on Tuesday became the latest member of the Minneapolis force to take the stand as part of an effort by prosecutors to dismantle the argument that Derek Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do when he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck last May. Several experienced officers, including the police chief himself, have testified that Floyd should not have been kept pinned to the pavement for close to 9 1/2 minutes by prosecutors’ reckoning as the Black man lay face-down, his hands cuffed behind his back.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone explains decision to sit Gary Sanchez for Kyle Higashioka

    Kyle Higashioka will get the start at catcher Tuesday for the first time this season, meaning Gary Sanchez's streak of three straight games to start the season has ended.

  • For the 1st time, 1 of Deshaun Watson's accusers speaks out

    "I replay the incident over and over in my head," Ashley Solis said in her first public statements. "The nightmare is real."

  • Denver mayor: MLB All-Star game would put city’s 'progressive voting system' front and center

    The city of Denver is aggressively pitching Major League Baseball to host this summer’s All-Star game, after the league pulled the game from Atlanta, to protest Georgia’s new voting rights bill.

  • Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges allegiance to king after mediation

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah on Tuesday after mediation by the royal family, two days after he was placed under house arrest and accused of trying to destabilise the country. Prince Hamza signed a letter in which he placed himself at the monarch's disposal after a meeting on Monday with Prince Hassan, the king's uncle, and other princes, the royal court said. "I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king... I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," Prince Hamza said in the letter released by the palace.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • Rachel Hollis compared herself to Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai. It didn't go well.

    Author Rachel Hollis is being called "tone-deaf" and “privileged AF” for her latest viral TikTok gaffe.

  • Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

    Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

  • Kershaw bounces back, Dodgers beat winless A's 5-1

    Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven smooth innings to send the Athletics to their worst start in more than a century, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat winless Oakland 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Mookie Betts homered for the first time this season, a towering solo shot to left-center in the ninth. Max Muncy and Edwin Rios also went deep for the World Series champion Dodgers (5-1).

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Hospitals are overcrowded, with people dying as they wait for treatment, as cases continue to surge.