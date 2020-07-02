Senate passes bill to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong, measure goes to Trump for final approval

WASHINGTON — The Senate unanimously approved legislation Thursday that seeks to slap stiff penalties on China for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms, as Chinese officials crack down on pro-democracy activists in the city.

The bill – which passed the House on Wednesday and will now go to President Donald Trump – would impose mandatory sanctions on Chinese officials and entities that help implement Beijing's so-called "national security law," which criminalizes subversion and other forms of dissent and allows Hong Kong residents to be extradited to China for trial.

The legislation would also sanction banks and other companies that do business with those Chinese officials and entities engaged in a crackdown on Hong Kong, a global financial hub.

The bill “is an urgently needed response to the cowardly Chinese government’s passage of its so-called ‘national security’ law, which threatens the end of the ‘one country, two systems’ promised exactly 23 years ago today," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday after the House passed the bill.

More: Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who co-sponsored the Senate bill with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said a Chinese police unit – operating in Hong Kong and involved in cracking down in protesters – could be among those targeted by the new measure.

Chinese officials blasted the threat of U.S. sanctions and accused Washington of meddling in its internal affairs.

"The unprecedented high profile of Washington in Hong Kong affairs is arrogant," states an editorial published Wednesday in Global Times, a state-controlled Chinese outlet. "It is so ambitious that it wants to turn Hong Kong into leverage to contain China's rise."

China began imposing its national security law on Tuesday, dismissing international pressure to preserve Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and its separate legal, political and economic framework, in place since 1997. That policy had enshrined freedoms of speech, press, assembly and an independent judiciary for residents of Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have defended the new law as necessary to preserve national security and protect Hong Kong's prosperity, but critics say it is aimed at snuffing out pro-democracy protests that have roiled Hong Kong for months.

More: China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

The White House has not said if Trump will sign the bill. But since it passed with unanimous support, he will be under considerable pressure to do so.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China's actions on Wednesday, during a briefing with reporters.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the law’s sweeping provisions and the safety of everyone living in the territory, including Americans," Pompeo said.

In May, Trump said his administration would begin to revoke Hong Kong's special trading status,because it is no longer autonomous from mainland China. The State Department has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials it deemed responsible for the Hong Kong crackdown and banned certain U.S. exports, including defense equipment and dual-use technology, to the territory.

The Hong Kong Police Force announced Wednesday at least 370 protesters had been arrested in violation of the new "national security" law, which, among other things, makes waving pro-independence flags illegal.

#BREAKING: Around 370 arrests, including 10 (6M&4F) for breaching #NationalSecurityLaw, have been made today. A total of 7 officers were injured on duty. Among the serious injuries, one was stabbed by a rioter with a dagger and three were hit by a rioter driving a motorcylce. — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) July 1, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the law a "punch in the mouth" to Hong Kong during a Wednesday speech on the Senate floor. The law "tramples all over the freedoms and autonomy that have set Hong Kong apart," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hong Kong: Congress passes China sanctions bill, sends to Trump