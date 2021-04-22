Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill, with McConnell’s early support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Catanese
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday to spur greater reporting and review of anti-Asian hate crimes, an initiative that earned the early blessing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The legislation, borne out of a spike in anti-Asian violence and harassment since the coronavirus pandemic emerged last year, offered a glimmer of bipartisanship after a largely divisive start to Joe Biden’s presidency.

The measure would empower the U.S. Attorney General to designate a person to review Covid-19 hate crimes and issue guidance to state and local law enforcement on how to establish online reporting of such incidents in multiple languages.

While three separate GOP amendments to alter the bill failed on the Senate floor, most Senate Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for final passage. The vote was 94-1. It now heads to the U.S. House.

“By passing this bill, we tell our law enforcement agencies to prioritize bigoted violence, and wield the sword of the law to detect, deter, and prosecute hate crimes of all variety,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

McConnell, whose wife Elaine Chao was born in Taiwan, expressed early support for the bill declaring discrimination against Asian Americans “a real problem.” Sen. Rand Paul, who was one of six Republicans to advance the bill, abstained from the final vote.

According to the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate, there were 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents between March of 2020 -- when the coronavirus began ravaging through the U.S. -- to February 2021. A Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this month found that eight in ten Asian Americans say violence against them is increasing.

This legislation also directs the federal government to expand cultural and linguistic public education campaigns to combat discrimination.

“This will allow a little more intentionality on the part of the Department of Justice to at least get the full scope of the problem. Without that scope, it’s hard to attack the problem,” said Varun Nikore, executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance. “People fear the other. And we’ve been made the other in our own country. We really need to have a national conversation and figure out the root causes of this and start chipping away at that.”

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he initially opposed the bill because he claimed it imposed a “speech code” that could penalize Americans for describing the coronavirus for emanating in Wuhan, China.

“Calling this virus, which yes, came from Wuhan, China -- the Wuhan virus -- is not racist and it doesn’t incite violence,” Cotton said.

He credited Maine Sen. Susan Collins with changing the bill to ensure it doesn’t trample free speech.

Other proposed changes supported by McConnell failed, including a provision to prohibit federal funding for any college or university that discriminates against Asian Americans in the admissions process.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Aren’t our lives worth more?’: Daunte Wright mourned at Minneapolis funeral

    Days after streets filled with people celebrating Chauvin’s conviction the city held a funeral for the Black man shot by police Benjamin Crump, the lawyer for the Wright and the Floyd families, led the mourners in a chant of ‘Daunte Wright’s life mattered’ at the funeral. Photograph: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock Two days after the streets of Minneapolis filled with people celebrating the conviction of a former police officer for murdering George Floyd, the city held a funeral on Thursday for Daunte Wright, another young Black man shot dead by police during a traffic stop. The killing of Wright, 20, two weeks ago by a police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser shocked a city still reeling from Floyd’s death and anxiously watching the trial of his killer, Derek Chauvin. The shooting of Wright, the father of a one year-old boy, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center sparked days of protests and led to dozens of arrests. Wright’s white coffin was covered in red roses as hundreds of mourners, including Representative Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Minneapolis, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, paid respects at Shiloh Temple International Ministries. The service began with gospel songs and prayers before Keyon Harrold, a renowned jazz trumpeter whose son was falsely accused by a white woman of stealing her phone in a New York hotel earlier this year, performed while an artist drew a likeness of Wright. Wright’s mother, Katie, wept as she remembered her son. “I never imagined I’d be standing here. The roles should be completely reversed. My son should be burying me,” she said. Floyd’s relatives were among the mourners at the funeral where the veteran civil rights leader as the Rev Al Sharpton, the veteran civil rights activist, gave a eulogy that picked up on the competing claims for why Wright was stopped. The police it was because the licence tags on his car had expired. His mother, Katie, said her son called her and said he had been pulled over because he had an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror, which is an offence in Minnesota. Aubrey and Katie Wright presented a flag by Ilhan Omar during the funeral. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images “We’ve come today as the air fresheners for Minnesota,” said Sharpton, who also gave the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral last year. “We’re trying to get the stench of police brutality out of the atmosphere. We’re trying to get the stench of racism out of the atmosphere. We’re trying to get the stench of racial profiling out of the atmosphere. “We’ve come to Minnesota as air fresheners because your air is too odorous for us to breathe. We can’t breathe in your stinking air no more.” When the police attempted to arrest Wright after the traffic stop on outstanding warrants, he tried to get back in his vehicle and leave. But he was unarmed and evidently not a threat. A person raises their fist during the funeral for Daunte Wright. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The police officer who shot him, Kim Potter, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after claiming she meant to reach for her taser but instead fired her gun. Potter and Brooklyn Center’s police chief resigned after the shooting. Ben Crump, the lawyer for the Wright and the Floyd families, led the mourners in a chant of “Daunte Wright’s life mattered”. Crump turned to Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, and said that he hoped the state would pursue “full justice”. “Too often traffic stops end up as death sentences,” he said. On Wednesday, the public paid respects to Wright who lay in an open casket dressed in a jean jacket decorated with red and green buttons, and blanketed with red roses. Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, issued a proclamation calling for a statewide two minutes of silence at noon to remember Wright.

