Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act, Biden visits Kentucky, Gaza cease-fire: 5 things to know Monday

Editors
·3 min read
Senate passes sweeping bill lowering drug prices, promoting clean energy

Senate Democrats approved sweeping legislation on health care, climate and taxes along a party-line vote Sunday, delivering a major win for President Joe Biden and his agenda before the midterm elections. The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes record spending on clean energy initiatives, measures to reduce prescription drug prices and a tax overhaul to ensure large corporations pay income taxes. Every Democrat voted in support and every Republican against the measure. It heads to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, where it's likely to pass as early as Friday.

Biden to visit flood-ravaged region in Kentucky

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to southeastern Kentucky on Monday to meet with families affected by flooding last month that ravaged the region. At least 37 people have died in what Gov. Andy Beshear called "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history." Houses were also swept away and school buildings ruined, with hundreds of residents losing their belongings and being displaced. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. Biden's visit comes one day after he ended his isolation, following consecutive negative coronavirus tests and Saturday and Sunday.

Gaza cease-fire continues after days of deadly violence

A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants continues Monday after nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The cease-fire, which took effect Sunday, was brokered by Egypt. Israeli strikes and militant rockets continued in the minutes leading up to the beginning of the truce, and Israel said it would "respond strongly" if the cease-fire was violated. Prior to the cease-fire, the flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year.

Senators press Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham are urging the Biden administration to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over its invasion of Ukraine. Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, told CNN on Sunday that if President Joe Biden doesn't get behind the designation, they would work toward getting Congress to pass a bill issuing one. Typically such designations are made by the State Department. Inclusion on the list would trigger four categories of sanctions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened a break in diplomatic relations between the countries if the U.S. made such a decision.

College football preseason coaches poll released

Dust off your favorite school's jersey and fire up the fight song. College football is less than three weeks away, and the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will be released at noon ET Monday. While the names at the top may hold few surprises — perennial powerhouses like Alabama, Ohio State and defending national champion Georgia all return serious star power and have topped other preseason lists — the rankings always give fans something to talk about.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation Reduction Act, Gaza, Biden in Kentucky: 5 things to know Monday

