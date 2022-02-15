Senate leaders send Putin symbolic warning shot amid invasion fears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • John Thune
    American politician
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Dick Durbin
    Dick Durbin
    American politician
  • Mitch McConnell
    Mitch McConnell
    American politician
  • Bob Menendez
    American politician
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.


Senate leadership and top committee members are sending Russian President Vladimir Putin a symbolic warning shot, saying he will "pay a severe price" if he escalates his aggression toward Ukraine and throwing their support behind Kyiv.

The statement from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate whips Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Thune (R-S.D.), and top members of the Armed Services, Banking, Foreign Relations, Armed Services and Intelligence committees comes as senators remain eager to show their support for Ukraine but haven't been able to reach an agreement on a sanctions bill.

"Should Vladimir Putin further escalate his ongoing assault on Ukraine's sovereignty, Russia must be made to pay a severe price. We are prepared to fully support the immediate imposition of strong, robust, and effective sanctions on Russia, as well as tough restrictions and controls on exports to Russia, and we will urge our allies and partners in Europe and around the world to join us," the senators said.

"The international order established in the aftermath of World War II has not faced such a grave threat since the Cold War. This order, which protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, has enabled an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity for the United States and its allies. Unfortunately, Russia is threatening this system, and the United States is prepared to meet this challenge with bipartisan and unified resolve," they added.

The group of senators also reiterated their support for Ukraine including economic, security and humanitarian assistance.

"Make no mistake: the United States Senate stands with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners most threatened by Russian aggression. Our troops stand ready to reinforce the defenses of our Eastern European allies and we are prepared to respond decisively to Russian efforts to undermine the security of the United States at home and abroad. We also call upon our allies to join us in bolstering NATO's eastern flank," they added.

The statement comes as hopes dim of passing sanctions legislation before senators leave town as soon as Thursday for a one-week break.

Senate Republicans - led by Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee - introduced their own sanctions bill on Tuesday, with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) accusing Republicans of choosing "partisan posturing instead of working to reach consensus on a comprehensive bipartisan proposal that would demonstrate a united front to deter Putin from re-invading Ukraine."

Though Risch and Menendez were optimistic they could reach an agreement on financial penalties on Moscow they hit roadblocks amid deep disagreements on secondary sanctions related to Russia's banks, which could have broader impacts across Europe, and what to do about Nord Stream 2, the pipeline that would carry natural gas from Russia to Germany.

There was talk late last week of having votes on competing proposals, with Democrats offering a measure that was closer to their negotiating stance and Republicans offering a bill that reflected their priorities. But lawmakers were also wary of bringing up a bill if it would just fail because it could send a signal to Russia and European allies that the Congress is divided on its support for Ukraine and its opposition to Russia's recent aggression.

Instead, senators have focused on shrinking their legislative ambitions, in effort to do something bipartisan on Ukraine. In addition to the statement, senators are also discussing a non-binding sense of the Senate resolution.

"It would be nice if we could issue a strong statement representing the views of the Congress on both sides in support of Ukraine and in opposition to what Russia's trying to do there," Thune said.

Sens. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Menendez, Risch, Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also signed onto the joint statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allowing Kamila Valieva to Compete Condones the Abuse of Young Athletes

    For people who tune in to figure skating every four years, the scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva may be shocking. For longtime fans of the sport, though, it feels like an inevitability.

  • Schumer and McConnell promise to support Ukraine against 'illegal Russian invasion'

    Schumer and McConnell promise to support Ukraine against 'illegal Russian invasion'

  • 1 month after oil spill, Lima's beaches empty, cleanup slow

    Dozens of beaches near Lima were deserted and thousands of fishermen remained without work Tuesday, one month after an oil spill at a refinery created what the United Nations called the worst ecological disaster in Peru’s recent history. Clean up of the oil is going slowly, with Peruvian authorities saying that less than a quarter of the 11,900 barrels spilled into Pacific Ocean on Jan. 15 has been collected. Spanish oil company Repsol says only 10,300 barrels spilled that day at its La Pampilla refinery in front of Peru's capital.

  • Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

    Stopping short of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine as senators are eager to respond to Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s aggression but deferential to the White House’s strategy to avert a crisis in Europe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Senate leadership Monday afternoon amid fast-moving developments. President Joe Biden and Western leaders are working swiftly to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine, an attack the administration warns could unfold in a matter of days.

  • Russia – Ukraine War Could Send Oil Skyrocketing Over $100

    The buying has been relatively cautious because it remained unclear whether Russia was interested in pursuing a diplomatic path.

  • Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

    KYIV (Reuters) -Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about Ukraine's future NATO membership," Kuleba said.

  • Marry Me: Bastian Et Kat Chantent Marry Me (French)

    Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me arrives this Valentine’s Day weekend with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social m

  • House passes Gov. Kristi Noem's bills aiming to ban critical race theory, divisive concepts

    House lawmakers passed two bills they hope will limit teaching and training on CRT, but the bills don't explicitly refer to "critical race theory."

