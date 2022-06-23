Senate moves bipartisan gun bill forward in 65-34 vote, final vote expected soon
The Senate advanced the Safer Communities Act with 65 yeas and 34 nays in a bipartisan effort for gun reform. A final vote is expected soon.
Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs. It cleared an initial procedural hurdle by 64-34, with 14 Republicans joining all 48 Democrats and two allied independents in voting yes.
Senators have moved to the brink of an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, Democrats' lead negotiator Sen. Chris Murphy said Tuesday, potentially teeing up votes this week. (June 21)
A bipartisan group of senators released the text of a gun control bill on Wednesday evening, after weeks of negotiations.
