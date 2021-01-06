‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

Hillary Clinton, quien perdió ante Donald Trump en 2016 (Getty Images for Refinery29)

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

The unfamiliar phrase served as a cry of relief for Democrats nationwide rejoicing in the news coming out of Georgia, where senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were leading in the state’s runoff elections.

By Wednesday, both Democrats had declared victory against their Republican opponents, Senators David Perdue (R—GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R—GA), following record-level early voter turnout and massive fundraising efforts launched by both national parties.

While the Associated Press has not yet called both races for the Democrats, many were already celebrating the win across social media, with everyone from Hillary Clinton to lawmakers on Capitol Hill sharing in the festivities.

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a nice ring to it,” Gavin Newson, the Democratic governor of California, wrote in a tweet.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D—WA) said she was “just practicing” the Senate majority leader’s new title in a post, adding: “Sounding very, very good.”

Meanwhile, the current Senate minority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer (D—NY), offered his own two cents in a tweet that simply read: “Buckle up!”

The news that both Mr Ossoff and Mr Warnock potentially unseated both Republicans in the once-reliably red state — which had not voted for a Democratic president since 1992, before flipping to President-elect Joe Biden in the November race — came as a shock to members on both sides of the political aisle this week.

Though polls showed a narrowing race between the Republican and Democratic candidates, folks were clearly surprised by the results as they come flooding in on Tuesday night.

But the president was anything but happy on Twitter, launching an all-caps tirade and describing the Democrats as “scoundrels” in a series of tweets that falsely claimed allegations of rampant voter fraud.

Mr Trump’s tweets, almost immediately flagged by the platform for containing disputed claims of election fraud, urged Republicans to “be strong!” and continue fighting.

The news comes as Congress convenes to certify Mr Biden’s victory in the presidential elections on Wednesday, a typically mundane process that has become a potential flashpoint of controversy, with Mr Trump demanding Vice President Mike Pence — who oversees the event in a mostly symbolic role — to somehow intervene.

Mr Pence does not possess the power to intervene in the electoral process, however, and the national vote has already been certified by the Electoral College.

  • Trump supporters storm Congress, halting electoral vote certification debate

    A violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, entering the House chamber and forcing legislators and staff to take shelter, an hour after President Trump exhorted a Washington rally to protest the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, a process that would seal President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt' Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt' Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • At Least One Person Shot after Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

    At least one person was shot by police in the capitol building Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports, after thousands descended on the hill following a "Stop the Steal" rally in which President Trump again claimed the election was stolen from him.> Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door> > -- Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021> Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN> > -- Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News that he overheard "shots fired" on Capitol Hill police radios, and there are reports of at least one woman being shot in the chest. Trump has tweeted asking his supporters to “remain peaceful. No violence!”> A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE> > -- Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021The Senate chamber has also been breached by protestors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has requested the National Guard, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.> Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT> > -- Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021The massive crowd, numbering tens of thousands, moved on the Capitol — where vice president Mike Pence is overseeing the certification of the Electoral College — after Trump repeatedly urged them to do so, saying he would join them and vowing to “never give up” and “never concede.” Trump, however, left for the White House after delivering his address, and did not join the MAGA crowd.Capitol Hill police moved to evacuate the Cannon House office building after the crowd overwhelmed police and broke through barriers. Flash bangs and tear gas were used on the crowd, with little effect. There are reports of multiple suspicious packages near the Capitol grounds (the New York Times later reported that an “explosive device” was safely detonated at the Republican National Committee). The crowd subsequently broke into the building as both the House and the Senate sessions to certify the election were forced into recess, and Pence was escorted out.Tear gas has been deployed inside the building, and members of Congress have been instructed to put on gas masks and are being evacuated.> Broke down the barriers- storming Congress pic.twitter.com/gCFOgX4PTT> > -- Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) January 6, 2021> Right outside the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/UKNCEqF4P5> > -- Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun > > This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors > > Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC > > The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021While Donald Trump Jr. condemned the actions of the crowd, urging them to not “start acting like the other side,” the president took to Twitter to attack his running mate.> Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021Less than 15 minutes later, Trump urged his supporters to “[s]tay peaceful!” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has announced that, per Trump's orders, the National Guard and federal law enforcement have been called to secure the Capitol.Multiple Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) — one of the instigators in the effort to object to the Electoral College certification — have condemned the clashes with police.> Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.> > Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. > > God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.> > -- Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021> Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. > > This needs to end now. https://t.co/zyrFUFYZm1> > -- Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 6, 2021

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt' Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

  • Black turnout fuels Warnock victory in Georgia Senate race

    The Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday's special election for an unexpired term for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

  • Chaos at the Capitol: Pence Rushed from Floor, Elector Count Halted as Trump Supporters Storm Hill

