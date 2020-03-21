Trump says Congress 'very close' on coronavirus stimulus, Pence says he'll be tested - live updates

WASHINGTON — Trump drew criticism on social media for questioning why masks couldn't be sanitized, rather than being thrown away.

"Some don't lead themselves to doing that," Trump acknowledged, "but many do."

Trump said that "we have very good liquids" for sanitizing masks and he indicated that is something public health officials are starting to do.

Most masks are usually authorized for one-time use, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this week indicating masks could be reused as a last resort. The University of Nebraska Medical Center began an experimental procedure to decontaminate its masks with ultraviolet light and reuse them, according to a report in the New York Times.

"The president thinks we’re being wasteful if a potentially contaminated mask is being discarded," tweeted Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University. "Let’s offer the White House some used masks."

Trump not requiring companies to produce medical equipment

President Donald Trump clarified Saturday that he has not required private companies to produce extra medical equipment under the Defense Production Act.

That’s because, he said, he hasn’t had to.

“Because we have so many companies making so many products,” he said. “We have the act to use in case we need it.”

Trump offered mixed signals on the point Friday, suggesting he had mandated companies to produce equipment and then later suggesting he hadn’t.

Trump and White House aides have signaled that signing the executive order invoking the Korean War-era Defense Production Act has spurred private companies to act on their own, without a direct order from Washington. Trump mentioned clothes maker Hanes as one of the companies that has voluntarily agreed to retrofit its plants to manufacture masks.

Trump touts unity as his campaign lashes out at NBC journalist

At a time when the White House and Congress are negotiating a major stimulus plan, President Donald Trump says the virus has brought a level of solidarity in Washington.

"We’re getting along with Republicans and Democrats and independents and liberals and conservatives and actually it’s a very nice thing to see," the president said.

But the milder tone toward Democratic lawmakers didn't extend to the media.

As Trump took the podium for his news conference, his campaign renewed an attack on NBC journalist Peter Alexander. Trump Friday called Alexander a "terrible reporter" and accused him of asking a "very nasty question" when Alexander pressed him on what his message was to "Americans who are scared" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The message sent from the Trump campaign circulated video from the exchange with the message:

"NBC's Peter Alexander is dishonest. The Full Video Proves It."

Trump says 'I feel great'

President Donald Trump said "I feel great" when asked about his health after Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife Karen Pence would get a coronavirus test.