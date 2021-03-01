Senate panel votes to advance Garland's nomination to be AG

  • Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)
  • Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)
1 / 3

Biden Attorney General

Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

The committee voted 15 to seven in favor of Garland's nomination at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Biden’s most widely supported nominees. The committee’s vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., praised Garland as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump.

The committee’s top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said he also intends to support Garland’s nomination. He said he’s “an honorable man” but that he “has his work cut out for him.”

At his confirmation hearing last week, Garland vowed to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch.

Garland will inherit a Justice Department that endured a turbulent era under Trump — rife with political drama and controversial decisions — and that faced abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicizing of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

Garland would confront immediate challenges if confirmed, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump.

A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe also remains open, which would leave Garland to decide how to handle it and what to make public.

Recommended Stories

  • Khashoggi report spurs 9/11 families to push Biden for more Saudi disclosures

    Seizing on the new disclosures about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the families of Sept. 11 victims are asking President Biden to release still-classified documents about an FBI investigation into the Saudi role in the terror attacks that were blocked from public release by the Trump administration.

  • Thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris, the power of women will never be the same

    OPINION: Vice President Kamala Harris shattered a 200-year-old glass ceiling in November 2020. Two hundred and thirty-three years ago as the United States Constitution established the role of vice president, it also enshrined the rights of southern states to continue to enslave over half a million Black Americans; and granted latitude to local and state governments to deny free Black Americans the rights and protections of full citizenship. Undoubtedly, the prospect of a woman vice president would have been unfathomable to a group that prohibited women from participating in the framing and ratification of the Constitution.

  • WaPo publisher: Biden set to give Saudi crown prince "one free murder" pass on Khashoggi

    Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday accused President Biden of giving Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "'one free murder' pass" after U.S. intelligence confirmed that he personally approved the killing of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Why it matters: Biden has faced criticisms that the U.S. response to the finding — which includes sanctions on entities implicated in the murder but not on Bin Salman directly — does not square with his campaign pledge to make the Saudi regime “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sanctions fall "far short of honoring" Biden's promise, Ryan wrote in a Post op-ed out Monday."American voters took Biden at his word that he would reestablish the United States as a champion of human rights and not allow exceptions based on personal relationships or strategic needs of the moment."Background: Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017. He fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.His grisly murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage.What he's saying: Ryan called on further action from the Biden administration to "show the world that there is stability and continuity in upholding our enduring principles." "We should not make exceptions to favor one brutal dictator over another based on favors they do for us or fears that they might not always respond as we would like them to," Ryan wrote. "How can we be a credible champion of human rights when we demand accountability in one country and are willing to look the other way in another?"The bottom line: Ryan writes: "There is no legal, moral or logical reason to apply sanctions to the lower-level players in this conspiracy, who were following orders, while letting the criminal mastermind get away without consequence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House: Biden not considering sharing Covid vaccine with Mexico

    “The president has made clear that he is focused on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to every American,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • DHS secretary says Biden administration aims to allow separated migrant families to reunite in U.S.

    The Biden administration is seeking to give separated migrant families the option of reuniting in either the United States or their country of origin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday. And, he added, if the families choose the former, "we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain" in the United States and "address the family needs, so we are acting as restoratively as possible." ‘We will dig out of the cruelty of the past administration’ — The Biden admin’s migrant Family Reunification Task Force will allow separated families to be reunited in the U.S. or their country of origin pic.twitter.com/w3q0bIQcOD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2021 President Biden established a task force focused on the reunification effort earlier this month via executive order. Under the Trump administration, The Hill notes, around 2,800 families were separated in 2018; some were reconnected, but around 550 children had not yet been reunited with their parents. Mayorkas said the Biden administration has brought 105 families together so far. More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • Senate panel advances Garland's nomination as U.S. attorney general

    Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, moved a step closer to securing Senate confirmation as the top U.S. law enforcement official on Monday with the Judiciary Committee throwing its weight behind his nomination. The federal appellate judge won bipartisan support in a 15-7 tally in the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance his nomination to the Senate floor for a vote that Democrats hope will be held sometime this week. Among the four Republicans voting in favor of Garland were two former chairmen of the committee, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham.