    A last-ditch effort by some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent backers in the U.S. House and Senate to object to November's presidential election results during a joint session of Congress was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a massive crowd of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.Some lawmakers fled, and others sheltered inside, while  protesters waving Trump 2020 flags swarmed Capitol Hill. At least one person was shot, according to news reports.It was not immediately clear if the Congressional hearing would be able to resume on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier in the day, Trump riled up the crowd at a rally where he ranted that November’s election was a “disgrace,” repeated baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen election, and vowed that, “We will never give up. We will never concede.”He urged the crowd to march to the Capitol to “cheer on” members of Congress who had intended to challenge the vote counts in several states that Trump lost in November.“Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country,” Trump told the crowd, adding that, “our country has been under siege for a long time.”Photos and video from the scene showed protesters breaking windows, posing on the House and Senate floors, and taking over Congressional offices. Trump did not condemn the protesters and did not immediately ask them to leave the Capitol. Rather, he tweeted his support for Capitol police and law enforcement.“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order,” Trump tweeted.> I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021While Trump tweeted, Biden appeared on television calling for the mob to disperse.“This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now,” he said. “I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”The words of a president matter, Biden said. At best, they can inspire. At worst, they can incite, he said, calling on Trump to try to calm his supporters.“I call on President Trump, go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand and end to this siege,” Biden said.Trump eventually released a short video urging protesters to go home, but also continuing to egg them on with allegations that the election was stolen, that he won in a landslide, and “everyone knows it.”“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” Trump said. “We love you. You’re very special. … I know how you feel.”A cadre of House and Senate Republicans had intended to use Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to formally object to the Electoral College votes in a series of states that Trump lost in November, the latest effort to cast doubt and overturn the presidential election based on unfounded allegations of fraud trumpeted by Trump and his allies.The effort had virtually no chance of success, as every Democrat and many Republicans were expected to reject the challenges. But that it would happen at all shows just how firm a grip Trump still has on the Republican Party, even as his time in the White House nears its end.“I’m going to be watching,” Trump said at his rally, “because history is going to be made. We’re going to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders, or whether or not we have leaders who should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity, they’ll be ashamed.”Trump vowed to “primary the hell out of” Republicans who don’t fight for him.The session started peacefully just after 1 p.m. when members of Congress counted the certificate of votes for both Alabama and Alaska – two states that voted for Trump. When it came time to certify the votes in Arizona, where Biden narrowly won by just over 10,000 votes, Rep. Paul Gossar (R-Ariz) stood to object to counting the ballots from his state. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas formally joined the objection in writing, sending the two chambers to debate the measure separately.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has long urged his members not to object to the Electoral College votes, decried the objection to the Arizona votes, and spoke against heading down a “poisonous path where only the winners of elections accept the results.” It would be wrong, he said, to disenfranchise voters and to declare the Senate a “national board of elections on steroids.”Every election has some irregularities, McConnell said, adding that he supports “strong, state-led voting reforms.” The 2020 pandemic voting procedures shouldn’t be the new norm.But, he said, “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence.”During debate in the Senate, Cruz denied that he was trying to set aside the election results. Rather, he said, he was trying to find a way to ensure for Americans that November's votes were legitimate. He called for an election commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the results in the states where Trump and his allies have alleged fraud.“What does it say to the nearly half of the country that believes this election was rigged if we vote, not even to consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election, Cruz said, while acknowledging that if Democrats stick together, “Joe Biden will almost certainly be certified as the next president of the United States.”The protestors stormed the Capitol soon after Cruz finished speaking.Trump and his allies have been riling up his supporters for two months now, alleging that the November election was stolen from him due to fraud in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Election officials who have reviewed the results in those states say they’ve found no evidence of fraud or large numbers of illegal votes.Trump continued to repeat a litany of disproven conspiracies during his rally on Wednesday, including allegations that voting machines stole votes, that large numbers of dead people and ineligible felons cast ballots, and that “tens of thousands of illegitimate votes” were counted.“Our election was so corrupt, that in the history of this country we’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump told the crowd, that chanted “fight for Trump.”Trump also leaned heavy on Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, claiming – incorrectly – that Pence has unilateral authority to reject electors certified by states in which he claims that his victory was stolen. During the rally, Trump repeatedly called on Pence to send the electors back to the states, so he could remain president and “and you are the happiest people.”“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country,” Trump told the crowd.Pence announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not accede to President Trump's demand that he reject slates of electors submitted by battleground states.“It’s is my considered judgment,” he said, “that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

  • France 'two months behind UK' on new Covid variant as vaccine delays blamed on logistics mess

    France is "two months behind England" regarding the spread of the new Covid variant, according to a top expert, as the country's sluggish vaccination rollout was on Wednesday blamed on a woeful lack of logistical foresight. France officially has registered between 10 to 15 cases of the new, more contagious variant that is ravaging the UK. However, Yazdan Yazdanpanah, a member of France’s scientific council, which advises the government, said: “The true number is probably far higher than the 10 to 15 announced.” “True carriers are no doubt dotted around the country,” he told Le Figaro, even if he said that he didn’t think the variant’s presence was “very high” at present. He added: “France is roughly two months behind England." That said, he added, "it is still too early to say for sure whether it will take hold in our country. That depends on measures taken to limit its spread".

  • Romney blames Trump for inciting ‘insurrection’ as lawmakers plead with violent rioters to disperse from Capitol

    ‘This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,’ Romney reportedly tells reporter

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt' Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade