Senate Judiciary Committee Splits on Advancing Judge Jackson’s Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on the question of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Monday, resulting in a perfectly split eleven to eleven vote along partisan lines.

The tie means another vote will be held in the Senate chamber Monday evening. A simple majority of 51 votes is needed to advance her nomination, which Jackson is likely to garner.

Given that the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats is evenly divided in the Senate, Jackson’s prospects have been encumbered by political tug-of-war, especially since both parties have the same number of seats on every committee. For the last two weeks, some GOP members on the committee have hammered Jackson on her record of leniency on child pornography cases during her hearings.

Democratic Senator Durbin spoke before the first vote Monday, “It’s the first time that the committee has had the opportunity to advance the nomination of a black woman to sit on the Supreme Court,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

“They repeated discredited claims about Judge Jackson’s record,” Durbin said. “They impugned her motives and questioned her candor.”

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley acknowledged Jackson’s impressive credentials and experience, adding that Democrats “should be very proud of her achievements,” but ultimately said he would refuse to vote for her because of objections to her progressive judicial philosophy.

“When interpreting the law and Constitution, understanding the principle of limited government is essential. Otherwise, there would be no checks on the federal government,” he said.

