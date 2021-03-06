  • Oops!
Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

The Senate approved President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Saturday, over 24 hours after opening debate on the bill. The amended legislation now heads to the House for consideration. If it is approved by the House, it will go to Mr. Biden's desk for his signature. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan has the latest.

LANA ZAK: After more than 24 hours, the Senate's overnight vote-a-rama has come to a close. The evenly-split Senate has voted to pass Biden's-- President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in a vote of 50 yeas to 49 nays. House Democrats rushed to get the plan passed before unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans on March 14.

CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joins us now. Rebecca, just a moment ago, we were talking about how soon this can wrap up, and here we are. So tell us what's the very latest out of Capitol Hill.

REBECCA KAPLAN: Well, as you mentioned, that final 50 to 49 vote means that Democrats, ultimately through those last-minute negotiations with their own party with Senator Manchin of West Virginia, were able to hold the entire caucus together. And there was that one Republican absence, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, who, unfortunately, had to fly home at the last minute yesterday when his father-in-law passed away to attend that funeral. So if he had been here, we did expect him to vote no. He had announced his opposition to this plan.

But if he had been in Washington today, then Vice President Kamala Harris would have had to step in to provide the tie-breaking vote on this plan. With him-- with his absence today, they were able to do it without Harris. So that very narrow 50 to 49 vote, ultimately a win for Democrats and for Majority Leader Senator Schumer in the Senate, because they really fought tooth and nail with this 12-hour delay yesterday to make sure that they were getting Manchin on board with this plan.

LANA ZAK: A one-- a one-vote margin, which is what everybody predicted, really from the very beginning in a lot of ways, Rebecca. So what are some of the biggest changes that have been made to the bill since it arrived in the Senate?

REBECCA KAPLAN: The two biggest changes that we saw, one was this big change on unemployment checks that was the subject of this 12-hour long negotiation yesterday between Manchin and his fellow Democrats, and even some Republicans, who were trying to get him to hold off on supporting this bill, because they knew that he was their best avenue to kill this plan. So unemployment checks when the bill came to the Senate were going to be $400 a week. Now that amount is lowered to $300 a week.

In this original negotiation that Senate Democrats tried, they were going to extend those unemployment checks through mid-October so the Senate wouldn't be up against a tight deadline at the end of summer when they are typically out for the August recess. Instead, at Manchin's insistence, that deadline will now be moved up to September 6. So that will be the next deadline for those unemployment checks to expire, meaning if the Senate does go out in August, they will have just a very short margin of about six days to negotiate to pass more checks, should they need to. Now, the other big change was on--

LANA ZAK: Rebecca--

REBECCA KAPLAN: --the minimum wage. When Democrats-- when Democrats sent their plan over, there was a $15-an-hour minimum wage included in this bill, and that actually came out because the Senate parliamentarian ruled that it was not able to be included in this plan because of these arcane budgetary rules that are used-- that Senate Democrats are using to pass this big plan. Now that, of course, is a source of consternation for a lot of Democrats, particularly progressives in the House. But the reality was trying to put it back in this bill would have meant failure because not all Senate Democrats supported a $15 minimum wage, in particular that was Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. So they really had no choice but to try to get the-- get away from this minimum wage issue in this particular bill if they wanted to get the rest of it, including those $1,400 relief checks for Americans, passed.

LANA ZAK: Yeah, Rebecca, I want to go back to the unemployment benefits for just a moment, because-- for our viewers, they probably already know that now that the Senate has passed their version of the bill and the House has passed their version of the bill and the two bills are different, the two chambers now need to come together in agreement about what the final bill should look like when it heads to President Biden's desk. On that point about unemployment benefits, as you explained it, Senator Manchin's argument was let's make it a little bit smaller, those-- $300 versus $400, as we saw in the House bill, but that way we can make sure that it extends for a longer period of time, giving unemployed Americans, I guess, a little less uncertainty in their lives. How likely is the House to get on board with that argument? And do you expect that that's going to stay at $400 or come down to the $300?

REBECCA KAPLAN: I think that it will likely stay at the $300 level negotiated in the Senate, because we saw that it was-- there was really no way to get those $400-a-week checks through with Manchin's opposition. And there is no other Democrat that Senate Democrats can turn to to pass this given that they have such a slim majority, just 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans. And because Democrats hold the White House, they hold the balance of power with this extra vote from the vice president.

