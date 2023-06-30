Senate panel advances Ruggiero's nomination to Lackawanna County court

Jun. 29—The state Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to send Lackawanna County Solicitor Frank Ruggiero's nomination to fill a vacant county court of common pleas judge seat for a full Senate vote Friday.

During the brief questioning, no one asked Ruggiero about his and Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell trading charges Wednesday that they have conflicts of interest in the criminal investigation of the county Office of Youth and Family Services.

Powell accused Ruggiero of acting as a defense lawyer for office employees facing criminal charges. Ruggiero denies that and says Powell has a conflict because the district attorney's office is prosecuting the employees while working daily with the OYFS on cases.

Republican committee members praised Ruggiero, a registered Democrat. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-40, Middle Smithfield Twp., brought up Ruggiero's service as a Pennsylvania National Guard member, volunteerism and "25 years of diverse legal experience."

"He is well-versed in family, criminal, municipal and insurance law, with extensive courtroom experience before state and federal courts," Brown said. "Attorney Ruggiero's commitment to service vulnerable individuals is also evident through his work and handling a wide range of cases, including high-stakes criminal matters and domestic violence-related issues."

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20, Lehman Twp., the committee chairwoman, said Ruggiero's colleagues contacted her.

"And they speak of your integrity, your commitment and your humbleness," Baker said.

Unopposed for the Democratic and Republican nominations for a vacant judgeship in the May 16 primary election, Ruggiero won both and faces no opposition for a full 10-year term in the November election. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated him last week to fill the vacancy until the first Monday in January when the new term will begin.

Ruggiero told the panel he has a straightforward judicial philosophy.

"Provide a forum where parties and litigants alike can present their issues and know without passion, prejudice or bias, that the facts of their individual case will be decided in accordance with the applicable law," he said.

