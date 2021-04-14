Senate OKs tough former regulator as market watchdog chief

  • FILE - In this June 19, 2012 file photo, then Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Gary Gensler testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice of Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling an emphasis on investor protection for the Wall Street watchdog agency after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • FILE - In this July 30, 2013 file photos, then Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Gary Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice of Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling an emphasis on investor protection for the Wall Street watchdog agency after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Biden Wall Street Regulator

FILE - In this June 19, 2012 file photo, then Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Gary Gensler testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice of Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling an emphasis on investor protection for the Wall Street watchdog agency after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCY GORDON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice of Gary Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling an emphasis on investor protection for the Wall Street watchdog agency after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration.

The vote Wednesday was 53-45, mostly along party lines in the narrowly Democratic-controlled Senate, to confirm Gensler, an expert with experience as a strong markets regulator during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Gensler had a two-decade-long career as a Wall Street banker and later, as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, he tightened oversight of the $400 trillion worldwide market for complex financial transactions that helped cause the Great Recession.

Now a professor of economics and management at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Gensler was an assistant Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and later headed the CFTC during Barack Obama’s term. With nearly 20 years at Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs, Gensler surprised many by being a tough regulator of big banks as CFTC chairman. He pushed for stricter regulations that big banks and financial firms had lobbied against and wasn’t afraid to take positions that clashed with the Obama administration.

Gensler was chief financial officer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump and an economic adviser to Obama in his 2008 presidential bid. More recently, he was a leader and adviser of Biden’s transition team responsible for the Federal Reserve, banking issues and securities regulation.

Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer who headed the SEC during the Trump administration, presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting the financial markets, as Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis and the Great Recession were loosened.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who heads the Senate Banking Committee, called Gensler “an experienced public servant with a strong record of holding Wall Street accountable.”

“Mr. Gensler will bring the SEC’s focus back to the people who make this country work, and push to ensure that markets are a way for families to save and invest for their kids’ education, for a down payment on a home, and for a secure retirement — not a game for hedge fund managers, where workers always lose,” Brown said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Gensler comes armed with receptiveness to new financial technologies and cryptocurrency. As a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, he has focused research and teaching on public policy as well as digital currencies and blockchain, the global running ledgers of digital currency transactions.

At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Gensler said that if confirmed to the SEC post he would work to strengthen transparency and accountability in the markets. That will enable people “to invest with confidence and be protected from fraud and manipulation,” he said. “It means promoting efficiency and competition, so our markets operate with lower costs to companies and higher returns to investors. ... And above all, it means making sure our markets serve the needs of working families.”

Democratic senators urged Gensler as chairman to work on requiring corporations to fully disclose their climate change risks and political spending.

Several Republican senators used the hearing to argue against the imposition of new regulations in the financial markets, at the risk of stifling innovation and improperly expanding the government’s authority.

Gensler also said the SEC should address how to protect investors who use online stock-trading platforms with flashy tech gimmicks that entice them to trade more.

The roiling stock-trading drama involving GameStop shares earlier this year has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. The trading frenzy in shares of the struggling video-game retailer lifted their price 1,600% in January, though they later fell back to earth after days of wild price swings.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Joins U.S. in Urging China to Accelerate Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan urged China to accelerate efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, echoing calls from the U.S. ahead of global climate talks later this month.“It is important for the democratic countries to have one voice to encourage China to be more proactive,” Japan’s Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a BloombergNEF summit in New York on Wednesday. China’s “air pollution control could directly affect our people’s health and society. We are calling on China to move ahead of its 2060 carbon neutral pledge, and to urgently peak-out their emissions.”The finger pointing is some of the harshest criticism of China’s green policies since President Xi Jinping announced last year a goal to become net-zero by 2060, a decade later than the date pledged by other key economies, including Japan. Koizumi’s comments come after U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in January Beijing’s carbon neutrality pledge needed to be fleshed out. Kerry was scheduled to hold talks in Shanghai this week to discuss climate ambitions with Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.Leaders from 40 nations will attend a virtual climate summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden from April 22-23 aimed at galvanizing efforts to commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas mitigation targets. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may announce a stricter 2030 emissions reduction target at the event, after last year pledging to become net-zero by 2050.Japan will strengthen its 2030 commitments under the Paris Agreement, but the discussions are ongoing and the exact details haven’t been decided, Koizumi told the summit in a pre-recorded interview taped Monday. The nation is also considering the implementation of a carbon pricing regime, which could include an emissions trading system or a border tax, he said.Koizumi side-stepped a question about whether Japan plans to boost reliance on nuclear power. The nation’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant has been criticized by neighbors including China, South Korea and Taiwan.China is the world’s top emitter and responsible for almost 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senate confirms Gary Gensler as SEC chairman

