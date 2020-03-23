Senate partisanship boils over as stimulus talks stall

Senate Republicans and Democrats grew visibly angry and emotional on the Senate floor Monday morning as negotiations over a financial rescue package appeared to stall, even as Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin were close to a final agreement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bitterly accused Democrats of fiddling with politics by trying to add to the deal unrelated environmental policies. Schumer similarly blamed Republicans for issuing “partisan screeds” instead of engaging in serious negotiation.

In a sign of the fiercely partisan back and forth, Schumer briefly blocked Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) from speaking on the floor. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) shouted, "This is bullshit."

The tension in the Senate – where one senator and one Senate spouse tested positive and four other Senate Republicans were in quarantine – matched the fear and emotion circulating throughout the United States, said Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

“It’s no surprise that that is reflected on the floor of the Senate,” he said.

The toxic tone in the Senate on Monday morning surpassed that of the partisanship of President Trump’s impeachment trial and rivaled the temperature seen in the days of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. And it comes after years of what lawmakers call a complete breakdown in bipartisanship.

"This country was founded by geniuses, but it's being run by a bunch of idiots,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

On Sunday afternoon, Senate Democrats blocked an effort to advance the measure they said was drafted solely by Republicans, forcing Mnuchin to turn to Schumer for support from his Democrats. McConnell called up the same vote on Monday afternoon and it failed, 49-46.

Since the Sunday vote, Mnuchin and Schumer have been frequently huddling in the Democratic leader's office or speaking by phone. Schumer has essentially sidelined McConnell from the negotiations, sharply telling the Senate that he would keep lawmakers informed on the status of negotiations.

Lawmakers spent the weekend in Washington negotiating the rescue package, which is expected to come close to $2 trillion. It would provide direct payments to individuals and families -- as of Sunday it was estimated to average about $3,000 for a family of four, Mnuchin said. It would also expand unemployment benefits, provide a massive loan program to tide over small businesses and offer support to large corporations.

It would be by far the largest such measure in U.S. history, equivalent to roughly half the current federal budget.

Republicans and Democrats differed over the scope of a fund to help large businesses. Democrats said the fund had too few requirements on the businesses that would get help – such as a ban on stock buybacks – and that Republicans had not provided enough transparency on which companies would get it.

Schumer said since he and Mnuchin began talking, the funding for hospitals, including personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, “has gone up dramatically” from the $75 billion the GOP provided, a key concern of Democrats. He also said they’re “making progress” on providing new funding for state and local government and hopes to extend unemployment benefits beyond the three months provided by Republicans.

“This bill is going to affect this country and the lives of Americans, not just for the next few days, but in the next few months and years -- so we have to make sure it is good,” Schumer said Sunday after a late-night meeting with Mnuchin and Eric Ueland, the White House’s chief liaison to Congress.

Republicans blasted Democrats for trying to tack unrelated policies onto the bill. McConnell said Democrats were holding up the bill in order to add tax credits for solar energy and new emission standards for airlines.

“Are you kidding me?” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis?”

Democrats confirmed that they made the proposals, but only in response to unrelated Republican proposals that they did not reveal. Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing back on language in the bill that would exclude nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding from receiving the new small business assistance. The exclusion would leave out Planned Parenthood, but also home health agencies, group homes for people with disabilities and community health centers.