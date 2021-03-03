Senate panel ties on HHS nominee Becerra, advances USTR, Treasury nominees

  • FILE PHOTO: Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Finance Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.
  • FILE PHOTO: Adewale Adeyemo confirmation hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
1 / 3

Senate panel ties on HHS nominee Becerra, advances USTR, Treasury nominees

FILE PHOTO: Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's nominees for U.S. Trade Representative and Deputy Treasury Secretary, but deadlocked on Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra, leaving next steps in question.

The approval votes for USTR nominee Katherine Tai and Treasury nominee Wally Adeyemo send their nominations to the full Senate.

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said he would report the 14-14 tie vote on Becerra to the Secretary of the Senate for a decision on how to proceed from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The next steps were unclear, as the tie vote along party lines is subject to new rules worked out between Democrats and Republicans to deal with the unusual 50-50 split between the parties in the Senate.

According to the rules https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-resolution/27/text?r=96&s=1 approved on Feb. 3, in the event of a committee tie vote, "the Majority Leader or the Minority Leader may, only after consultation with the Chairman and Ranking Member of the committee, make a motion to discharge such measure or matter" in a full Senate vote.

The two sides would have four hours to debate the matter. Democrats currently hold the advantage in Senate floor votes because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking 51st vote.

Two Finance Committee Republicans on Wednesday said they had opposed Becerra because of a lack of past healthcare experience and because of his challenges as California Attorney General to HHS authorities to grant religious conscience waivers to Obamacare mandates to provide coverage for contraception.

"His qualifications to be HHS Secretary seem to be minimal beyond suing HHS," said Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who is also a physician.

Senator Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the panel, said he opposed Becerra because of his challenges on behalf of California to HHS authorities on contraception.

Tai's and Adeyemo's nominations were approved by the Finance Committee on voice votes, indicating no significant opposition.

In choosing Becerra, a fellow Democrat and a Latino former congressman, Biden picked an administrator with a long record of supporting the Affordable Care Act - former President Barack Obama’s key domestic policy achievement. Biden has said he wants to improve the ACA, which relies on private insurers rather than launch a new government-provided healthcare program.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate panel to vote Wednesday on three Biden nominees, including trade pick Tai

    The Senate Finance Committee said its members will vote on Wednesday on three Biden administration nominees, including Katherine Tai as trade czar and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as U.S. health secretary. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden will convene the business meeting at 10 a.m. to vote on the nominations of Tai, Becerra and Wally Adeyemo, who was nominated as to be deputy Treasury secretary, the committee said. All three candidates are expected to win approval by the committee, a congressional aide said, which would clear the way for their consideration by the full Senate.

  • Senate Finance panel OKs Tai as top U.S. trade negotiator

    The Senate Finance Committee easily approved President Joe Biden's pick to be America's top trade negotiator. The panel on Wednesday confirmed Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative on a voice vote. Tai has promised to make sure that U.S. trade policy benefits America's workers, not just corporations, and to work more closely with U.S. allies to counter an increasingly assertive China.

  • Germany seeks to improve oversight of firms' delivery chains

    Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that seeks to make big companies ensure environmental rules and human rights are respected throughout their delivery chains. The plan, the result of prolonged haggling in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition of center-right and center-left parties, is set to take effect from 2023.

  • New bid for hate crime laws in Wyoming, 1 of 3 states without them

    Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill aimed at combating hate crimes in the state where Matthew Shepard was killed in 1998.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Search for missing man with medical condition ends, Richland County deputies say

    Shortly after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help, the missing 80-year-old was found.

  • The Latest: Official says 'optics' delayed Capitol response

    The head of the National Guard for Washington, D.C., says Pentagon concerns about “optics” delayed the sending of troops to protect the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. Maj. Gen. William Walker also noted under Senate questioning Wednesday there were no such concerns expressed when the D.C. National Guard was called out in response to the civil justice demonstrations in the spring and summer of 2020. Walker testified there was an “unusual” Pentagon memo on Jan. 5 that required him to seek advance authorization from the secretary of the Army and the secretary of defense for specific measures during the gathering of thousands of Trump supporters seeking to force Congress to overturn the November presidential election.

  • Jill Biden supports Black-owned businesses

    When you’re First Lady, you can’t just run out to the corner store for a dozen eggs or a carton of milk. Well, not that you’d need to, probably, because you’ve got a whole bunch of people to cook for you, plus aides who get paid to do that sort of thing. But just supposing you wanted to, because it’s so much fun to dash out to the store when you’re in the middle of a cooking project and run out of an essential ingredient. You need to assemble the entourage and make sure you look decent because people are going to gawk. You need to smile and be gracious and maybe sign a few autographs because First Ladies are celebrities. A trip to the store is not some casual five-minute jaunt, is what I’m saying. So when Jill Biden does go out, people pay attention.

  • Police disclose possible plot by militia group to attack U.S. Capitol

    The police force that guards the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot by a militia group to breach the building on Thursday, an alleged plan with echoes of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A U.S. Capitol Police statement did not name the organization but called it "an identified militia group." Authorities have said right-wing extremists were part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Venezuela uses pretrial detention as a punishment, rights group says

    Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment. Venezuelan law states that pretrial detention cannot last more than two years, Penal Forum's directors Alfredo Romero and Gonzalo Himiob told reporters, noting that 49 of the 323 individuals they consider political prisoners have been detained for longer than that amount of time.

  • Hannity vows no 'rush to judgment' on Cuomo sex harassment claims

    'Hannity' host Sean Hannity explores Democrats' double standards regarding past misconduct allegations

  • I made Paula Deen's 1-bowl butter cake, and it may be the easiest dessert I've ever baked

    This delicious Gooey Butter Cake dessert from Paula Deen uses ingredients I already had in my pantry, like cake mix, and cleaning up was a breeze.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. The announcement comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week on their handling of the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Mike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

    Former Vice President Mike Pence broke his silence Wednesday with an op-ed in The Daily Signal, criticizing congressional Democrats for their voter reform push and giving new life to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite being a central target of the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of his refusal to answer Trump's call to somehow block the Electoral College certification, Pence claimed the election was "marked by significant irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside election law." He said he shares "the concerns of millions of Americans" about its integrity, suggesting he still hasn't fully broken with Trump on the matter. For many people, the show of loyalty was baffling. That said, Pence's op-ed didn't outright call the 2020 vote fraudulent. Rather, he framed its outcome as uncertain so he could launch into his argument about why Congress should not pass HR 1, the For the People Act, which includes measures such as required early voting and same-day voter registration in every state. Pence called the bill "an unconstitutional power grab" with the sole goal of giving "leftists a permanent, unfair, and unconstitutional advantage in our political system." Read the full op-ed at The Daily Signal. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceGermany's vaccine rollout has a healthcare.gov problemThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 tour was 'stressful' for staff and left one aide visibly upset

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s autumn 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was “stressful” for staff, with at least one aide visibly upset after a discussion with the Duchess. One engagement in particular has long been shrouded in mystery, with no credible explanation given as to why the Duchess was abruptly whisked from a market in Fiji’s capital Suva, cutting short the visit. At the time, even palace aides appeared confused about what had happened, with a succession of contradictory briefings. The engagement was organised to allow Meghan to learn more about a UN Women's project called Markets for Change, which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. Sources have now claimed that the Duchess was upset when she saw branding for UN Women, an organisation she had worked with before. Meghan had allegedly said she would only go to the market if there was no branding for the organisation, a source told the Times, although the reason behind it is unknown.