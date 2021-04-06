  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate official gives Democrats tool to bypass filibuster on certain bills. Here's what it means.

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – A key Senate official ruled Monday that Democrats can use a budget process to push pivotal bills, like infrastructure, through the gridlocked chamber, according Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., office.

The opinion increases the number of ways Democrats can advance their agenda, like President Joe Biden's sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Republicans have criticized the proposal from the start, with conservatives panning it as going too far beyond traditional infrastructure spending and comparing its climate measures to the Green New Deal.

More: Biden is pitching a big infrastructure plan, but Republicans already panned it as going too far

Reaching 60 votes in the Senate looked grim looked from the starting line: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., said last week he would fight the plan, suggesting from the onset there would be no Republican support.

But the process — budget reconciliation — would allow Democrats to skip major procedural roadblocks, like getting 60 votes, on items related to the budget like the infrastructure bill, the next piece of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

Under this process, with the Senate being tied 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to break a tie and pass the legislation.

More: How does Biden plan to get infrastructure plan through Congress?

Usually, the Senate needs 60 votes to surpass a filibuster, meaning 10 Republicans would need to join every Democrat, and the independents who caucus with Democrats, to pass legislation if it is related to taxing and spending.

A spokesman for Schumer said Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough "has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions."

Simply put, this allows Democrats to bypass the filibuster and use reconciliation once more in fiscal year 2021 – and several more times next year.

Senators usually use just one opportunity to pass a budget resolution for fiscal year. But MacDonough's ruling means Democrats can amend the budget resolution used recently for the COVID stimulus bill by attaching another set of reconciliation instructions to it.

More: Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and jobs. These 4 charts show where the money would go.

"This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," Schumer's spokesman continued.

He stressed "no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward"and "some parameters still need to be worked out," but "the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

More: Biden is pitching a big infrastructure plan, but Republicans already panned it as going too far

Schumer aides had been discussing with MacDonough for weeks about whether they could use the 2021 budget resolution again. Congress used budget reconciliation to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March without any Republican votes.

It is unclear what Schumer will do about the infrastructure bill and the next half of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, which is coming later this month.

But budget reconciliation allows Schumer to maximize options for passingBiden’s "Build Back Better" agenda if Republicans attempt to block legislation or "water down a bipartisan agreement," aides said last week.

McConnell declared plainly on Monday that Biden’s infrastructure plan is “something we’re not going to do.”

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky, McConnell said Republicans could support a “much more modest” approach, and one that doesn’t rely on corporate tax hikes to pay for it.

A core dividing line is Biden’s effort to pay for infrastructure by undoing former President Donald Trump’s tax break for corporations, a signature achievement of the Trump White House and its partners in Congress.

A single senator breaking ranks can influence the size of the package: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said Monday the current legislation needs "to be changed," especially in regard to the increase in corporate tax rate.

He will be a pivotal vote for a simple majority vote in the divided Senate.

There may be constraints on what can be in legislation passed by budget reconciliation.

For example, backers of a push to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 suffered a key loss in February after MacDonough ruled the measure could not be considered part of Biden's COVID relief package.

More: $15 minimum wage increase can't go in COVID relief legislation, Senate official rules

Reconciliation can also turn into a grueling process in which any senator can force a vote on an amendment.

These "vote-a-ramas" can go on for hours, requiring senators to be on the Senate floor. During the passage of the American Rescue Plan, one lasted nearly 24 hours.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Joey Garrison, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate official gives Democrats way to bypass filibuster on some bills

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Dems Can Bypass GOP Filibuster on Two More Bills, Parliamentarian Rules

    The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that Democrats can pass two more pieces of legislation via budget reconciliation procedures, bypassing a potential filibuster by Republicans. The ruling allows Democrats to pass two bills with a simple majority instead of the usual 60-vote threshold required in the Senate. Democrats plan to use the budget reconciliation process to approve the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan, which is split into two bills. The process was previously used to pass Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced the parliamentarian’s decision on Monday evening. “The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions,” the spokesman said in a statement. “This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues.” The Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats a slim majority in the chamber. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told reporters on Thursday that Republicans will not support the infrastructure plan, which is projected to cost over $2 trillion and seeks to raise taxes. “My view of infrastructure is that we ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more,” McConnell told reporters. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat, said on Monday that he would not support the plan as written. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told West Virginia’s Metro News. While the current bill envisions raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, Manchin said he would not support a tax rate above 25 percent.

  • Harris, Newsom speak while visiting Oakland water facility

    Harris and Gov. Newsom toured a facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan, which would invest $111 billion in water infrastructure.

  • Lions held visits for two free agent defensive backs

    Dunbar and Parks each remain unsigned

  • 'Trial of Chicago 7,' Chadwick Boseman score SAG wins ahead of Oscars

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and jazz period film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars. "The Trial of the Chicago 7," set during a Vietnam War protest in 1968, took the prize for best ensemble with a cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

  • Scherzer, COVID-depleted Nats finally set to play vs. Braves

    In the Washington Nationals' case, the “full-team workout” held at their stadium under a clear blue sky Monday afternoon was worth watching because it hardly involved the full team. A coronavirus outbreak has sidelined 11 players — four of whom tested positive for COVID-19 — and delayed Washington's first game that counts until Tuesday. “Just anxious to finally get our season going,” said Max Scherzer, slated to face the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

  • Vermont officials want more info on border surveillance plan

    Vermont’s lone U.S. congressman and the state attorney general said Monday they wanted to know more about plans by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along the state’s border with the Canadian province of Quebec. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, both Democrats, met Monday with officials in the border community of Derby Line where one of the towers is proposed to be built.

