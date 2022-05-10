Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court

Abortion-rights protesters display flags during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, ensuring the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.

Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court and around the country after a leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of conservatives on the court are prepared to end the constitutional right to an abortion from the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling.

The legislation is a technical change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide around-the-clock security to immediate family members, in line with protection for certain people in the executive and legislative branches. It was sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn said threats to Supreme Court justices and their families are “disgraceful” and attempts to intimidate the independence of the judiciary branch shouldn't be tolerated.

“The House must take up and pass it immediately,” Cornyn said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate passes security bill for Supreme Court family members

    The Senate on Monday easily cleared a bill to extend security protections to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices. The bill — spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) — passed the Senate by unanimous consent, meaning all 100 senators had to sign off in order for it to pass…

  • Senate passes bill to provide security for family members of Supreme Court justices

    The Senate on Monday passed a bipartisan bill that would extend security protections to immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

  • After Roe v Wade, next U.S. abortion battle: state v state

    (Reuters) -With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to strike down the right to an abortion, the next legal fault line is already taking shape as lawmakers from anti-abortion states explore ways to take the radical step of extending bans to states where the procedure remains legal. A leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito this week overruling the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights has the potential to fray relationships between states on opposite sides of abortion and test Constitutional limits, according to legal experts. "Justice Alito argued that returning abortion to the states is going to make a workable law and reduces the conflict we've seen in the courts," said Rachel Rebouche, the interim dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law.

  • Supreme Court abortion leak investigation and the curious case of Clarence Thomas and Co.

    The leak of a draft abortion opinion should investigated, but what about Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court justice whose wife is an election denier?

  • U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

    "Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York. Schumer called the draft decision an "abomination," noting that a majority of Americans want to preserve the right to have an abortion and women's heath care.

  • Shaw named Senior of the Month

    Shaw’s school activities have included Baseball Manager, Float Building, Student Government and National Honor Society.

  • These are not laws, they are a form of cruelty

    I was 2 years old the first time I was separated from my dad who decided to leave his family behind and follow the American Dream.

  • Biden to give remarks on inflation Tuesday, contrast plan with Republicans

    President Joe Biden will draw a contrast between his economic plans and those of Republicans in remarks on Tuesday focused on inflation, a White House official said. Biden, a Democrat who is suffering from low approval poll numbers ahead of the November midterm elections, has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans in recent weeks, dismissing, for example, former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" MAGA movement as extreme. On Tuesday Biden will lay out his plan to fight inflation and "contrast his approach with Congressional Republicans' ultra-MAGA plan to raise taxes on 75 million American families and threaten to sunset programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," the official said.

  • Supreme Court latest after Roe v. Wade leak

    The Senate prepares to vote during a critical week for the battle over abortion rights, which democrats call the fight of a generation.

  • There’s a Bill Going to the Senate That Could Save ‘Roe v. Wade.’ Here’s How You Can Help ASAP

    Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin urges readers to call their Senators to pass her Women's Health Protection Act this Wednesday to save Roe v. Wade.

  • New York AG takes action to expand abortion access

    New York Attorney General Letitia James has been an outspoken supporter of the right to have an abortion, and as CBS2's John Dias explains, she is now taking action to expand access.

  • Cowboys News: Papa John talks Jones-Goodell feud, busting myth Kellen changed in ’21, another Quinn reunion?

    One outlet predicts another ex-Falcon coming to the Dallas defense, plus the metrics show it wasn't the playcalling that changed in 2021. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • NY to fund organizations that assist women with abortion access

    Attorney General Letitia James joined other lawmakers to announce legislation to establish a state program to fund abortion providers in New York.

  • What does it mean to overturn abortion rights, and how can the Supreme Court do it?

    A leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, tossing almost 50 years of precedent protecting abortion rights.

  • 1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

    With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year's critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. About 3 in 10 also worry that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose their economic, political and cultural influence, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to fear a loss of influence because of immigration, 36% to 27%.

  • Abortion rights activists demonstrate outside conservative Supreme Court justices' homes

    Abortion rights activists demonstrated outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices over the weekend to protest the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade.

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Reacts To Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion

    Tonight on SNL, Weekend Update’s anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che dedicated most of their time to the Supreme Court draft opinion leaked earlier this week, which indicated that the justices may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. “Well, guys, tomorrow is Mother’s Day, whether you want it to be one or not,” Jost joked up […]

  • Trump denies new claims he wanted US military to attack protesters

    Former President Donald Trump denied his defense secretary's accusations that he wanted U.S. military members to shoot protestors during civil rights demonstrations in summer 2020, but declined comment on Mark Esper's assertion that he suggested using missiles to attack drug cartels in Mexico.

  • Carl Bernstein Rips 'Rogue' Justice Clarence Thomas On Call For Respect Of Institutions

    Thomas scolded Americans to "live with" controversial rulings, even after his wife battled to overthrow the presidential election.

  • Biden 'displeased' with intel leaks on Ukraine -WH

    STORY: "The president was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role, an inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians' role and their leadership and he did not feel they were constructive," Psaki said.