Senate panel to discuss future of UW, WSU athletic programs

The Senate Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee will discuss the future of the University of Washington and Washington State University athletic programs.

According to a news release from Senator Jeff Holy, the work session will happen on Wednesday in light of the Pac-12 Conference realignment.

The committee staff will present a timeline of Pac-12 Conference litigation and look ahead to UW and WSU athletic budgets.

The committee will then be joined by UW and WSU athletic department representatives. The representatives will discuss the future of their athletic programs.

The work session will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Senate Hearing Room 2 of the John A. Cherberg Building.