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions patent tribunal's constitutionality

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • Why using reconciliation to pass Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill violates the original purpose of the process

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats meet with reporters before the House voted to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Feb. 26, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteReconciliation – it’s a term federal budget experts would understand, but for the rest of us, it sounds like what you do with a family member you haven’t talked to in years. It’s also the process congressional Democrats plan to use to pass President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue and stimulus bill in the Senate. We asked Raymond Scheppach, who is a public policy scholar at the University of Virginia and a former deputy director at the Congressional Budget Office, to describe reconciliation and explain why its use now is causing such controversy. What is reconciliation, and how is it used in Congress? Reconciliation is a legislative process originally intended to reduce federal budget deficits. In 1974, lawmakers decided they had to deal with a recurring problem: If more money was spent than expected or revenues didn’t meet projections, the nation’s deficit grew. But lowering deficits is politically difficult; to do it, Congress needed to either increase revenues, cut spending or both. That usually meant reducing entitlements and other mandatory spending – like nutrition assistance for children – or increasing taxes. So legislators created this process called “reconciliation” that could be used to reconcile actual spending with Congress’ previously adopted spending targets. Here’s the key part that addressed the problems legislators faced when cutting spending or hiking taxes: Budget moves made under reconciliation could not be filibustered. Lawmakers believed this could ease the political difficulty associated with lowering deficits over the long term. An important point: Reconciliation could be used only to change taxes, mandatory spending like farm price supports and entitlements such as Social Security or Medicare. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with business leaders about his COVID-19 bill in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 9, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Does using reconciliation for the COVID-19 bill represent a hijacking of the original purpose of the process? It’s important to look back at the 1974 Act to determine the purpose of the reconciliation provision and how it has changed over time. A provision that was created in 1974 to reduce deficits is now being used to do the opposite: dramatically increase deficits. So contrary to reconciliation’s original purpose, it was used for the 2001, 2003 and 2017 tax cuts, which substantially increased deficits. Congress could do that because the restrictions on reconciliation’s use in the Senate have been reduced over time so that now major tax cuts or omnibus spending bills are allowed. It was also inappropriately used to pass modifications to the Affordable Care Act, which significantly increased spending even though it also raised revenues sufficient to offset the spending. Even though it was budget-neutral, it did not reduce the deficit. The $1.9 billion Biden COVID-19 bill would also be an inappropriate use relative to the original intent of the provision, as it would substantially increase the deficit. In 2001, the GOP used reconciliation to push George W. Bush’s tax cuts through Congress. Here, on June 7 of that year, Bush leans over after he dropped a pen as he signed his $1.35 trillion tax cut bill at the White House. AP Photo/Ron Edmonds How often has reconciliation been used? The reconciliation provision has been used by both parties more than 21 times since the 1980s. In some cases, such as the 1990 and 1993 Omnibus Reconciliation Acts, whose major purpose was to cut spending and increase revenues, each reduced the deficit by a little over $700 billion over five years. For President Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill, there are some clear advantages in using the reconciliation process. It would make consideration of the $1.9 trillion bill privileged, in legislative terms. This means that debate can be limited, but most importantly it can’t be filibustered in the Senate, as it requires only 51 rather than 60 votes to pass. As long as all 50 Democrats are willing to vote in favor, then the vice president, also a Democrat, can cast the deciding 51st vote. This process is much more important in the Senate as opposed to the House of Representatives, which has a rules committee that can limit debate and amendments. One fact sheet about reconciliation, produced by the House budget committee in 2020, says “Reconciliation is a tool – a special process – that makes legislation easier to pass in the Senate.” Are there other reasons legislators would want to use reconciliation? Because it requires only a simple majority vote, legislation can be passed relatively quickly under reconciliation’s rules rather than going through a time-consuming negotiation to come up with a bipartisan bill. Since most of the money in President Biden’s bill is for coping with COVID-19 and stabilizing a damaged economy, the administration believes timing is critical. The faster the bill can be enacted, the faster schools can fully reopen, vaccines can be administered and the unemployed will be able to find jobs. Is the COVID-19 stimulus bill the one time we’re likely to see reconciliation used this year? Under the rules, most years there can only be one reconciliation bill. But because it wasn’t used last year, Biden and the Democrats will be able to do two this year. This means that they would be able to use reconciliation for this $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill and then another reconciliation bill later in the year on climate change or infrastructure or any other major priority. There is no sacrificing other major Democratic priorities if reconciliation is used at this time, which is another political advantage – although using reconciliation to pass these policies would again violate the original intent of the process. Is using reconciliation – devised to avoid political battles – now another form of power politics, ramming legislation through rather than considering the minority’s views? The Senate often operates on historical precedents, and thus the longer-term questions are: What is the effect of using reconciliation on the Senate as an institution? How does it affect the rights of the minority and even democracy itself? Perhaps the most significant negative effect is that it has reduced the rights of the minority party to shape legislation, which often leads to more extreme policies. Participation by the minority party in making legislation often forces policy toward the middle of the political spectrum, where most Americans live. But what we are seeing more often now is that the minority party refuses to engage with the majority party on legislation. That can force the majority to go the route of reconciliation. Yet passing legislation through reconciliation, I believe, exacerbates voter frustration and weakens democracy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Debunking the myth of legislative gridlockWill the GOP let Congress send money to states and cities reeling from the pandemic? 4 essential reads on the economic crisis

