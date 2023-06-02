Senate passes debt ceiling deal, staving off default

The Senate on Thursday night passed legislation to lift the nation’s debt ceiling and stave off what would’ve been an economically disastrous default days before Monday’s deadline, ABC News reported.

The final vote was 63-36.

The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, the product of weeks of contentious negotiation between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, while also implementing some caps on government spending and policy changes.

Republicans are touting its spending cuts while the White House argues it was able to protect major Democratic priorities like Medicare and Social Security, among other Biden-backed initiatives.

The compromise legislation was met with opposition from wings of both parties -- hard-line Republicans and progressive Democrats -- but has now passed both chambers with bipartisan support in the face of the alternative: an unprecedented default on the nation’s bills that would’ve likely cost millions of jobs and triggered a recession.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Controlling your costs: How to manage credit card debt