  • How police ID’d a Durham Chinese restaurant owner’s accused killers despite lies

    Two people, including a car rental business employee, lied to police about Maurice Wiley renting a white Lincoln MKX the day before the fatal robbery of Chinese restaurant owner Hong Zheng.

  • Eastern Kentucky cop stops victim from overdosing, arrests accused dealer hours later

    An Eastern Kentucky police officer has been applauded after allegedly saving an overdose victim’s life Tuesday and arresting the accused heroin distributor hours later.

  • Mondaire Jones accuses GOP lawmakers of bringing ‘racist trash’ to House debate as DC statehood bill passes

    House votes on party lines to make DC nation’s 51st state

  • House Approves D.C. Statehood Bill, But It Faces Opposition From GOP Senators

    A bill to make the the District of Columbia the 51st state cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday, but it faces a major obstacle in the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. Still, supporters of the effort believe that the idea of statehood for the District, which has the motto “Taxation without representation,” is farther along than […]

  • Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health

    Medical workers hold signs during a rally in Central Park in New York City by White Coats for Black Lives after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Maria Khrenova/TASS via Getty ImagesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined hundreds of cities and counties across the country in declaring racism a public health threat. On April 8, 2021, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky called racism an epidemic that affects “the entire health of our nation.” Declaring racism a public health threat will create a sharper strategic and operational focus on understanding and combating racism. Walensky said the CDC will invest more in communities of color and will work to create more diversity within the CDC. The agency will create a portal on the CDC site called “Racism and Health” to help provide resources and to educate people. As a professor and founding dean of the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University, I agree drawing attention to the racial gaps in health care is an important step in addressing them. Many other countries now surpass the U.S. in the quality of their health care. Thomas Barwick via Getty Images Bringing up the rear Acknowledging racism as a public health threat allows for the creation of workforce training programs in public health, medicine, nursing and other fields. It also may require all health-related professional training programs to include structural racism identification and implied bias and anti-racism strategies within the curriculum. This will put a sharper focus on the measurement of the factors that influence racism. Designating racism as a public health emergency can create institutional focus on actions taken to address this long-overlooked issue. The U.S. pays more per capita for health care than any other industrialized nation in the world, but look at the health statistics and you’ll see the U.S. brings up the rear. Canada, Japan, Malta, New Zealand, Singapore and Switzerland do better. Among the industrialized countries, the U.S.‘s health system is currently ranked 37th in the world. The reality is that health is a result of many factors. The most striking one has nothing to do with intelligence, diet or job status. Instead, it’s a person’s ZIP code. Where someone lives is the greatest predictor of health and life expectancy. A person’s ZIP code is also a good predictor of their race and ethnicity. Those things too have a major impact on how long someone lives and, maybe even more importantly, how well. I live in Indiana. Here, a baby born today in a southern urban neighborhood will live 14 years less than another baby born in the northern suburbs, less than 20 miles away. How a nation protects the health of its children tells you an enormous amount about that society. In the U.S., our infant mortality – babies who die before their first birthday – is among the highest in the world, with the highest rates in the Midwestern and Southern states. And across the board, infant mortality affects Black communities at a rate higher than other races. In the U.S., race is a significant factor in health. Ariel Skelley via Getty Images Higher risks across the board If you are an African American mother in Indiana, your baby is three times more likely to die before its first birthday. Being born Black also means you’re twice as likely to suffer from high blood pressure and have a stroke. Black Americans are also more than five times as likely to serve prison time and will earn substantially less money than their white neighbors. And people of color are up to 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19. Where you live, how much you earn, your access to transportation and your ability to shop at a supermarket in your neighborhood are all part of the social determinants of health, the most powerful predictor of how long and how well people live. In the past century, U.S. life expectancy went up 30 years. New medicines or gadgets had little to do with it. Most of those extra years came because of the protection afforded by the public health system. That includes clean water, a food supply that’s safe and an improved environment. Decades of discriminatory housing practices have burdened Black communities with poverty, substandard housing and environmental hazards. Unfortunately, most federally assisted housing is located in segregated areas at a greater risk of lead poisoning, exposure to air pollution or lack of access to healthy food. Nearly 18% of the U.S. economy goes toward health care spending. That is many times the investment of many other countries that enjoy substantially better health – such countries as France, Italy, Singapore, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Denmark. Of the $3.8 trillion spent on health care, public health and prevention is allocated less than 3% of this gigantic budget. However, a 2018 report showed a 3-1 return on investment on public health funding. Treating racism like the disease that the CDC says it is suggests boosting our investment in public health funding would be money well spent. [Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Paul K. Halverson, Indiana University. Read more:How racism in US health system hinders care and costs lives of African AmericansStudy: Racism shortens lives and hurts health of blacks by promoting genes that lead to inflammation and illness Paul K. Halverson has received funding from the Indiana Department of Health, the Marion County Public Health Department as well as foundations including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Richard M Fairbanks Foundation and the deBeaumont Foundation.

