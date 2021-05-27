Senate GOP unveils $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer that's largely funded by Biden stimulus money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden Shelley Moore Capito in Oval Office White House
President Joe Biden meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito at the White House. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

  • A group of Senate Republicans introduced a $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden.

  • But only a quarter of it appears to be new spending beyond what Congress has already authorized.

  • It's unlikely to satisfy Democrats and the White House. A top progressive said it had a "loser-y" idea.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Senate Republicans on Thursday made a $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer to the White House that would only modestly increase new federal spending compared with what the Biden administration is seeking.

GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia has spearheaded the working group, which includes Republicans Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Roy Blunt of Missouri, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

"Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in good faith," Capito said at a news conference. "We're trying to reach that common goal of a bipartisan infrastructure plan."

The new plan includes the following provisions, largely concentrated on physical infrastructure:

  • $506 billion for roads and bridges

  • $98 billion for public transit systems

  • $72 billion for water systems

  • $65 billion for broadband

  • $56 billion for airports

  • $46 billion for passenger and freight rail

  • $22 billion for ports and waterways

It also includes federal money for water storage and safety.

But the offer is unlikely to satisfy the Biden administration and congressional Democrats because only about a quarter of it - $257 billion - is new government spending beyond what Congress has already authorized. The GOP's past proposal to the administration featured $225 billion in new spending, the White House said.

Capito and her GOP group envision repurposing stimulus money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law to finance infrastructure upgrades. The White House has panned that possibility in recent days.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a key progressive, strongly criticized the GOP plan in an MSNBC interview, saying it had a "loser-y" idea to redirect federal money already devoted to other sectors of the economy.

Democrats are pressing to merge into their economic plans what they view as human infrastructure, including new domestic initiatives in healthcare and education and an expansion of the safety net.

Both sides have clashed on the size and scope of an infrastructure plan, and the latest GOP offer is unlikely to resolve their differences. They still sharply disagree on how to finance it; Democrats want to roll back the 2017 tax law and raise corporate taxes, a red line for the GOP.

The White House put $1.7 trillion in new spending on the table during the negotiations, now in their third week. The offer was a $500 billion reduction from the $2.3 trillion package introduced last month, though some of that funding was moved to other bills in Congress.

That proposal includes new money for roads and bridges, broadband, domestic manufacturing, and in-home elder care, among a slew of other initiatives.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what’s in Republicans’ new $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith on the latest developments in Biden’s infrastructure plan.

  • Republicans eye deficit spending in last-ditch effort to secure infrastructure deal

    Some Senate Republicans might agree to add to the national debt to pay for a scaled-back infrastructure plan, senators and aides told Axios — one more grasp at a deal with President Biden before Democrats pack up and go it alone.Why it matters: Skipping over the thorny question of how to offset up to $1 trillion in new projects could actually be politically and philosophically easier for GOP lawmakers than agreeing on tax increases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFormer President Trump drove up the national debt during his presidency and showed fellow Republicans there weren't immediate political ramifications for deficit spending. What they're saying: Deficit spending "could be part of the discussion," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told Axios. "It would be for what we would consider to be the hard infrastructure: the roads, bridges, the ports...is it something that is on the table? I think that's probably accurate to say."Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said, "My strong preference would be for it to be paid for. But you know, if they have another proposal, I won't dismiss it out of hand."Driving the news: The White House has indicated that Biden will make a decision by Memorial Day on whether to continue negotiating with Republicans or jump to the partisan track and try and pass a package with only Democratic votes. The big picture: There are two Senate efforts to reach common ground with Biden on a bipartisan infrastructure package, which could climb as high as $1 trillion but well short of the $2.3 trillion he initially proposed for both hard and "human" infrastructure. The first, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), is mostly focused on the size and scope of a potential package. Her group has exchanged offers and counteroffers with the White House on what qualifies as infrastructure.On Tuesday, a second bipartisan group led by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) emerged to say they're focusing on paying for any compromise."The real question is how will it be paid for because the Republicans have ruled out an amendment to the 2017 tax bill," said Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). "And they've ruled out filling the tax gap by making high-income people pay their pay their taxes."The other side: Some Democrats are reluctant to open the door to deficit spending on a bipartisan bill, convinced that corporations and wealthy Americans need to pay higher taxes. They assume Republicans who sign on would demand to shrink the overall price tag and allow corporations to keep their tax rate at 21%."We will ultimately have the tool of budget reconciliation in front of us," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) "We don't have to do deficit spending."Between the lines: While some Republicans, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) are open to finding additional revenue from unpaid taxes, most are skeptical that the Internal Revenue Service can raise $700 billion as Biden claims. Republicans also insist there are billions of unspent funds from the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. And they're focused on additional user fees through indexing the gas tax to inflation and levying a fee on miles traveled for electric vehicles.But both those options are non-starters for the White House and Senate Democrats. "I've zoomed with a lot of Republican county commissioners and not a single one said 'we don't need the money,'" said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)Be smart: Republican willingness to use deficit financing for infrastructure will be tested on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which could cost $200 billion, including $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing."If you want to see who the fiscal conservatives are now, see what they do on the Endless Frontier Act," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), using the original name for that legislation. "There's no question that we've got some Republicans that don't mind deficit spending."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • J.J. Abrams insists that his Portal movie is still happening

    J.J. Abrams has been making the interview rounds of late, stumping for the 10th anniversary of his Spielberg pastiche Super 8. Said discussions have, among other things, allowed Abrams to admit that maybe—just possibly—there may have been some structural flaws with the Star Wars trilogy he essentially masterminded. It also allowed him to address some of the roughly jillion unproduced properties that he and his production slate, Bad Robot, have been attached to over the years, including a movie based on Valve Software’s 2007 video game triumph Portal. (And yes, that was a “This was a triumph” joke.” You may now consider our quota of played-out Portal jokes for this article fulfilled.)

