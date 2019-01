FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is surrounded by reporters as he returns from meeting with President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders at the White House, to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday the Senate would not close for a planned recess if the partial government shutdown stretches into next week.

The partial government shutdown is on its 25th day and has become the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

