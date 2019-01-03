Senate will only consider shutdown-ending bills Trump would sign: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday laid out the terms for taking up legislation to end the current government shutdown, saying his Republican-dominated chamber would not consider any bill President Donald Trump would refuse to sign.

"Let me say it again: The Senate will not take up any proposal that does not have a real chance of passing this chamber and getting a presidential signature," McConnell said on the Senate floor.







