Senate Passes Bipartisan Gun Legislation

The Senate voted 65–33 to pass a bipartisan gun-control bill late on Thursday night, sending the legislation to the House.

The bill requires increased background checks for gun buyers under age 21, including of mental-health and criminal records, and provides funding for states to implement “red flag” laws designed to prevent dangerous individuals from purchasing guns. Funding is also allocated toward mental-health and school-safety programs under the legislation.

The text of the bill was introduced on Wednesday night and was the product of weeks of negotiations led by Senators Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), John Cornyn (R., Texas), and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.). Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) also voiced his support for the legislation on Tuesday.

The negotiations for the legislation came after a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14 left ten people dead, and the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“I’m pleased that this moment has finally come, and that we’re finally taking meaningful action to keep our communities safe,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said in a prepared statement after it became clear the bill had enough votes to pass.

