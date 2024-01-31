Senate passes new insurance bill. See what it is

The Mississippi Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would streamline the process for doctors in the state to receive prior authorization on procedures from insurance providers.

Sen. Walter Michel, R, serving Madison and Hinds counties, told the Clarion Ledger Monday that if passed by the House, the bill will establish an online portal for physicians to submit requests from insurance providers for procedures that require prior authorization within certain time frames.

He said the bill will also allow for doctors to receive those authorization’s faster.

“What we found was happening were these long delays in the processing of the prior authorization and to defense of the insurance companies, they said oftentimes the physician was not filling out the forms properly or was not filling them out complete,” Michel said. “Everything that the doctor is supposed to include to get the approval process will be on the portal. It's to the advantage of the doctor and the patient to get that form filled out quickly and properly.”

If the bill passes both chambers, non-urgent care would require insurance issuers to either approve or deny coverage for a procedure within five business days, while urgent but non-emergency care would require issuers to respond within two business days. An emergency procedure would not require prior authorization.

Mississippi Senator J. Walter Michel looks at a meeting handout while attending a gathering of concerned citizens and officials at Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Ridgeland. Attendees of the event have organized against a proposed additional landfill to be located in south Madison County, Miss. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

If physicians do not receive prior authorization before a surgery or operation, the patient could be left liable for the whole cost unless the claim is appealed or approved at a later date, Michel said.

Michel added insurance issuers would be required to use an online portal starting in 2025, and physicians would be required to use the platform come Jan. 1, 2027.

Michel introduced the bill in the 2022 legislative session, but it never came up. After a summer hearing on the bill later that year, Michel filed the bill again in 2023, when it passed through both the Senate and House.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, however, vetoed it on the grounds that the law and portals should be regulated by the Mississippi Insurance Department instead of the Mississippi Department of Health, and that the bill should be included in the state’s health plan, among other things.

“I did what I knew to do, which was to gather all the parties together. And I did that on Dec. 28, one week before we came into session,” he said. “We got quite tense at times, but I was able to get feedback from everybody. It became my responsibility as the chairman of the Insurance Committee to craft a bill that I thought would get the best job done.”

Michel later said the new bill introduced this year also requires insurers to collect and report their prior authorizations to MID on a yearly basis so that the state could review what services were requested, approved, denied and appealed.

The bill also establishes the right for physicians to appeal denials because there have been instances when the decision not to cover a procedure was made by someone with little to no knowledge of the surgery or form of care, Michel said.

The bill will now be sent over to the House.

This is a developing story.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Senate passes prior authorization insurance bill