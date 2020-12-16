Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud

  • Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
  • Attorney Jesse Binnall, an attorney for the Trump campaign, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
  • Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, elbow bumps Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., after a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
  • Trump campaign attorney James Troupis elbow bumps Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall looks on at right. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
1 / 6

Election 2020 Congress

Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators on Wednesday further perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was sealed by the Electoral College.

Lawmakers bickered heatedly at times during a committee hearing as Democrats pushed back against the unfounded allegations and a former federal cybersecurity official who oversaw election security said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy.

The session, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee over Democratic protests, elevated the groundless claims of fraud to the highest levels of government and provided two of Trump’s lawyers with one more public opportunity to make the false assertions after repeatedly losing in court.

The hearing mimicked those held in some battleground states with local lawmakers, where Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani led some Republicans in airing their election grievances without any proof. Those hearings were held after consistent legal defeats.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the committee chairman and one of Trump’s fiercest defenders, said his goal was to have a bipartisan hearing to examine the election. But he repeated Trump’s assertions without evidence and focused heavily on the claims being made by the president's team.

There was no testimony from state or local election officials who conducted extensive checks to ensure the accuracy of the election before certifying the results. Those officials have said there was no indication of any widespread fraud.

Democrats did solicit the testimony of Christopher Krebs, who led the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until he was fired by Trump in a Nov. 17 tweet. Under Krebs, the agency operated a “rumor control” webpage that debunked some of the conspiracy theories being perpetuated by Trump and his allies.

Under questioning, Krebs acknowledged that some of his staff had been approached about making changes to the webpage but none was made and he said voting systems were secure in the 2020 election.

“I’m seeing these reports, that are factually inaccurate, continue to be promoted,” Krebs said. “We have to stop this. It’s undermining confidence in democracy.”

Attorney General William Barr has similarly addressed the baseless claims of criminal fraud, telling The Associated Press earlier this month that there had been no indication of fraud on the level that could change the outcome of the election. On Tuesday, Trump announced Barr would leave his post by the Christmas holiday after the president publicly expressed his frustration over the comments.

During the session, Trump tweeted that Krebs was “totally excoriated and proven wrong at the Senate Hearing on the Fraudulent 2020 Election" and the president insisted that "Massive FRAUD took place.”

Trump and his allies have pushed conspiracies involving voting machines manipulated by dead foreign leaders and argued that tens of thousands of fraudulent mail ballots somehow escaped layers of security and scrutiny by election workers. The president and his supporters have filed the lawsuits without evidence, tried to pressure state lawmakers into seating their own presidential electors and sought to influence low-level party members who sit on the state and local boards that certify election results.

At one point during the hearing, Johnson and the committee's top Democrat, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, yelled at each other after Johnson brought up old, unrelated Democratic claims that he spread disinformation earlier in the year about work done in Ukraine by Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son. Johnson said Peters had “lied” about the Republican's role. Peters shot back that Johnson was “airing old grievances.”

Peters said the hearing “gives a platform to conspiracy theories and lies” and is destructive.

“These claims are false. And giving them more oxygen is a grave threat to the future of our democracy,” Peters said.

Johnson said Trump’s election claims, which many in the GOP believe, “raised legitimate concerns and they do need to be taken seriously.” Jesse Binnall, an attorney for the Trump campaign, testified that “our evidence has never been checked, only ignored.”

Voter fraud does happen, but studies have shown it is exceptionally rare. Election officials say that when fraud occurs, it is caught and those responsible are prosecuted and that there are numerous safeguards to ensure that only eligible voters cast a ballot.

The Trump campaign and allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits alleging some type of voter fraud and nearly all have been dropped or dismissed by both conservative and liberal judges who have said the legal claims lacked evidence. The Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices, has also denied requests to hear a pair of cases aimed at invalidating the outcome of the election in key states.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

Latest Stories

  • Trump tweets resignation of Attorney General William Barr

    President Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr had submitted his resignation and would be stepping down “just before Christmas.”

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • France's most wanted woman gets 30 years as 14 accomplices in Charlie Hebdo trial found guilty

    France’s most wanted woman, Hayat Boumeddiene, was sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison on Wednesday at the end of a trial of 14 accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks in Paris. The verdict came a day before another major terror ruling over a botched Amsterdam-Paris train attack in which a Moroccan faces life for seeking to commit mass murder after concealing an AK-47 automatic rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition. Ayoub El Khazzani was overcome by American passengers. Several later received the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest award. The Charlie Hebdo trial, which lasted three months, was the first since a wave of terror attacks that have hit France in the past five years and the first for France’s newly created national anti-terror prosecutor. It related to three days of horror in January 2015, during which 17 people were killed over three days of attacks in January 2015. Some of France’s most famous cartoonists were killed at the satirical magazine, which had published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Jon Ossoff Says ICE Should Focus on Ensuring Good Wages for Illegal Immigrants

    Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said over the weekend that federal immigration agents should focus on ensuring good workplace conditions for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally rather than detaining and deporting them.At a campaign event on Sunday, Ossoff excoriated the "brutal conditions" at Georgia farms employing illegal immigrants."When federal agents arrive at one of these farms, it should be to make sure people are being paid the minimum wage, working in humane conditions," Ossoff said.Ossoff's remark was in response to a question about what he will do if elected for "Dreamers," or beneficiaries of the Obama-era program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid at least temporarily deportation.“We should have gratitude for those who keep us fed, who toil in the fields, and show humanity and compassion for those who are a part of our society, but living in the shadows,” Ossoff continued. “So I will be there for you and for all Dreamers.”Over the summer, Ossoff also voiced his support for sanctuary cities, saying local law enforcement should not enforce federal immigration law."It is important that there be bonds of trust between local law enforcement and local communities," Ossoff said during an online town hall event in June. "We can't live in a society where people are afraid to call the police while someone's being assaulted in their home, because everyone's going to get their papers checked when the local PD arrives."Control of the Senate will be decided by two Georgia runoff elections on January 5 including the race between Ossoff and Georgia's incumbent GOP senator David Perdue. Democrats must win both seats in order to tie with Senate Republicans for 50 seats each, which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

  • New York City cathedral shooter ‘planned to take hostages’

    Luis Vasquez allegedly wrote manifesto calling on US institutions to give money to Latin American countries

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Turkish 'intelligence agent' claims he was ordered to assassinate Austrian politician

    A suspected Turkish intelligence agent turned whistleblower is being held under arrest in Austria after he handed himself in to authorities claiming he had been ordered to assassinate a prominent politician. In a clear sign Austrian authorities are taking the claims seriously, the targetted politician has been under police protection since the investigation started and is not allowed to leave her home without a bullet-proof vest. Lawyers for the arrested man, Feyyaz Öztürk, an Italian citizen of Turkish heritage, will confirm only that he is being held on charges of spying for a foreign state and that he willingly turned himself in to the Austrian authorities. Prosecutors refused to comment on the grounds the investigation is ongoing. But a police report on his initial interrogation leaked to the Austrian press and seen by the Daily Telegraph reveals details of his claims, that, if proved, would raise serious concerns over how far Turkey is prepared to go to silence its critics under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — and whether it is ready to resort to assassinations on European soil. In the interrogation, Mr Öztürk claims he was blackmailed by Turkey’s MIT intelligence service into taking part in an operation to assassinate Berivan Aslan, an Austrian regional politician of Kurdish heritage. “It wasn’t important whether she got hurt or died,” he told Austrian police. The aim, he claimed, was to “spread chaos” and for Ms Aslan and others to “get the message.” He also claimed violent attacks were planned against two other politicians, including Peter Pilz, a household name in Austria and the former leader of the opposition Now party. When offered the opportunity, Daniel Mozga, Mr Öztürk’s lawyer. declined to challenge the authenticity of the leaked report. He confirmed a police interrogation had taken place shortly before it was first published by a news website run by Mr Pilz. In what has become a major embarrassment to the Austrian authorities, Mr Öztürk attempted to hand himself in at a police station in the southern city of Graz in April but was turned away because of coronavirus rules — a detail confirmed by Mr Mozga.

  • Florida man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing mom to death

    A Florida man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house. Nathaniel Shimmel, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison. Nathaniel Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back.

  • ‘The biggest risk we could take’: Buttigieg’s past attacks on Biden come back to haunt him

    While trading blows with the president-elect, the former mayor didn’t land the ‘haymakers’ that Kamala Harris did during the Democratic primaries

  • Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Exclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

    As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery. Someone was stealing footage from their own security cameras. Acting on a tip from Japanese cyber researchers, the African Union's (AU) technology staffers discovered that a group of suspected Chinese hackers had rigged a cluster of servers in the basement of an administrative annex to quietly siphon surveillance videos from across the AU's sprawling campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

  • 'Leap' in attitudes as Saudi school textbooks lose anti-Semitic and hardline Islamist content

