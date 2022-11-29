Senate passes bill to codify same-sex marriage
The Senate voted 61-36 on Tuesday evening to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage and interracial marriage.
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety.
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal same-sex and interracial marriages but would…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, which means talks…
The vehicles President Biden's Secret Service rented for his Nantucket vacation burst into flames in a parking lot just one day after Biden left the island on Monday.
House Republicans are projected to have only a narrow majority. That makes things tougher for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win election as House speaker.
"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote on Monday in a joint Instagram post, announcing the arrival of their second baby
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote for McCarthy are not all from the…
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax-fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Spending time with your mother-in-law shouldn’t be so hard over the holidays. Simply let her make the schedule, don’t spend any time with your family at all, and let her scream insults at you whenever she feels like it. What’s so difficult about that? All jokes aside, this one MIL on Reddit actually believes her […]
Throughout the duration of his senate campaign, Herschel Walker has claimed that he has deep ties to the state he’s hoping to represent in Washington — Georgia.
McCarthy has previously said Republicans should avoid Fuentes, who is widely known as a white supremacist and anti-semite. He has not condemned Trump.
Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection,…
The 16-year-old girl’s mother said, “I will not stop looking for you and I won’t leave a single stone unturned.”
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Is there anything pettier in 2022 than an Instagram unfollow? Well, that’s exactly what Candace Cameron Bure did to Full House co-star and friend Jodie Sweetin amid their feud over marriage equality. (And if you are wondering, Sweetin still follows Bure.) The women have taken different sides to the argument, but the former Hallmark star […]
Cochise County supervisors are holding out on certifying voters' election results, which would help Democrats, and Katie Hobbs is fighting them.
The Federal Election Commission sent Walker's joint fundraising committee a warning after discovering multiple errors in a campaign fundraising report.
"Men don't feel love from women who don't respect them," Kody Brown said of wife Janelle Brown on "Sister Wives."
Legal counsel for the Supreme Court on Monday responded to an inquiry from Democratic lawmakers by reiterating Justice Samuel Alito’s denial of a report alleging that the outcome of a pending religious liberty case in 2014 was disclosed to Alito’s dinner guests. The statement by the court’s lawyer, Ethan Torrey, comes after The New York…