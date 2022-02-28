Senate panel kills bill restoring police authority to stop cars for vehicle equipment violations

Virginia’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday killed a bill that would have restored state and local law enforcement authority to pull cars over on a host of vehicle safety and equipment violations.

Though the measure passed the Republican-led House of Delegates two weeks ago, the Democrat-controlled Senate committee “passed the bill by indefinitely” on a 9-6 party line vote. All Democrats on the committee voted to kill the bill, while all Republicans wanted to advance it.

A law passed in 2020 barred Virginia police officers and sheriff’s deputies from stopping motorists for about 18 equipment violations and safety violations — from having tinted windows or a loud exhaust system to driving at night with only one working headlight.

A coalition of law enforcement associations had backed an effort to reinstate officers’ ability to stop vehicles for some of those violations, arguing that Virginia roadways have become more dangerous. Some also assert that law enforcement has lost a key mechanism to encounter fugitives, get guns off the street and reduce crime.

The 2020 law bars police and deputies from stopping cars that are operating with only one working brake light — or that have registration or vehicle safety inspection stickers that are less than three months past their expirations.

It also bars police from pulling cars over for “defective and unsafe” vehicle equipment condition” more generally, or from stopping pedestrians who are blocking “the orderly passage of vehicles.”

The legislation voted down Monday would have reinstated police authority to stop motorists for those infractions and about a dozen others.

Criminal justice system reformers pushed the 2020 measure as a way to cut back on what they contend is the targeting of Black drivers and neighborhoods for such stops. Over the years, they say, Black drivers are pulled over at a rate that’s nearly twice the rate of white drivers.

Reformers have long contended that such stops are often “pretextual,” with police using the stops as reasons to look for something else.

In 2020, stripping police of the authority to make such vehicle equipment stops was combined with a measure that precludes police from searching cars on the basis that an odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.

At Monday’s hearing, the bill’s sponsor, Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge County, urged the senators to pass his legislation.

Campbell, a former Virginia state trooper, said that he responded to many accidents over the years where a car without brake lights or tail lights was struck from behind by a tractor trailer.

“The truck driver ... doesn’t realize they’re running slower or that they have stopped for some reason,” Campbell said. “And he literally runs over the top of ‘em.”

“I don’t know how many of them I have gone to in my career, but they’re very gross and I hope none of you have ever seen one,” he said. “But it goes back to equipment violations and things that police officers need in order to enforce the law.”

Campbell also said that police need the ability to stop cars, saying that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued rulings for such stops and that the Virginia State Police has a manual on such stops “that was about three inches thick.”

“What we have done here, the police feel like they can’t stop people for any type of violation,” Campbell said of the equipment infractions. “And most of them have pretty much pulled back.”

A local sheriff, he said, recently told him that deputies believe they know who is stealing catalytic converters from parked cars, but they can’t pull him over on an equipment violation to conduct a further investigation.

“They said we see him leaving the area, but we never saw him stealing the catalytic converter,” he said.

He also read off a list of notorious mass murderers — such as Timothy McVeigh and Ted Bundy — that were caught on routine traffic infractions. “That is the importance of allowing police officers to have things they can stop vehicles for,” he said.

But Brad Haywood, a Northern Virginia public defender and founder of Justice Forward Virginia, a criminal justice reform organization that helped to spearhead the 2020 legislation, said that if there had been some legitimate concerns about public safety, evidence would be brought forth.

“We’d have real life data or anecdotes about traffic accidents or something,” Haywood said. “Instead we’re hearing that his is a serial killer prevention law.”

“The real impact of pretextual policing is that black people are pulled over nearly twice as often as white people.” he said. “And that’s what this bill was meant to address. And it’s doing a good job of that.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com