  • Corey Kluber MRI stunner a significant blow to Yankees

    The story of Corey Kluber’s comeback has taken a sudden, dark turn. And one that no one was expecting mere hours ago.

  • Justices signal they could limit Indian Country ruling

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Oklahoma's request to retain custody of a man who has been on death row for killing three Native Americans, a sign the court may be willing to limit the fallout from last year's ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains a tribal reservation. The action came in the case of Shaun Bosse, whose conviction and death sentence for the murders of Katrina Griffin and her two young children were overturned by a state appeals court. The order makes it likely that the high court will weigh in soon on the extent of its 5-4 ruling last year in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

  • Arizona GOP legislators vote to strip powers from the Democratic secretary of state after she slammed the state's GOP-led 2020 election audit

    Katie Hobbs responded to the proposal, which still has to pass the full legislature, calling it an attack on Arizona voters.

  • Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

    Commentators and Twitter users were abuzz with speculation about the Texas senator swallowing a fly

  • Machine Gun Kelly Heads to Emo Summer Camp in New ‘Love Race’ Video

    Clip pays homage to classic teen slasher flicks, co-stars influencers Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck

  • Biden ATF nominee Chipman faces Republican Senate scrutiny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday confronted head-on a social media disinformation campaign waged against him, telling a U.S. Senate committee he played no part in a deadly 1993 encounter between agents and cult members in Waco, Texas. David Chipman https://www.reuters.com/article/politicsNews/idUSKCN2D6285, a gun control advocate with more than two decades of law enforcement experience at ATF, addressed doctored images circulating on social media that are falsely described as showing him in the rubble of a compound where 76 Branch Davidians and four federal agents died in a botched raid. "That is not me," Chipman said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, adding that the photo circulated online was taken at Waco, but that it does not depict an ATF agent.

  • States tap federal aid to shore up empty unemployment funds

    Governors and lawmakers in more than half the states are planning to use at least part of their federal pandemic relief money to bail out unemployment insurance trust funds that were drained by a surge in jobless claims caused by business closures and restrictions, according to an Associated Press review. “For the first time in decades, states will be able to come out of an economic contraction with well-funded unemployment compensation trust funds and be able to save for the next downturn, rather than focusing on paying off the debt from the last one,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

  • NY prosecutors have told at least one Trump Org. witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

    The grand jury is set to meet three days a week, for between three to six months.

  • VP Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Has At Least 18 Tattoos

    She did some of them herself during quarantine.

  • Shots fired: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau continue to spar on Twitter

    There's no love lost between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau as their latest war of words showed.

  • Derrick Rose with a 26-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) with a 26-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/26/2021

  • Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

    With allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior against men emerging on a seemingly weekly basis in the news, men’s actions both at home and in the workplace are coming under much-needed scrutiny. Amid this increased attention, TV viewers were perhaps shocked by the arrival of a show like Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” which places […]

  • McDonald’s customers dumbfounded by TikTok user's ‘secret’ dessert order: ‘I didn’t even know this was a thing’

    Does McDonald’s have espresso milkshakes? A TikTok hack has customers making the drink themselves.

  • Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

    A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill in Parliament calling for the removal of paragraphs in the criminal code that make it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have an abortion or assist a woman in having one. Farrugia disagrees, saying that the fear of reprisal and punishment prevents women from seeking counselling and help in Malta, where surveys show public opinion remains firmly against abortion.

  • What's the big deal about Ford's new F-150 Lightning truck?

    The best-selling vehicle in America is going electric. Here's why it matters.

  • Teen Who Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to Death Will Be Tried as an Adult

    St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeThe Florida teenager accused of murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey before dumping her body in a wooded area earlier this month will be tried as an adult, authorities said Thursday.Aiden Fucci, 14, was hit with the charge this week for allegedly fatally stabbing Bailey in the early morning of May 9 after the pair were caught on surveillance video walking away from a home on Saddlestone Drive, according to online court records.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m on May 10, prompting a frantic countywide search that ended eight hours later when investigators recovered the seventh grader’s clothed body in a wooded area near a retention pond on a street close to where she was last seen.Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops SayThe Daily Beast did not initially identify Fucci, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, because prosecutors had not decided whether to charge him as an adult. Online court records show a Thursday notice to transfer Fucci’s case to adult court and assign it to Judge R. Lee Smith after he was indicted by a grand jury.The news of his upgraded charges was first reported by ActionNewJax. St. Johns County State Attorney R.J. Larizza is expected to hold a press conference on the new charges Thursday afternoon.According to an arrest report, Bailey’s family last saw the Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader at around midnight on May 9. An hour later, home surveillance footage near the Durbin North Amenity Center showed Bailey and Fucci walking together, at one point heading “east on Saddlestone Drive.”At around 3:30 a.m, another video shows Fucci walking alone on Saddlestone Drive and “carrying a pair of white shoes with a black ‘Nike’ logo,” the report states.During the frantic search for Bailey the next morning, police brought in Fucci for questioning as a witness. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that around the same time, Fucci posted a selfie on social media in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”Under questioning, the arrest report states Fucci changed his story several times and made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Police later found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. After finding Bailey’s body, police discovered she was left only “0.3 miles” from where Fucci lived.Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic later concluded that Bailey’s homicide was caused by a “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told News4Jax the teenager was stabbed a “horrific” number of times.Both Tristyn and Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.