  • Biden says there’s ‘no evidence’ higher corporate tax will drive business away as key Democrat demands changes

    President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate, calling it false that doing so would drive businesses away from the country.

  • The owner of this anti-mask bar in Florida was just arrested. The issue wasn’t masks

    Even at the height of the pandemic, patrons at the Westside Sports Bar and Lounge in West Melbourne didn’t wear masks.

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Japan's PM aims to calm China-Taiwan tension on US visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said Taiwan's peace and stability is key to the region and that Japan will cooperate with the United States to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Suga is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its U.S. alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies, and is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration.

  • '"We want justice!' Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody is buried

    Victoria Salazar, the Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody in the Caribbean beach resort of Tulum and whose death prompted calls for justice from the presidents of El Salvador and Mexico, was laid to rest in a somber ceremony on Sunday. The attorney general's office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo on Saturday charged the one female and three male police officers who had detained Salazar with femicide, or the killing of a woman because of her gender. "The events occurred last Saturday, March 27 ... when the victim was detained by the police officers and, after being subjected to excessive and disproportionate force, likely prompting the death of the foreign woman," the attorney general's office said.

  • CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to wild birds in eight states

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in eight states that has sickened 19 people, the CDC confirmed in a statement Thursday.Why it matters: The CDC notes that wild songbirds—such as pine siskins—can be common vectors for the spread of salmonella, and most of the people infected in this outbreak said they had been in contact with a wild bird prior to their illness or owned a bird feeder.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The salmonella infections occurred in California, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington StateThose infected ranged from 2 months to 89 years of age, with a median age of 16. Eight people have been hospitalized.Public health officials interviewed 13 of the people sickened with salmonella—nine owned a bird feeder, two had had contact with a "sick or dead bird," and 10 have pets that could have had contact with wild birds.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Q: Into the Storm' director talks uncovering potential identity of QAnon's mysterious Q

    "It's incredibly absurd how much influence these absurd characters have on society as a whole," says filmmaker Cullen Hoback, who also offers advice on dealing with QAnon supporters in your inner circle.

  • Putting Students' & Families' Interests First

    As we mark one year of our lives being upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, we should examine what this year has revealed and use that knowledge to shape how we move forward. In the education community, our lessons should focus on the many ways students and families adapted, what changes they want to make permanent […]

  • NFL draft prospect Penei Sewell plays with 'violent intentions,' may not reach Detroit Lions

    ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Sewell has All-Pro potential and likely will be the first OT off the board

  • Border Patrol: Two Men on Terror Watchlist Detained at Southern Border

    U.S. Border Patrol agents detained two men on a federal terrorism watchlist who attempted to cross the southern border illegally, the agency said in a statement on Monday. USBP detained the first suspect on January 29 and the second on March 30, while they attempted to cross into the U.S. near the Calexico border crossing in southern California. Both suspects are Yemeni nationals and are on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist and no-fly list. The suspects have since been transferred to federal custody. “Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a statement. “These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.” The latest announcement comes after the Border Patrol told Axios on March 16 that four men on the terrorism watchlist were detained between October 1, 2020 and March 2021. It was not immediately clear if the suspect detained on January 29 was included in the count provided to Axios. “While encounters of known and suspected terrorists at our borders are very uncommon, they underscore the importance of the critical work our agents carry out on a daily basis to vet all individuals encountered at our borders,” USBP spokesman Justin Long told the Daily Caller. The majority of migrants attempting to cross the southern border come from Mexico and Central America. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” The Border Patrol detained over 171,000 migrants in March. Of those, 18,800 were unaccompanied minors, breaking the previous one-month record of 11,861 migrant children detained in May 2019.

  • This Is the First Fusion Power Plant to Generate Net Electricity

    Here's the secret to the self-sustaining tokamak concept.

  • Last Call: Would you eat this corn dog? [Updated]

    Update, April 5, 2021: Last week, we asked readers if they would eat the corn dog in the photo above, which features a hot dog nestled in a dill pickle swathed in a thick layer of corn batter enrobed in a dusting of panko. As if that weren’t enough cozy, snuggly layers of flavor and texture, the $13 Disneyland offering comes with a cup of peanut butter on the side for dipping—the cherry atop this confusing, can’t-look-away sundae.

  • 19 states have higher student-loan debt than annual budgets, report finds

    Student Loan Justice found Georgia's state budget is slightly more than $48 billion, but Georgians' total student debt comes close to $82 billion.

  • Victorian Sci-Fi Series ‘The Nevers’ Finally Premieres on HBO

    EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, explains why 'The Nevers' feels different from other supernatural shows, and chats about whether or not series creator, Joss Whedon's, involvement will affect viewership, the talented cast, and more!