  • U.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for jobless benefits

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Three U.S. senators on Tuesday called on the Department of Labor to help states find alternatives to identity verification provider ID.me for screening people seeking unemployment aid because they said its technology raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns. The Internal Revenue Service last week dropped mandatory verification through ID.me for people filing their taxes online this year. Activists have argued that facial recognition remains too faulty for use in government applications, and that people should have more privacy and control over face scans.

  • Why Americans feel unhappy about the economy

    Source: University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment; Chart: Axios Visuals We produce and we consume. That is the central fact of what an economy is. Both are essential to well-being — having a job with good pay in return for producing, and having access to the things we wish to buy at reasonable prices. Right now, though, it is Americans' identity as consumers, not as producers, that is driving their unhappiness with economic conditions.Why it matters: Policymakers have taken for granted

  • Florida redistricting dominoes begin to tumble, with Chase Tramont switching races

    A Port Orange city councilman announced Wednesday he's running for Florida House of Representatives in what could be a newly created district.

  • Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield's former chief of staff, GOP consultant

    Asked about the search, the Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General said they are working together on an ongoing investigation.

  • Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist

    Ukrainian army veteran Dmytro Dovzhenko has been living in Poland with his wife and two children since 2019. He runs a business there that handles anything from hairdressing to food.But the situation back home is never far from his mind.The U.S. has been saying for weeks that Russia, which has amassed up to 100,000 troops near the border could invade at any moment, though Moscow denies having any such plans. Dovzhenko still wears a large signet ring with the inscription "Loyal forever" from his military marine unit in Ukraine. And, if Russia were to invade his home country, he wants to be ready to fight, as quickly as possible."If there's a war, a battle, I'm going back to my military unit. According to the army law, I have 24 hours for that and I only need 24 hours. Within 24 hours, I'm back in the military."Dovzhenko runs a foundation of Ukrainian veterans across the European Union.He says he is one of an estimated 700 soldiers in Poland who would be ready to return home and take up arms.Dovzhenko and fellow veteran Serhii Sklarenko believe that, as there are 10,000 Ukrainian veterans across the EU, the number of those ready to re-enlist is much higher - likely closer to 7,000."I will tell my boss: 'Sorry boss, I'm going back home to defend my country. You can see for yourself what's happening.' The same goes for my colleagues here and in other countries. They will also go back to their military units and say they are ready."The Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans said in a statement that there are no statistics on how many veterans from the conflict that started in 2014 are abroad.But there are 420,000 people registered as having once defended Ukraine.Showing pictures from his military days, Dovzhenko says the Ukrainian army is far better equipped for war now than it was eight years ago, when it fought separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions after Russia annexed Crimea."First of all, the Ukrainian Army isn't like it was in 2014. Back then, we didn't have anything. I had a Bundeswehr (German army) uniform that was 15-20 years old. The only thing I received from my homeland's army was a Kalashnikov machine gun. That's all. Nothing else. In 2015, we got uniforms and the quality got a bit better. Now we have modern weapons, modern medicine. We have everything that we need. And most importantly we have experienced people."

  • A judge just handed Trump a major loss in the DC attorney general's lawsuit over inauguration funds as the case heads to trial

    A judge reinstated the Trump Organization as a defendant in a lawsuit over whether it misused funds from Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

  • New Cyber Onslaught Could Give Away Putin’s Next Big Move

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesUkraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Services websites were down Tuesday as the result of an apparent cyberattack, in what some fear could be just the latest Russian effort to cause confusion and disruption in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin weighs invading Ukraine.The banks, Privatbank and Oshadbank, are also under attack, Ukraine’s cybersecurity agency, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection warned Tuesday, with some users reportin

  • LETTER: Recovery federal funding given to Bay was allocated during Trump administration

    Federal funding awarded by Gov. DeSantis was allocated during the Trump administration for communities impacted by disasters.

  • U.S. and Western allies not putting stock in Russian claim that troops are being withdrawn from Ukraine frontier

    Biden draws a contrast between the entry to World War II and Russia's prospective invasion of Ukraine, with the former a war of necessity and the latter a war of choice.

  • Court fight looms as questions swirl over Trump's finances

    Questions about Donald Trump's business practices are piling up. New York's attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump's testimony in a civil investigation she says uncovered evidence his company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of golf clubs, skyscrapers and other properties to get loans and tax benefits. The hearing, before state Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan, is the next step in a legal battle that has unfolded in court papers over the last few weeks, including the revelation Monday that Trump’s longtime accounting firm recently dumped him after warning that financial statements it prepared could not be trusted.

  • Winter Olympics live updates: U.S. men's hockey team faces Slovakia in quarterfinals

    The U.S. men’s hockey team will try to reach the semifinals while Team USA also has a chance to medal in the men's slopestyle freeskiing and aerials.

  • Asana CEO Moskovitz Buys Another 1.25 Million Shares, Boosts Spree to $1.1 Billion

    With additional purchases of stock last week, the company's CEO has now invested $1.1 billion in Asana shares since last June.