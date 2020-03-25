Senate standoff threatens to delay coronavirus stimulus bill

Washington — After an early morning breakthrough in talks, the Senate hoped to vote Wednesday on a $2 trillion stimulus bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but a standoff emerged late in the day that threatened to delay its speedy passage.

The legislation is the most expensive stimulus package in U.S. history. Congressional aides were finalizing the text of the bill throughout the day as lawmakers circulated summaries of its provisions, including an expansion of unemployment benefits, direct payments of $1,200 to most individuals, and hundreds of billions of dollars for companies, hospitals and state and local governments.

The expansion of unemployment benefits became a point of contention that could potentially derail efforts to quickly bring the measure to the Senate floor for final passage.

The bill increases the maximum unemployment insurance payment by $600 per week and extends the period for which workers are eligible to four months. Four Republican senators — Senators Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham — raised concerns about what they called a "drafting error" in the bill, arguing that the expansion could incentivize workers to lose their jobs if the totality of state and federal unemployment benefits exceeds their current income.

The GOP senators proposed capping total unemployment insurance at 100% of income, and said they were preparing an amendment to that effect. That prompted Senator Bernie Sanders to threaten to place a "hold" on the bill unless Scott, Sasse and Graham dropped their objections.

"In my view, it would be an outrage to prevent working-class Americans to receive the emergency unemployment assistance included in this legislation. Unless these Republican senators drop their objections, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund," Sanders said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks while flanked by Senators Tim Scott, Ben Sasse and Rick Scott during a press conference at the Capitol on March 25, 2020. Getty

However, the communications director for Senator Chuck Grassley, who spearheaded this part of the bill, said there was not a "drafting error" regarding unemployment insurance. Although receiving an additional $600 would leave unemployed workers more than their typical salary in some states, but there wasn't enough time to come up with a different formula for every state.

"This wasn't a drafting error. Nothing in this bill incentivizes businesses to lay off employees, in fact it's just the opposite," said Taylor Foy, Grassley's communications director. "Each state has a different UI program, so the drafters opted for a temporary across-the-board UI boost of $600 dollars, which can deliver needed aid in a timely manner rather than burning time to create a different administrative regime for each state. This increase is designed to make the average worker whole. It's also important to remember that nobody who voluntarily leaves an available job is eligible for UI."

A top GOP aide told CBS News that he believes the group of Republican senators who are oppose this this will be mollified if they get the chance to vote on a separate amendment that would prevent unemployed Americans from getting more money from insurance than they do on the job.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday evening that he did not believe the extra $600 would be an incentive for people to leave their jobs. He also said that he expected the bill to pass in the Senate later on Wednesday.

"Our expectation is, this bill passes tonight and gets to the House tomorrow," Mnuchin said.

The dispute came hours after leaders of both parties heralded the agreement on the package, forged after lengthy talks.

"After 5 days of arduous negotiations, after sleep deprived nights and marathon negotiating sessions, we have a bipartisan agreement on the largest rescue package in American history," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech shortly before 2 a.m.