    Hardline Islamist and anti-Semitic content has been removed from Saudi Arabia’s curriculum, according to a new report, in what researchers say marks a historic shift in attitudes in the Gulf Kingdom. A study of the latest Saudi teaching materials found that official state textbooks - distributed to 30,000 schools in Saudi Arabia and abroad - no longer contained calls for non-believers and gay men to be punished by death, nor the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews control the world. Also gone were predictions of an apocalyptic final battle in which Muslims would kill all Jews, found the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), an Israel-based group that reviews teaching materials from around the world. The news comes on the back of a spate of historic US-brokered deals normalising relations between several Arab nations and Israel. Although Saudi Arabia is not among them, the study says the changes are part of a growing trend in Saudi Arabia, which has "started to allow space for the viewpoint that accepts a permanent Jewish presence in the region". Saudi officials admitted last month that parts of the curriculum were “offensive”, and signalled that reforms would continue. The state of Israel is still not officially recognised or represented on maps in Saudi schools, however. Zionism is presented as a "racist political movement" and Christians and Jews continue to be described in the new textbooks as the “enemies of Islam”, according to the study. The changes to the textbooks also saw extremist Islamist content removed, including the idea that Muslims must prepare for jihad (holy war) and martyrdom as the “climax” of their faith. Marcus Sheff, Chief Executive of IMPACT-SE, which has reviewed official textbooks since 2003, said that in previous years, lessons had been heavily influenced by Wahabbism, a puritanical form of Sunni Islam, including “very radical” content. “The latest textbooks reflect a real leap forward and an institutional effort to remove some references to hate, including anti-Semitism, jihad, and homophobia,” he said. “There is more work to be done, but these revisions are a real cause for optimism.” The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which earlier this year agreed to formally recognise Israel and establish diplomatic and economic ties, changed its own curriculum in 2016 to make it less focused on conservative Islamic doctrine. Saudi Arabia’s 35-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is privately said to be open to the possibility of joining the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in normalising relations with Tel Aviv. But his father King Salman, 84, is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and remains committed to the historic boycott of Israel.

  • Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

    The accused gunman, who was unidentified by police, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond.

  • ‘People are angry!’: Trump turns on Mitch McConnell after key ally finally endorses Biden

    President shared a news article that featured comments suggesting Mr McConnell isn’t a patriot because his wife is Asian

  • Congress getting close to a coronavirus relief deal, including smaller stimulus checks

    After months and months of negotiations, Congress may finally have a coronavirus deal.Earlier Wednesday, congressional leaders pledged to stay in Washington until they passed a coronavirus stimulus bill and a package to fund the government. But they may not have to stay late after all, as Politico reports negotiators are "on the brink" of a new coronavirus relief bill that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans. The last coronavirus relief bill expired at the end of July, and some of its unemployment provisions were set to run out at the end of December. A breakthrough in stagnating negotiations came last month as a group of bipartisan senators worked out a $760 billion relief package that Democratic leaders and some Republicans agreed to support. As of Wednesday, that package has increased to $900 billion, but details are scant, CNN reports. It will likely exclude the liability shield for businesses facing coronavirus-related lawsuits that Democrats opposed, as well as local and state funding Republicans weren't fans of. And while senators on both sides of the aisle demanded another round of stimulus checks, they may not be happy with how small they are.Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the centrist senators who organized the original bipartisan bill, affirmed to CNN on Wednesday that congressional negotiators will "maybe" agree to some direct payments "in lieu of state and local" funding. He wasn't sure exactly how much the checks would be, but said they "wouldn't be more than $1,200," and would likely be in the "$500-600 range." > Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is leading a bipartisan relief bill effort, says the deal within reach may include direct payments: > > "I know it wouldn't be more than $1,200, but I think it'll be in the probably $500-600 range." pic.twitter.com/Fb6XEPKwe8> > -- The Recount (@therecount) December 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • EU to bring forward vaccine approval amid growing anger in Germany

    The European Union is to bring forward its meeting to approve the coronavirus vaccine to next week amid public anger in Germany over the delay. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the move on Tuesday as Angela Merkel’s government faced a growing backlash over its insistence on waiting for EU approval. A leading German economist warned the delay could cost thousands of lives, and the country’s highest-selling newspaper asked “Why the hell don’t we start vaccinating and saving lives?” A full week after vaccinations began in the UK, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is still waiting for approval in the country where it was developed, because Mrs Merkel’s government refuses to issue an urgent fast-track approval. “We are not making an urgent approval, but a proper approval,” Jens Spahn, the German health minister, told a press conference. “We said from the start that we would do it on a European and not a national basis. ‘We’ is stronger than ‘me’.”