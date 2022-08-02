Senate passes burn pit exposure bill, in one of the most significant expansions to veteran's benefits to date

WASHINGTON – After years of activism and a brief kerfuffle over budget technicalities, the Senate passed the PACT Act, a bill that provides easier access to medical care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits,

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 86-11 Tuesday sending it to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it into law. Republican cast all 11 votes against the bill.

"This Senate is going to pass the most significant expansion of veteran health care benefits in generations," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY., on the Senate floor before the vote. "This is a very good day, a long awaited day, a day that should have happened long ago."

What are burn pits and what does the bill do?

Burn pits – open-air trash sites that dispose of military waste through burning – have exposed an estimated 3.5 million veterans to toxic chemicals that could result in respiratory illness or various forms of cancer, according to the Department of Defense.

Veterans who have illnesses from being exposed to burn pits are frequently denied disability benefits and medical care due to lack of concrete evidence directly linking burn pits with illness.

The bill, named the PACT act, would remedy that by codifying a relationship between specific illness and cancers with burn pits, lifting the burden of proof on veterans to receive benefits.

With that direct link established, the bill will provide much easier access to health care and disability benefits to the estimated 3.5 million exposed veterans who had to previously argue with the Department of Veteran's Affairs about their illnesses.

An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011.

What are people saying?

In remarks on the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said "Toxic exposure are a cost of war, and we must treat it as such. This is not a question of dollars – it's a matter of values,"

A statement released by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., derided the bills cost, saying the bill had a "budget gimmick" and was another form of "reckless spending." McCarthy was one of 88 no votes on the bill in the House.

Sen. Sherrod Brown D-Ohio., told USA Today "it's a huge victory for veterans. One of the most important things we've ever done for vets."

On the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon, Ranking Member of the Senate Veteran Affairs Committee, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., implored his colleagues to "deliver the most comprehensive toxic exposure package to veterans in our country's history.

Jon Stewart, comedian and former host of the "Daily Show," has been one of the bills most outspoken supporters. Speaking in front of the Capitol steps on Monday, Stewart said "we all owe a debt of gratitude to (veterans). And it’s about time we start paying it off.”

Veterans, military family members and advocates are joined by activist Jon Stewart as they call for Senate Republicans to change their votes on a bill designed to help millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2021.

An issue close to Biden’s heart

Biden has a personal stake in the bill, as glioblastoma – the cancer that killed his son, Major Beau Biden – is one of the cancers codified. In his State of the Union speech, he alluded to the possible connection between burn pits and his son’s death.

“I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near — that his hooch was near in Iraq and, earlier than that, in Kosovo is the cause of his brain cancer and the disease of so many other troops.”

The bill was long awaited by veterans and activists who have pushed for any semblance of federal action for burn pit victims. While research is still being conducted to establish a direct correlation between burn pits and illness, activists and Biden have both said action is needed now instead of waiting.

Visiting a veterans affair clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, in March, Biden emphasized the importance of some form of legislation on burn pits.

US President Joe Biden (2nd R) walks towards the grave of his son Beau after attending Mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 30, 2022.

“When the evidence doesn't give a clear answer one way or another, the decision we should favor is caring for our veterans while we continue to learn more – not waiting," he said. "We're not waiting.”

Procedural hiccups

The bill was originally scheduled to be signed into law before Congress' Fourth of July recess, but hit a procedural snag delaying passage.

The Senate introduced a tax provision in the bill when the Constitution says tax provisions must originate in the House, meaning the bill at the time was technically unconstitutional.

Both chambers laid blame on each other for not noticing the hiccup and letting it pass, but the House later resolved the issue, sending the bill back to the Senate.

In June, the bill passed the Senate by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 84-14. The bill, largely unchanged, was then blocked by 41 Republican senators for what they claim was a budgeting issue between mandatory and discretionary spending.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., introduced an amendment he said would get rid of a "budgetary gimmick" for what he claimed would an "unrelated spending spree." Toomey said delaying the bill and the back and forth was worth it to put a "spotlight" on Democrats. The amendment failed in a 47-48 vote when 60 votes were required.

