Senate passes climate, tax and health care package

After long negotiations and more than 24 hours of voting, the Senate passed a spending bill aimed at tackling climate change, reducing drug costs and addressing inflation on Sunday along strict party lines. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion details path to the final vote.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs in win for Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections. After a marathon, 27-hour weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act by a 51-50 party line vote Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking ballot. The action sends the measure to the House of Representatives for a vote, likely Friday when representatives plan to reconvene briefly during a summer recess.

  • Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to advance landmark climate, tax, health bill

    The Senate voted along party lines Saturday afternoon to advance a sweeping bill to reform the tax code, tackle climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs, taking a big step closer to giving President Biden a major victory before the November midterm elections. The Senate voted 51-50 to proceed to the 755-page bill, after Vice President…

  • Senate passes Democrats' climate, health and tax bill

    In a 51-50 vote, the Senate on Sunday passed a landmark economic package designed to combat climate change, address health care costs and raise taxes on large corporations. The bill will now go to the House, where it's expected to pass later this week.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Show Preview, UB40, Beverley Knight Performances to Feature in Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

    A sequence from an upcoming “Peaky Blinders” stage show and a performance from legendary local band UB40 are amongst the highlights of closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The sequence from U.K.-wide theater show “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,” will be staged at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Aug. 8, with […]

  • Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war

    Natalia Popova has found a new purpose in life: Rescuing wild animals and pets from the devastation wrought by the war in Ukraine. “They are my life,” says the 50-year-old, stroking a light-furred lioness like a kitten. Popova, in cooperation with the animal protection group UA Animals, has already saved more than 300 animals from the war; 200 of them went abroad and 100 found new homes in western Ukraine, which is considered safer.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Senate passes sweeping climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act

    After more than a year of infighting, President Joe Biden’s climate agenda has cleared a significant hurdle.

  • Indian rupee weakens on Fed rate hike bets, dollar demand from importers

    The Indian rupee resumed its decline versus the greenback on bets of larger interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and demand for dollars from importers. The rupee closed down 0.54% to 79.66 per U.S. dollar, after a short-lived bump on Friday that saw the currency rise following a 50 basis point rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India. The unemployment rate also dropped to its lowest in half a century and average wages rose more than expected.

  • Machine guns the size of pistols. Should you be concerned about these new devices?

    A Glock switch is a relatively simple, although illegal, device that allows a semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm.

  • Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

    An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of the modern environmental movement that for decades has had a fraught relationship with nuclear power, which doesn't produce carbon pollution like fossil fuels but leaves behind waste that can remain dangerously radioactive for centuries. Now environmentalists find themselves at odds with someone they usually see as an ally: Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a green energy advocate who supported the 2016 agreement calling for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to close by 2025 but now is a leading voice to consider a longer operating run.

  • Locke & Key loses a bit of magic in its final season

    Locke & Key couldn’t have come along at a better time when it premiered in February of 2020. Cut to a month later and, as you know, we were all locked (ah, get it?) in our homes, with this epic drama, based on the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, just waiting for us to binge. There was the Locke family and their epic colonial manor, which had dozens of magical keys hidden for the kids to find, not to mention a portal to a demonic world that would wreak havoc on their own. And i

  • Senate Democrats pass climate, tax and health care bill after marathon voting session

    The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) along party lines, 51-50, handing Democrats a crucial legislative win as the midterm cycle ramps up -- despite GOP objections at the billions in spending and drug pricing reforms. The sprawling climate, tax and health care legislation is now set up for quick passage in the Democratic-controlled House, with timing still to be announced, before President Joe Biden signs it into law. Included in the bill, supporters are quick to highlight, are measures to foster job creation, raise taxes on large corporations and the wealthy, allow Medicare to negotiate down some prescription drug costs, expand the Affordable Care Act health care program and invest in combating climate change by implementing tax credits for clean energy initiatives, among other things.

  • "I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons

    "I always assumed it was an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. When I discovered the truth, I was floored. "View Entire Post ›

  • 48 Tiny Observations People Made About Americans So Far In 2022 That Will Never Not Be Funny To Me

    From yellow school buses to movie theater butter machines: These are the best "do Americans really" tweets of 2022 so far.View Entire Post ›

  • 800 People are Now Hunting "Alligator-Eating" Pythons in Florida

    Over 800 participants are searching for Burmese pythons in Florida's Everglades, competing to win thousands of dollars in cash and help to relieve the National Park from these invasive snakes. "This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals, and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis during the opening ceremony. Read on to learn more about the hunt, the prize, and how pythons and other invasive species are destroying

  • The cast and director of Easter Sunday school us on their favorite Filipino foods

    We've got questions (and an appetite) and Jo Koy and his cast mates have answers — and yes, you do traditionally eat with your hands.

  • Why the RB3 competition is one of the 49ers’ most intriguing roster battles

    An under-the-radar #49ers training camp battle to watch from @nicholasmcgee24.

  • Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

    Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…

  • Sweaty sleeper? Amazon's cooling sheets are 'just heaven' — and this set is down to $23

    Over 142,000 shoppers are resting easy with these.

  • Senate Democrats approve their big climate and healthcare bill with a thumbs up from Manchin and Sinema

    House Democrats are now expected to return to Washington on Friday to vote on the act restoring major pieces of Biden's agenda.