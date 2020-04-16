Senate at impasse over small business loans as funding runs dry

Washington — Senate and White House negotiators have yet to reach an agreement to pass additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides loans for small businesses struggling due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as the initial funding for the program was exhausted on Thursday.

The Senate is convening for a pro forma session later in the day, and Republicans and the White House support a "clean" bill to add funding to the $349 billion program, which was approved as part of the $2.2 trillion relief measure signed by President Trump last month. This bill would provide an additional $250 billion for the program, bringing the total to nearly $600 billion.

The Small Business Association, which is overseeing the program, said it had reached the $349 billion limit in funding and could not accept new applications.

"The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time," the agency said.

Democrats argue that the interim relief measure should also include support for hospitals and for state and local governments, as well as designate $125 billion specifically for minority-owned and rural small businesses. Democrats blocked a measure from passing in the Senate by unanimous consent earlier this month.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have had regular conversations with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about Democratic priorities, aides said, although both sides remain at an impasse.

Both houses of Congress are set to formally reconvene on May 4, but are holding regular pro forma sessions, which does not require full attendance. The House and Senate can pass measures by unanimous consent in pro forma sessions, although any member can object and derail the process.

Meanwhile, some small businesses say that PPP is deeply flawed. The initiative lets businesses take out a low-interest loan up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll. While the loan can be forgiven if businesses use the money to keep workers on the books, it effectively forces owners to continue paying employees even when enterprises remain closed and unable to generate revenue.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus is devastating the country, as many workers are out of a job or furloughed. About 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, and 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims over the past four weeks.

Megan Cerullo contributed to this report.

