Senate Judiciary's split vote still advances Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines for an 11-11 tie, rather than offering a "favorable" or "unfavorable" recommendation.
Oil prices in the U.S. tumbled 13% last week, the biggest weekly decline in two years, following President Joe Biden's announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from reserves to help lower prices.
A paper co-authored by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argues a "super-tight" U.S. jobs market means it's unlikely the Federal Reserve will successfully engineer a soft landing.
20 vehicles were rescued in one swoop!
High school baseball scores and top performers from area teams in sections II, III and IV for the 2022 spring season.
Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Virginia tight end Jelani Woods
The nominee earned five nominations, even competing against herself in the Song of the Year category. Grammys 2022: Brandi Carlile Performs “Right on Time”: Watch Glenn Rowley
Hyundai's new electric SUV lives up to the hype with super-fast charging, striking design, and a comfy interior.
Biden will leave the White House just before 3:30 p.m. and arrive at New Castle Airport around 4:20 p.m.
The countdown to NASA’s last major test ahead of its uncrewed mission around the moon is underway at the Kennedy Space Center.
A group of climate change activists managed to temporarily shut down a section of I-395 in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall on Monday in an environmental demonstration. Supporters of the environmental group Declare Emergency were seen in photos and videos that circulated on social media holding up traffic on the interstate in D.C. near…
Virginia TE Jelani Woods is up next in Unpacking Future Packers, a countdown previewing the 2022 NFL draft for Packers Wire.
Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Lil Nas X have all worn some standout Grammy looks over the years.
Pennsylvania Republican primary contenders for U.S. Senate sparred against a candidate who was not there during a forum Saturday.
President Biden on Monday touted steps the administration has taken to boost employment in the trucking industry amid lingering supply chain disruptions, alongside 18-wheeler cabins parked outside the White House. “I’ve spent a lot of time talking about the economy and the record-breaking economic comeback we’re experiencing because of a lot of you sitting out…
The Cat Fanciers Association recognizes 44 different breeds, almost all of which were represented Saturday in Mansfield.
KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan appeals court on Monday upheld a 25-year jail sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, rejecting a bid to extend it to life in prison. Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges related to the activities of an organisation opposed to President Paul Kagame's rule, and is being held in a Rwandan prison. He was not in court in Kigali on Monday to hear the decision from Judge Emmanuel Kamere, who said there was no reason to extend his sentence.
Bouts of extreme precipitation, along with worsening drought and heat, are creating more of the dangerous dust, experts say.
The nationwide housing market continues to set new records.
Dallas Police officers were at a concert in Southern Dallas over the weekend, but left before a shooting that led to one death and at least 11 people injured — including three children.Why it matters: This is the second large event in Dallas that resulted in a mass shooting in two weeks. There are at least 26 total victims from the two shootings, according to Police Chief Eddie Garcia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNeither even
Abbott was referring to installed capacity of the grid, not the power available at that time.