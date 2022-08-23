Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”: “No.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”: “No.”

Reporter: Senator McConnell, do you have any reaction to what former President Trump said about your wife over the weekend?

MCC: No.

Elaine Chao served on Former President Donald Trump’s cabinet as the 18th United States Secretary of Transportation. Over the weekend, Donald Trump accused Elaine Chao and her husband, Mitch McConnell of helping her and their family “get rich on China!” This along with a slew of comments coming from Donald Trump were posted online attacking McConnell and Chao. Chao has worked with various Republican presidents including George W. Bush, George W. H. Bush, and Ronald Reagan for different positions and served multiple terms for each president. Towards the tail end of Trump’s presidency, Chao resigned after the uprising of the United States Capital on January 6, 2021.