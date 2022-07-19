Senate panel OKs NATO expansion, rushing to full Senate vote

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rand Paul
    Rand Paul
    United States Senator from Kentucky
  • Bob Menendez
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave easy bipartisan approval Tuesday to admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO, as lawmakers aimed for quick Senate passage and a show of congressional support for expansion of the U.S. and European defense alliance in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Committee members approved the expansion by voice vote. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and frequent critic of U.S. policy abroad, voted a neutral “present” rather than yes or no.

The vote sets the expansion up for a decision by the full Senate as soon as next week.

“We obviously want to see Finland and Sweden brought into the alliance as soon as possible,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House after Tuesday's vote.

“These are modern militaries, militaries that we know well,” Kirby said, stressing the strength that supporters say the two countries would bring to the military bloc.

NATO's 30 members are considering the admission of the two northern European countries against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's five-month-old offensive against a pro-West Ukraine government has led European and U.S. allies to tighten ranks and strengthen defenses against any further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As U.S. foreign policy priorities evolve to account for a changing world, what is self-evident is the future of the transatlantic partnership will be even more intertwined and integrated thanks to Putin’s recklessness," Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a joint statement with ranking Republican committee member Jim Risch of Idaho after his panel's endorsement.

“Today’s vote is further proof that the answer to aggression is not isolation, but deeper engagement with likeminded democracies,” Menendez said.

Putin's invasion led Finland and Sweden to abandon longstanding policies of military nonalignment and seek to join forces with NATO, with its joint conventional and nuclear forces.

President Joe Biden encouraged the move behind the scenes and welcomed leaders of the two countries to the White House in May to signal U.S. support.

The NATO expansion proposal marks a rare moment of Republican and Democratic agreement on a substantive issue before Congress. Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in May that lawmakers were moving the membership applications at a faster pace than is usual for NATO expansion bids. He said he expected full Senate approval this month.

Lawmakers are rushing to approve the matter before the long August break.

The applications by Finland and Sweden initially had been expected to win easy approval from other NATO members as well. NATO member Turkey has rescinded an unexpected early announcement that it would block the two nations' admission.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned this week that Turkey could still move to deny the expansion, if Finland and Sweden fail to crack down on members of banned Turkish Kurdish groups in exile there and meet other Turkish demands.

___

Lisa Mascaro and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate committee backs accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO

    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday backed Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, paving the way for the full Senate to vote on the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s. The 22-member panel approved the expansion by voice vote, with just one member - Republican Senator Rand Paul - asking to be recorded as "present." The accession documents need to be ratified by all 30 North Atlantic Treaty Organization members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by Article Five, the defense clause that states that an attack on one member is an attack against all.

  • Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret deal’ with White House

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for cutting a “secret deal with the White House” on a judicial nominee. The White House last week blamed Paul for preventing the nomination of Chad Meredith to serve in the Eastern District of Kentucky. It said that Paul had not returned…

  • Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of race for Congress

    Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped his campaign for Congress Tuesday, two months after announcing he was running for the redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.

  • Ariz. Senate Candidate's Best Man, Former Friends Blast Him for Right-Wing Rhetoric: 'What Happened to You?'

    One of Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters' former friends tells Mother Jones: "It makes me ache when I see what he writes and says. It puts me in a state of depression"

  • Cracks form in Biden’s Senate Democratic base

    Cracks are beginning to form in President Biden’s support among Senate Democrats, who are becoming less bullish about him running for reelection in 2024 after recent polling shows that most Democratic voters want a different nominee in two years. Senate Democrats say Biden’s unpopularity is one of their biggest challenges heading into the midterm…

  • Jury finds Tesla just 1% liable, but owes $10.5 million, over fatal crash

    A Florida jury found Tesla Inc just 1% liable in the death of an 18-year-old man whose Model S sedan slammed into a concrete wall, but ordered Elon Musk's electric car maker to pay $10.5 million to the driver's parents. Monday's verdict by a Fort Lauderdale federal jury came in what lawyers for James and Jenny Riley called the first trial against Tesla over an accident involving its vehicles. Jurors found Tesla negligent for deactivating a "speed limiter" that the Rileys had installed to keep their son Barrett from driving too fast.

  • Memphis identical twins to appear on NBC's 'Dancing With Myself'

    Tik Tok dance sensations Pric3less Twinz', Demarcus and Jemarcus White, born and raised in Memphis, are appearing on NBC's "Dancing With Myself."

  • Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul on Monday accused Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting “a secret deal with the White House that fell apart,” blaming a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. Further exposing long-simmering tensions between the state's two Republican senators, Paul commented on his own role in sinking the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to the home-state resistance from Paul, who is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate in this year's elections.

  • Jordan Peele talks about new film, 'Nope'

    FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy spoke with filmmaker Jordan Peele about his new film, 'Nope.'

  • Pulitzer Prize board rejects Trump's demands to yank awards from The New York Times and The Washington Post for coverage of Trumpworld's ties to Russia and the Mueller probe

    The board said two independent reviews found "no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions" were discredited by any new developments.

  • Race to replace Boris Johnson down to final 3 contenders

    The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister entered an unpredictable endgame Tuesday as three candidates for Conservative Party leader were left battling for the two spots in a run-off vote. Kemi Badenoch, a previously little-known lawmaker who has become a rising star of the party’s right wing, was eliminated from the contest after receiving the fewest votes from Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting. After the latest vote knocked Badenoch out, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak led the shrinking field of candidates and had all but secured his place in the final pair.

  • Pulitzers rejects Trump demand to revoke WaPo, NYT awards

    The Pulitzer Prize board on Monday rejected requests from former President Trump to revoke national reporting awards given to The Washington Post and The New York Times. Trump had repeatedly asked the board to rescind the 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in National Reporting, which were awarded to the staffs of the two outlets for their reporting…

  • Report: Hawks, De’Andre Hunter $20M apart on contract extension

    A $20 million gap is large – but not insurmountable.

  • S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks surged in a broad-based rally as investors assessed the outlook for earnings and as speculation grew that markets may have come close to bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakThe S&P 500 defied the late-day reversal that has been a corn

  • Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection of demand to revoke reporting awards

    Former President Trump on Monday cast the Pulitzer Prize board’s rejection of his demand to revoke awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post as “running cover” for “the biggest reporting failure in modern history.” The board earlier Monday said it would not fulfill multiple requests by Trump to rescind awards to…

  • House Democrats tout bill to add four seats to Supreme Court

    A group of House Democrats called for legislation on Monday that would add four seats to the Supreme Court, lamenting a “ultra right-wing” branch that just overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights. The eight lawmakers cited recent Supreme Court decisions that rolled back Miranda rights, threw out a New York gun control law and allowed religion to surface…

  • Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

    The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.

  • Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump White House aide testifying to Jan. 6 panel?

    Sarah Matthews is set to testify at Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to Monday evening reports. Matthews, who served as the former deputy press secretary in the Trump administration, resigned hours after the insurrection at the Capitol, where a pro-Trump mob sought to stop Congress…

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Elise Stefanik says the GOP will investigate the 'Biden crime family' if they get a majority in Congress

    Stefanik accused the Biden family of "profiting" off President Joe Biden's position, asking people to "imagine if the Republicans ever did that."