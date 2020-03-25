(Bloomberg) -- Senators are negotiating the final sticking points in a roughly $2 trillion stimulus bill to help the U.S. economy get through the coronavirus pandemic. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for blocking two procedural votes that pushed back the timeline for passing the relief package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resolve Democrats’ complaints about the Republican legislation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, has introduced a counterproposal from House Democrats that adds up to $2.5 trillion.

Deal Close But Vote Unlikely Before Wednesday (10:13 p.m.)

A deal on the economic stimulus bill is near, but a vote in the Senate on Tuesday night is highly unlikely, a Senate leadership aide said.

Schumer and Mnuchin reconvened talks in the New York Democrat’s office in the Capitol at around 8:30 p.m. Washington time, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

There has been no announcement of a final deal, although Schumer, other lawmakers and Mnuchin have expressed continued optimism a deal will be reached and have said there are few remaining obstacles.

Lawmakers in both parties are being asked to push a measure through the chamber quickly. But the text of the legislation hasn’t been circulated and signed off by congressional leaders and the White House.

Senate Bill Best Option for GOP, Scalise Says (6:32 p.m.)

Top House Republican vote-counter Steve Scalise told his whip team Tuesday that the best option for the GOP in that chamber is to accept a Senate-passed economic stimulus bill, according to Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine.

Scalise emphasized that time is of the essence and that an alternative bill proposed by Pelosi is not serious, Fine said.

The Republican positioning on the bill will be critical to whether it is passed swiftly in a voice vote, sought by leaders of both parties, that wouldn’t require members to return to Washington for a roll-call vote.

Stimulus Deal Snags on Abortion Providers (5:47 p.m.)

A fight over abortion providers like Planned Parenthood is one of the remaining holdups in negotiations over the Senate’s stimulus bill, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Democrats want abortion providers to be eligible for aid under the small business portion of the bill, the person said.

Republicans had put in language barring nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding, which includes Planned Parenthood, from accessing that aid.

A Democratic aide said more than Planned Parenthood would be affected by the disputed language. It would also block assorted other nonprofits from accessing the money, including nursing homes, mental health providers, rape crisis centers, home health agencies and group homes for people with disabilities, the aide said. -- Steven T. Dennis

Negotiators Close In on Tax Provisions (4:20 p.m.)

Two measures to temporarily help companies facing cash-flow crunches will be included in the stimulus bill deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the discussions.The provisions -- a delay for employers to submit the payroll taxes they owe and an expanded deduction for the interest expense companies pay on loans -- will give businesses a tax reprieve as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could leave them struggling to pay employees and cover costs.

Senators are still haggling over a technical tweak in the stimulus bill that would deliver large tax breaks to restaurants and retailers. Republicans are pushing to include the fix to the 2017 tax law that would allow restaurants and retailers to deduct the costs for renovating stores in a single year, instead of spreading it out over several.Republicans say this will help boost businesses hard hit as consumers are advised to stay home as the coronavirus spreads -- and it would fix an embarrassing error written into their tax cut law. Democrats say they want a broader rewrite of the 2017 tax cut before correcting a mistake.

Separately, Schumer told members of his party he’s confident the bill will include additional funding to help localities combat the virus: $150 billion for a state and local stimulus fund and $130 billion for hospitals, according to a person familiar with the call.