    The Senate confirms Gary Gensler as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for what could be an ambitious financial regulatory agenda under President Joe Biden.

  • Two North Carolina police officers suspended over beating Black man in clash caught by bystander video

    ‘We can’t afford nor do we desire to afford to ignore what we saw,’ says Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon about footage

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Fauci says J&J vaccine pause will likely only last 'days to weeks,' not 'weeks to months'

    "It's gonna be more like days to weeks rather than weeks to months," Fauci said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is about to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Police officer charged with manslaughter as memorial fund raises half a million

    Follow for latest updates

  • TV anchor accidentally captures meteor near miss during Facebook live

    ‘Oh my gosh, what is that in the sky? Woah! Okay. Big piece of flash in the sky just then’

  • Add one more NFL Draft analyst — a really good one — to the Jamin Davis bandwagon

    NFL films guru Greg Cosell gushes about the former Kentucky football linebacker.

  • White House confident COVID-19 vaccine supply enough for rescheduled J&J appointments

    A CDC official told McClatchy that an FDA advisory panel on vaccines, set to meet Wednesday, has a variety of options before them.

  • Biden speech - live: President to announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal

    US political developments, as they happen

  • Biden news – live: Jill Biden returns to work after undergoing ‘medical procedure’

    US political developments, as they happen

  • Minnesota officer, police chief resign over Daunte Wright killing

    FOX News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest developments on 'Special Report'

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • US says troops to leave Afghanistan by 11 September

    President Biden is to announce on Wednesday US troops will leave by mid-September instead of May.

  • The best credit cards for groceries of 2021

    Among the best credit cards for groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred Card and Blue Cash Everyday Card offer high rewards rates at U.S. supermarkets.

  • Europe's vaccine rollout hit by doubts over J&J, AstraZeneca shots

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Europe's choppy vaccine rollout hit more trouble on Wednesday after U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson delayed its COVID-19 shot and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over the risk of blood clotting. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it expected to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • David Cameron lobbying row: Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall

    A senior civil servant was granted permission to join the lender Greensill Capital while still working at the highest levels of government, a watchdog has revealed. Bill Crothers was head of Whitehall procurement, in control of a £15 billion annual purchasing budget, when he took on an external role as part-time adviser to the finance company's board in September 2015. Boris Johnson was understood to be personally concerned about the disclosure on Tuesday night, while Labour described it as "extraordinary and shocking", renewing demands for an MP-led inquiry into the lobbying row engulfing Greensill and David Cameron. The lender, which filed for insolvency last month, has been at the centre of controversy over the access its founder Lex Greensill was granted to numerous Whitehall departments during Mr Cameron's administration. The former prime minister then went on to join Greensill in 2018, and has been revealed to have directly lobbied Rishi Sunak and a series of other ministers on the company's behalf. Correspondence published on Tuesday between the appointments watchdog and the Cabinet Office revealed the overlap in Mr Crothers working for both the government and Greensill. Read more: The David Cameron/Greensill scandal explained In a letter to Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), Mr Crothers said of his role at Greensill: "It was seen as a way of me transitioning back into the private sector, and was supported by the Cabinet Office leadership." Suggesting other top mandarins had also taken on dual roles in the private sector, he added: "This advisory role was not seen as contentious, and I believe not uncommon." Mr Crothers then left the civil service in November 2015 and went on to become a director at Greensill the following year.