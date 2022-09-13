Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encourages boos from the crowd over the proposed 15-week federal abortion ban. Sen. Schumer was speaking a the White House celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation was one of the biggest pieces of legislation to come out of the Biden Administration and entailed a lot of compromise and working between Sen. Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Cinema (D-AZ) and the rest of the Senate Democrat party. Also, Sen. Graham (R-SC) introduced a bill that would entail a 15 week abortion ban nationwide. This is what Senate Majority Leader is referring to in the video in which he encourages the boos from the crowd at the White House.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER SCHUMER: “We're here to talk about things that matter to families: lowering costs, creating jobs, and helping them make ends meet. What are the MAGA Republicans doing over in the Capitol today? Introducing National bands on abortion. Just unbelievable.”