Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

The Senate voted 50-49 on Saturday to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Why it matters: COVID relief has been a central promise for Biden, and passing the sweeping package has been a major priority for the administration and congressional Democrats.

What's next: The Senate version of the bill now goes to the House for likely approval next week before Biden can sign it into law.

Context: The bill passed more than 24 hours after the Senate opened debate. Republicans forced dozens of votes overnight into Saturday on amendments in an effort to stall the process.

  • Democrats approved the package through the budget reconciliation process, meaning it did not require any Republican support to pass.

  • However, the reconciliation process also prevented Democrats from including a provision to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour in the legislation. The Senate parliamentarian ruled last month that the wage increase does not directly affect the federal government’s finances.

What they're saying: "This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said just before final passage.

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the bill "the most progressive" piece of legislation "in a generation," according to NBC News.

Highlights from the bill:

  • Expanded federal funding for COVID programs, including $46 billion for testing and tracing; $7.6 billion for pandemic response at community health centers; $5.2 billion to support research, development and manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics and other medical products; and $7.7 billion to expand the public health care workforce.

  • $1,400 stimulus payments for most Americans.

  • $128.6 billion to help K-12 schools reopen.

  • $350 billion in state and local aid.

  • $25 billion in aid to restaurants and other food and drinking establishments.

  • $19 billion in emergency rental assistance.

  • $7.25 billion in funds for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

  • The bill also extending the enhanced unemployment insurance of $300 per week through Sept. 6.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the Senate version of the bill extends enhanced unemployment insurance through Sept. 6.

