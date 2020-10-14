Senate Panel Investigating Hunter Biden Emails Showing Possible Introduction Between Joe Biden, Burisma Adviser

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is looking into emails that show Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015.

According to a Fox News report, Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said the committee has been in contact with the person who provided the emails, which first appeared in a New York Post report on Wednesday. The committee is working to verify the information, Johnson said.

According to the report, Joe Biden met with Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, in April 2015 in Washington D.C., at the request of his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company from 2014 to 2019 while his father headed the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

“We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims,” Johnson told Fox News. “Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided.”

The Post report detailed a collection of documents the paper received from Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, which were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that had been dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

An email from Pozharskiy to Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, suggests Joe Biden may have met with the Burisma adviser: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

If the meeting did occur, it would contradict Joe Biden’s claims that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

The Biden campaign blasted accusations of wrongdoing as false and overtly political, and said Biden’s official schedules from the time show no such meeting with the Burisma adviser.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign told Politico. “Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

He continued: “The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials. Moreover, we have received Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