  • David Cameron wrote to Bank of England repeatedly over Greensill after Treasury rebuffed him

    Boris Johnson told to change phone number amid access concerns EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls Nicola Sturgeon's hopes of SNP Holyrood majority on a knife edge Covid passports to be available for summer holidays Tackling climate crisis is not a 'politically correct act of bunny hugging', Boris Johnson declares Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca blood clot risk doubles, data show, but benefits 'still outweigh risks' Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial David Cameron wrote to the deputy governor of the Bank of England "to ask for your help" with Greensill Capital, after failing to get anywhere with the Treasury, documents released moments ago show. The former prime minister made multiple representations to Sir Jon Cunliffe, beginning in March 2020, as part of his work for the now-collapsed financial firm, according to 24 pages of documents released by the BoE. On April 3 2020 Mr Cameron wrote: "The request is simple - please include in the CCFF [Covid Corporate Finance Facility] the ability to purchase bonds issued in respect of supply chain finance." Mr Cameron claimed this would allow Greensill to "pump billions" into small firms, including every pharmacy working with the NHS. As his efforts failed to make progress, Mr Cameron wrote on April 22 2020, telling Sir Jon it was "incredibly frustrating". This morning MPs heard that Mr Cameron was part of "persistent" lobbying efforts made by the financial firm, which resulted in Treasury officials refusing "time after time" to do so. Sir Tom Scholar, the Treasury's permanent secretary, told the Public Accounts Committee: "We were approached quite persistently by this company and we listened to their proposals... but we decided to reject them all. " Mr Cameron's own involvement was "very limited engagement, over probably two weeks", the mandarin added.

  • New strain of bird flu discovered

    Dr. Jen Ashton on what you need to know about the H5N8 avian flu strain.

  • Les McKeown, who fronted the Bay City Rollers, dies at 65

    Les McKeown, the former lead singer of the 1970s Scottish pop sensation Bay City Rollers, has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family said Thursday. A statement from his family posted on social media said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.” Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers enjoyed huge success in Britain and abroad with their tartan outfits and pop tunes like “Bye Bye Baby," “Shang-a-Lang" and “Give a Little Love.”

