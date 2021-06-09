Senate group tries one last-ditch attempt at bipartisan infrastructure bill

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure spending bill that would not include any tax increases. The group of five Republicans and five Democrats gave no details, but a source familiar with the deal said it would cost $974 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion over eight years, and includes $579 billion in new spending. The senators said they were discussing their approach with their colleagues and the White House, and they were optimistic about getting broad support.