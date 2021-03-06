Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, but third stimulus check not in mail yet

Third stimulus check is in the COVID relief bill, who gets the $1400 stimulus check is settled, but the $1.9 trillion dollar bill isn't quite law yet.

Video Transcript

- The yeas are 50, the nays are 49. The bill as amended is passed.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

NICHOLAS WU: The American Rescue Plan includes billions of dollars for vaccines, $1,400 stimulus checks, and money for schools and colleges to reopen.

CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long day, a long night, a long year, but a new day has come. And we tell the American people, help is on the way.

NICHOLAS WU: But your check's not in the middle yet. The Senate made some changes, like tightening stimulus checks. So it has to go back to the House to be passed one more time. When it passes the House, then it goes to President Biden for his signature, and then your check is in the mail.

- It was hours upon hours of working together, listening to each other, and coming up with that sweet spot and common ground that's represented with this package.

NICHOLAS WU: Even though previous bills passed with bipartisan support, Democrats used a process called reconciliation this time.

- And HR1319, an act to provide for reconciliation.

NICHOLAS WU: The reconciliation process means that Democrats can pass the bill with just a simple majority. This has a lot of Republicans crying foul.

JONI ERNST: Today we are witnessing a very, very unfortunate exercise in partisanship.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: To President Biden, is this the new way of doing business?

MITCH MCCONNELL: Voters picked a president who promised unity and bipartisanship. Democrats response is to ram through what they call, quote, "the most progressive domestic legislation in a generation" on a razor thin majority.

NICHOLAS WU: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that moving quickly on this bill is essential. Democrats want to get it passed by mid-March, which is when unemployment benefits for millions of Americans will run out.

CHUCK SCHUMER: When Democrats assume the majority in this chamber, we promised to pass legislation to rescue our people from the depths of the pandemic and bring our economy and our country roaring back.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