  • Singapore to ban non-resident visitors from India due to COVID-19

    All travellers who have been to India in the preceding two weeks will be barred from entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Friday.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes

    A hate crimes bill to combat violence against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic passed the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly on Thursday, a rare bipartisan vote in the evenly divided chamber. The bill passed 94-1, with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley the only no vote. It must pass the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a clear majority.

  • Josh Hawley is lone senator to oppose bipartisan anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    The measure passes through the Senate with a 94-1 vote

  • Hospital employee paid almost $650,000 but 'never went to work,' Italian police say

    Savatore Scumace “never went to work for 15 years while getting his salary,” Italy's financial police said.

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Joy Reid tells Jimmy Fallon that being relieved at the Chauvin verdict is part of the problem

    With the surprising (because this is America) news that police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter) for his caught-on-camera murder of George Floyd coming down in the late afternoon on Tuesday, late-night shows will have another day to process what that shockingly unprecedented verdict means. Stephen Colbert recorded a succinct and heartfelt announcement at The Late Show, the show proper having already been locked in by the time the jury’s unanimous verdict was read, while Jimmy Kimmel only made a passing reference during his monologue, wishing Chauvin “good luck in prison,” adding, “You’ll need it.”

  • Late night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloning

    "Tomorrow, President Biden and 40 other world leaders are kicking off a big virtual climate summit," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "They're meeting virtually because of the pandemic, otherwise they would have flown 40 different private jets to a meeting about the climate. The guest list includes Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, and one very stressed-out IT guy." The Late Late Show's James Corden, after wishing the queen a happy birthday, tried to make a joke about Biden cutting hot air emissions, and it mostly went nowhere. Los Angeles once again has the dirtiest air in the country, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "All the benefits of us not driving during the pandemic were wiped out by the wildfires caused by climate change, which was caused by all the driving we did before the pandemic. It's what you call a Catch 2022." Lots of people spoke out after a Minneapolis jury convicted Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd, Kimmel said, "but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News," who "had a little explosion in his head" when a guest unexpectedly criticized Chauvin. MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, a Kimmel Live guest next week, "he's bananas all the time, he's consistent," Kimmel said. "Tucker Carlson just lets little bursts of it slip out, like the Joker or something. Meanwhile, the Penguin, Chris Christie, may be throwing his top hat in the ring." Christie "thinks he might do well in the polls, as long as None of the Above doesn't run again," Seth Meyers joked at Late Night. After the Chauvin denouement, "Tucker Carlson claimed the jury was intimidated into the guilty verdict by the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement — which is frustrating for Carlson, because he put a lot of work into intimidating that jury." Meanwhile, "there's big science news out of Texas, where a Republican state legislator wants to legalize deer cloning," so ranchers can breed bigger hunting prey, Stephen Colbert noted at The Late Show. "One Texas rancher says he's cloned somewhere between 35 and 40 deer over the past decade. So, there are a bunch of deer clones out there already? You know what this means? Texas is about to open Deerasic Park. 'Don't move, or they'll nibble your hydrangeas!'" The Late Show also turned that story into an animated Bambi Returns: The Clone Wars. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyD.C. statehood bill passes in the House, but faces 'formidable' odds in the Senate

  • Derek Chauvin verdict sparks response from corporate America: 'Radical changes' still needed

    Companies respond to the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Why your car's windshield is the next high-tech frontier

    Complicated by sensors, cameras and head-up displays, windshield repair is no longer a transparent matter.

  • Clyburn defends Pelosi, Waters over Chauvin trial rhetoric

    The highest-ranking African American in Congress pushed back against criticism of his colleagues’ comments.

  • Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation, once floored by COVID-19

    Jill Biden is traveling to the country's largest Native American reservation, the Navajo Nation, which was hit hard by the coronavirus but is outpacing the U.S. in vaccination rates while maintaining strict pandemic restrictions. The trip Thursday and Friday will be Biden's third to the reservation that spans 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in the Four Corners region, and her inaugural visit as first lady. The trip comes as the Navajo Nation marked 10 consecutive days with no known COVID deaths and far fewer daily cases than early on in the pandemic, when the reservation had one of the country's highest per-capita infection rates.