  • Sacha Baron Cohen mocks Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani at Golden Globe Awards

    “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” director/actor Sacha Baron Cohen won twice at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. During his acceptance speeches he took time to mock former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. While accepting the Best Musical or Comedy award, Cohen interrupted his own speech, saying, “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He claimed a lot of dead people voted which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.” When he won for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, he praised Giuliani’s brief appearance in his film. In the scene, which was heavily covered by news outlets, Giuliani is seen lying on a bed and adjusting his pants zipper. “This movie could not have been possible without my costar,” said Cohen, “a fresh new talent, who came from nowhere, and turned out to be a comedy genius. I'm talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like “Four Seasons Landscaping,” “Hair Dye Another Day,” and the courtroom drama, “A Very Public Fart.”

  • Trump received COVID vaccine at White House in January

    Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both vaccinated at the White House in January, a Trump adviser tells Axios. Why it matters: Trump declared at CPAC on Sunday that "everybody" should get the coronavirus vaccine — the first time he's encouraged his supporters, who have been more skeptical of getting vaccinated, to do so.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free It's unclear which vaccine Trump and Melania received.Vaccine hesitancy is higher among white Republicans than any other demographic group, and it hasn't been improving much as the vaccination effort continues, according to Civiqs polling.What they're saying: "We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine," Trump said at CPAC on Sunday. "So everybody, go get your shot." Flashback: In December, former Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended Trump for waiting to get vaccinated after the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, saying the former president had a "medical reason" for not doing so.Adams cited an experimental antibody treatment Trump had been given after contracting the virus in October.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • Jane Fonda rewears timeless look for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

    Jane Fonda has been known to make a powerful statement, and her latest look at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards spoke volumes. The legendary actress and activist attended this year's ceremony wearing a cream-toned suit paired with metallic Sarah Flint pointy-toe pumps that was equal parts sophisticated and chic. While Fonda most likely has access to the latest designer looks straight off the runway, she opted for a timeless ensemble that was pulled out of her own closet.

