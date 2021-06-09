Senate group tries one last-ditch attempt at bipartisan infrastructure bill

A group of senators is making a last-ditch attempt at a bipartisan infrastructure bill with a key part of President Biden’s agenda hanging in the balance.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Bipartisan group of U.S. senators says it has a deal on infrastructure framework

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure spending bill that would not include any tax increases. The group of five Republicans and five Democrats gave no details, but a source familiar with the deal said it would cost $974 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion over eight years, and includes $579 billion in new spending. The senators said they were discussing their approach with their colleagues and the White House, and they were optimistic about getting broad support.

  • MLB’s 2021 frontrunners and Jason Benetti’s Humble Proposal | The Bandwagon

    This week, Hannah Keyser is bandwagoning standings that matter! As baseball passes the 60-game mark, she explains how every division leader has claimed their spot. Hannah is also joined by Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, who has a bold idea to spice up All-Star weekend.

  • Rep. Meijer notes 'hollow effort' in achieving bipartisan objectives as infrastructure talks collapse

    Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest with President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

  • Bipartisan Senate Group Reaches Infrastructure Deal

    Republican senators involved in bipartisan infrastructure talks said Thursday that they had reached agreement on a plan that would spend a fraction of the roughly $4 trillion proposed by President Joe Biden and pay for it without the tax increases Biden has proposed. The deal comes just days after the president ended stalled talks with a separate group of GOP senators. The bipartisan group of 10 senators did not detail its proposal, but it had reportedly been considering a package totaling about

  • Rep. Gohmert asks if federal agencies can change the orbits of the Earth and the moon

    During a hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources on Tuesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, asked Jennifer Eberlien, an official from the U.S. Forest Service, if the Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management could alter the orbits of the Earth or the moon to help fight climate change.

  • Brian Austin Green says wearing a mask during first dates with Sharna Burgess boosted their bond

    Brian Austin Green credits an unusual thing for boosting his bond with Sharna Burgess when they started dating last year amid the pandemic: face masks. The couple appeared on Australia's "Kyle & Jackie O Show" and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was asked about how they got together. The romance was made public in December when the duo vacationed together in Hawaii for the holidays, a month after he and estranged wife, Megan Fox, filed for divorce.

  • GameStop up after hours following earnings beat

    GameStop post Q1 earnings that beat expectations. The company posted an adjusted loss per share of 45 cents and revenue of $1.28 billion vs. an expected loss per share of 71 cents and expected revenue of$1.17 billion. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details of their latest earnings as well as their shakeup in the C-Suite.

  • U.S. senators push for infrastructure plan that avoids tax hikes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, though some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats fretted that such an approach on infrastructure legislation would fail. Revamping America's infrastructure is a high priority for Biden, but his sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal has run into trouble in a Congress that his party only narrowly controls, making Republican support pivotal. Republican Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that members of the group have reached "tentative conclusions" on their plan but did not provide details.

  • U.S. Senate panel unveils $78 billion surface transportation bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unveiled on Thursday a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including sharply higher passenger rail funding, along with tougher auto safety requirements. The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, negotiated by committee Chairwoman Senator Maria Cantwell and the top Republican on the panel, Senator Roger Wicker, would also invest $28 billion in freight and other networks that use more than one mode like rail, highways and seaports.

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on the company's record first quarter and Slack acquisition

    Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's record quarter, Salesforce's Slack acquisition, and his thoughts on the future of work.

  • High School Sports Awards: Texas' Hagen Smith demonstrates post-surgery dominance on the mound during his senior year

    High School Sports Awards: Texas' Hagen Smith demonstrates post-surgery dominance on the mound during his senior year

  • Softball is no longer a sleeping giant. Just hear the Women’s College World Series roar.

    Growth of college softball was the result of sustained investment from media companies and marketing partners to deliver a high-quality product.

  • Donald Trump’s Justice Department Obtained Gag Order On CNN Attorney To Keep Secret Its Pursuit Of Reporter’s Email Records

    The Justice Department under President Donald Trump obtained a gag order that kept top CNN executives from disclosing the government’s pursuit of reporter Barbara Starr email and other records as part of an apparent leak investigation. According to CNN, the effort started in July of last year and was only revealed until Wednesday, when a […]

  • Trump’s Justice Department investigated House Democrats for leaks, seized phone data

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Shelby sides against Trump in Alabama Senate race

    The retiring incumbent declined to back Roy Moore against former Sen. Doug Jones, helping the Democrat defeat the embattled GOP nominee in bright-red Alabama.

  • The Democratic Senators Hiding Behind Joe Manchin

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt was March 5, right before the Senate’s doomed vote to raise the minimum wage to $15, and, as usual, Sen. Joe Manchin was the center of attention.But there was no need for reporters to swarm the West Virginia moderate. On that day, he was far from the only Democrat who’d give the thumbs-down to a progressive priority. Seven other Democratic senators would vote the same way—and draw far less recognition or criticism.That tally surprised observers outside the U.S. Capitol build

  • EXPLAINER: What will change under Israel's new government?

    If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule and a political crisis that inflicted four elections on the country in less than two years. The next government, which will be led by the ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, has vowed to chart a new course aimed at healing the country's divisions and restoring a sense of normalcy. The coalition consists of eight parties from across Israel's political spectrum, including a small Arab party that has made history by joining a government for the first time.

  • Biden open to splitting infrastructure plan into bipartisan and Democratic parts

    President Joe Biden is open to splitting his infrastructure proposal into separate parts and passing one through reconciliation in the Senate and another with bipartisan support.

  • Apple and Facebook need each other more than they’d ever admit

    Despite their acrimonious relationship, Apple and Facebook depend on each other's customers.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Newborn Lilibet Diana’s Name Shares Something Similar with Her Cousin Charlotte

    Both of the girls’ names honor Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.