Now, there is going to be, certainly, a lot of Democratic hand-wringing. And the bigger issue we had seen that people were very frustrated by was-- especially progressive Democrats, was the removal of this $15-an-hour minimum wage. And of course, there's going to be frustration that it took just one moderate Senator to change this plan, where there are dozens and dozens of progressive Democrats in the House who would have liked to see other changes, and they just simply don't hold the cards here to force those changes upon this bill.

So there's going to be this-- this tough equation for Democrats when this bill comes back to the House, which we do expect to happen this week, and that question is, do they accept those imperfections, do they take that $100 less-- smaller amount a week in unemployment checks and still decide to pass this plan given other positive elements? And there is a lot of spending on other things that are important to Democrats. Those $1,400 one-time relief checks, as we've heard from Americans who have talked to CBS News throughout the past few weeks, are critically important for their survival at this point for many people who have lost their jobs, who are behind on rent, who are facing medical expenses that they need to deal with, particularly as a result of COVID-19.

Those checks are incredibly important and are hugely popular with the American people. So there's going to be a lot of pressure, I think, on House Democrats to get behind these changes and move forward with the bill, because so much of the rest of the framework that they wanted is still in place. But the thing is, all of these negotiations happened on a Friday afternoon, really extending late into Friday night.

We did not have a final deal until close to midnight on Friday on what these new unemployment insurance benefits would look like, which means that we haven't really had that much of a chance to hear from these House Democrats about what they think. And with the bill only passing a few minutes ago, we still are going to have to wait to see. I've heard some initial rumblings from progressives who are unhappy about this change, but we still don't have a good sense yet of whether it means tanking this entire bill or just moving forward and then turning their attention to the next fight.

LANA ZAK: Well, we certainly know that-- that Democrats have said that they are really concerned about getting this passed and on the president's desk before those-- those benefits actually run out starting next week. So the clock is certainly ticking underneath the House as they're trying to-- to reconcile these-- these two versions of the bill. One last question for you, Rebecca.

As you mentioned, this just happened, and-- and we had expected originally that-- that Vice President Harris was probably going to have to issue a tie-breaking vote. Since that didn't happen, it's still worth noting that it only passed by one vote. And President Biden has said that he wanted this to be a bipartisan bill. It certainly was not, ultimately, that. What does this say in terms of Democrats and Republicans being able to work together to pass some of these-- these types of legislation that are national priorities as opposed to something that-- that is necessarily favoring a liberal or a conservative agenda?

REBECCA KAPLAN: This is a divide that I think we actually see happening somewhat between President Biden and his two sort of lieutenants in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. And they understand that bipartisanship is great on paper and it's something that a lot of their members profess to want, but at the end of the day, you only have the votes that you have. And for a lot of Democrats encountering this process, feeling like they needed to pass a huge relief bill on a big issue that was pressing took them back to 2008 when former President Obama took office and immediately began work on a stimulus bill to stimulate the economy during the recession that we were seeing.

Then Democrats tried to negotiate with Republicans. They-- they stretched out this work for weeks. And ultimately at the end of the day, Republicans locked arms and voted no on that plan. So in Democrats' minds, they lost precious time trying to negotiate with Republicans, only to see them stand against the bill at the end of the day.

You know, the same thing happened, to a certain extent, when Democrats were working to pass the Affordable Care Act. There were a lot of negotiations done in the name of trying to get a single Republican on board, and it's just difficult. So I think President Biden comes from a time in the Senate when there was a lot more negotiation between both sides, when partisanship was not quite as rampant as it is now, and bipartisanship was easier. It was easier to get your colleagues on board with something.

And the problem is now it's just not the political reality anymore. Democrats have these slim margins, and for so many of them with the lessons of the past 10 years, even though Biden was in the White House during that last fight as vice president, has just taught them you can't be so taken with this idea of getting Republicans on board that you water down your-- your ideas and you let this drag out for longer and stop this relief from getting to people when it means you're going to end up with a watered-down version of your bill and no Republican support.

So for a lot of Democrats on the Hill, it just wasn't worth waiting for their Republican colleagues to get on board. And I think we saw through this process that the president himself seemed more interested in negotiating with Republicans on this bill than Senate Democrats, for instance, did, and certainly more interested than House Democrats did, where there's just a lot more partisanship in the House just because of the makeup and so many people come from these very red or very blue districts, it's harder to find agreement on these big issues.

LANA ZAK: Very interesting, especially when we look at it as the first major piece of legislation coming out of the Biden administration. All right, Rebecca, thank you.

REBECCA KAPLAN: Thank you.