  • Rosamund Pike scores a Golden Globe in surprise win over Maria Bakalova

    The 2021 Golden Globes have their first major surprise win. Rosamund Pike at Sunday's Golden Globes won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care a Lot. It was a surprise win after pundits widely predicted the award would instead go to Maria Bakalova for her breakout performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In her acceptance speech, Pike, who is taking home the first Golden Globe of her career, showed her appreciation to Bakalova, who famously helped prank Rudy Giuliani during the climax of Borat. "In my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car," Pike said. "I think I still would rather do that than have been in a room with Rudy Giuliani." More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • Israel Supreme Court: more non-Orthodox Jewish converts can become citizens

    Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Monday on one of the most contentious issues regarding Jewish identity in Israel, deciding to allow more non-Orthodox Jewish converts to immigrate to Israel and become citizens. The country's "Law of Return" grants Israeli citizenship to any Jew from anywhere in the world, though there have been disputes when it comes to those who have converted to Judaism. More observant groups in Israel demand a strict Orthodox conversion while the less stringent conservative and reformed movements say they offer a valid alternative.

  • Cuomo Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks as Pelosi Calls Harassment Allegations ‘Credible’

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday responded to recent allegations of sexual harassment by former aides by saying that he was “being playful” at work, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and other prominent Democrats called for an investigation into the claims. Two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, came forward over the past week to allege sexual harassment by Cuomo. Boylan wrote on Medium that in one incident the governor kissed her on the lips without consent, which Cuomo has denied, while Bennett described interactions in which Cuomo asked intrusive questions regarding her sex life, including whether she was open to sleeping with older men. “The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity,” Pelosi told Fox News on Sunday. New York senators Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand both called for an independent investigation into Cuomo’s behavior. Cuomo released a statement on Sunday attempting to address the allegations. “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny,” Cuomo said. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” the governor added. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.” New York attorney general Letitia James called on Sunday to investigate the allegations, writing on Twitter, “we expect to receive a referral with subpoena power to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the governor, in line with our demands and New York state law.” It is not yet clear if James has received a referral from the governor’s office.

  • Ted Cruz Mocks AOC Days After She Raised $5 Million for Struggling Texans

    Sen. Ted Cruz took a moment during his CPAC speech on Friday to take a crack at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for expressing fear during the Capitol insurgence rather than thanking her for raising $5 million for Texans impacted by a mass power and water crisis. The Texas lawmaker, back from his recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, told the Orlando crowd, “…and AOC is telling us she was murdered” — a clear reference to Ocasio-Cortez saying “I thought I was going to die” when supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Ocasio-Cortez made the comment during an Instagram Live video last month. “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense,” she said. Soon after, critics of the 31-year-old Democrat from New York City claimed she overstated how much danger she was in and mislead the public into believing she was closer to the rioters than she actually was. Also Read: Ted Cruz's Cancun Getaway Has Sparked Some Merciless #TedFled Memes Cruz’s jab came a few days after AOC helped raise millions for those hard hit in Cruz’s home state of Texas, where a winter storm caused nearly 1.8 million Texans to lose power and some 7 million Texans forced to boil tap water before drinking it. As that was happening, Cruz was caught flying to toasty Cancun for a family vacation. The Lone Star State senator said his home “lost heat and power too,” but that he went on the trip to essentially chaperone the transportation for his daughters. Meanwhile, AOC launched a fundraiser for Texans affected by the storm and was joined by Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee in distributing food at the Houston Food Bank. More than $5 million was raised. But Cruz didn’t just joke about AOC in his CPAC speech; he also quipped about his much-maligned recent trip to Mexico. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said at the beginning of his CPAC speech. “It’s not as nice as Cancun — but it’s nice!” Read original story Ted Cruz Mocks AOC Days After She Raised $5 Million for Struggling Texans At TheWrap

  • Vauxhall: Business Secretary 'hopeful' over car plant future

    The owner of the Ellesmere Port factory, which employs about 1,000 workers, is in talks with the government.

  • CPAC: Trump rules out new political party in speech to conservatives

    The former US president hints at another run in 2024 as he returns to the political stage.

  • If Russell Wilson was traded, here’s what a new team would owe him

    Here's why Wilson could have the NFL's best contract if traded.

  • Children join anti-coup protests in Myanmar

    It comes as protesters marched in Myanmar in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people a day earlier, as calls grew for a more united international response after the worst violence since a coup one month ago.Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.