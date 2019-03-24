Senate Intelligence Russia Probe Will End in ‘Coming Months,’ Burr Says

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation isn’t the only one coming to an end. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr said Sunday that his inquiry will be concluding as well.

“In the coming weeks and months, the Senate Intelligence Committee will complete its remaining interviews and issue its reports on Russia’s attempts to interfere in our U.S. elections,” Burr said.

The North Carolina Republican’s panel has been conducting the only bipartisan probe, and one that’s lasted even longer than Mueller’s. He’s previously said that it had yet to find any collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian operatives, although senators acknowledged Mueller had access to witnesses and evidence that they did not.

Burr’s panel has affirmed that Russia engaged in an extensive social media campaign targeting the U.S., and has backed the intelligence community’s previous reports on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The attorney general should release as much of the report as possible, without jeopardizing U.S. intelligence sources and methods or ongoing Department of Justice prosecutions,” Burr said.

