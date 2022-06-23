Senate moves bipartisan gun bill forward in 65-34 vote, final vote expected soon

South China Morning Post

As China seeks to play a bigger role in promoting peace and security in the Horn of Africa, it faces complex challenges in bringing lasting stability to the region, where it has large investment and security interests. During the China-Horn of Africa Peace Conference, the Chinese special envoy for the region, Xue Bing, said China wanted a more important role "not only in trade and investments but also in the area of peace and development". "This is the first time for China to play a role in the