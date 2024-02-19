Senate passes 'puppy mill' bill that stops cities from banning pet store dog sales

Rescued from a puppy mill, Layne, a rat terrier/Chihuahua mix, is just getting use to be near people. She's available for adoption at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009.

A bill that prevents cities from banning the sale of dogs at pet stores passed the Senate Monday and heads to the governor’s desk for signing.

The Senate approved controversial House Bill 1412 by a 31-18 vote. The house passed it in January 59-36.

Proponents of the bill said it would provide oversight of unsupervised puppy mills by requiring them and pet stores to keep detailed records, open to inspection by state regulators.

The stores, along with animal care facilities and animal rescue operations, would need to register with the state Board of Animal Health and could be fined for not complying.

“This puts in place some of the strictest standards in the country for retail sales of dogs,” said Sen. Blake Doriot, R- Elkhart, during floor debate.

Opponents said the law would be toothless because it provides no funding for the increased inspections and doesn’t require them, anyway.

In addition, foes say, it is another example of the legislature thwarting home rule because it rescinds bans of pet shop dog sales from puppy mills already enacted by 21 cities and towns, including Indianapolis and Carmel.

“We are taking away the ability of elected officials to deal with problems that affect their cities and towns,” said Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D- East Chicago. “We can’t be the police dog on for the whole state on local issues.”

The cities with sales bans argued they would increase pet adoptions at overcrowded animal shelters if people did not have the option to buy dogs at stores.

Doriot said the issue is about “commerce” and free trade.

“They stepped out of their lane,” he said of the cities with the bans. “It’s like telling a grocery store what they can sell.”

But Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said the restriction is minimal.

“We are not shutting these businesses down,” he said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Humane Society and the Association of Indiana Municipalities were among those testifying against the bill.

Animal breeders and pet stores backed the bill.

