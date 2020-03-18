Senate Passes Relief Bill; Europe Cases Top China: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. Senate cleared an economic relief package that would provide paid sick leave, food assistance and financial help for virus testing. President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, allowing the government to boost manufacturing of masks and protective equipment.

The president also ordered a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds to head to New York Harbor. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that non-essential businesses have no more than half their workforce in the office.

Europe surpassed China in the number of coronavirus infections. Schools in England will close. German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled she may be open to joint European Union debt. Financial markets spasmed, sending U.S. stocks down more than 5% and Bloomberg’s dollar index to a record.

Key Developments:

Cases hit 205,883 worldwide, deaths exceed 8,205Trudeau unveils stimulus worth 3% of economyJapan Olympic committee still planning summer eventEurope can’t stop pandemic from rocking its foundationsThe U.S. and Canada closed its border to non-essential traffic.Gap plans to close some stores, and U.K. supermarkets are rationing

Senate Passes Relief Bill, Plans for More Stimulus (4:25 p.m. NY)

The Senate cleared the second major bill responding to the pandemic. The 90-8 vote, following House passage on Saturday, sends President Donald Trump a measure providing paid sick leave, food assistance for vulnerable populations and financial help for coronavirus testing.

As the Senate voted, Republican and Democratic leaders were already working on the next proposal.

“I will not adjourn the Senate until we have passed a far bolder package that includes significant relief for small businesses,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor of the chamber.

Navy Hospital Ship Weeks Away From NYC Deployment (3:13 p.m NY)

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will be dispatched to New York City as coronavirus cases almost doubled, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The floating hospital, which has previously been sent to disaster zones like Haiti and post-Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, can help free 1,000 beds when it arrives in a few weeks, the governor said. Another ship, the Mercy, will head to the West Coast.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday that hospital ships aren’t equipped to handle infectious disease patients but could provide care for trauma victims, allowing more beds in hospitals on land to handle those with the coronavirus.

Gates Says Shutdowns Could Last 10 Weeks (2:20 p.m. NY)

Bill Gates, who last week said he’s stepping down from the board of Microsoft Corp. to devote more time to philanthropy, told Reddit users on Wednesday that the coronavirus shutdown could last as long as 10 weeks -- if things go well.

“If a country does a good job with testing and ‘shut down’ then within 6-10 weeks they should see very few cases and be able to open back up,” he said.

Detroit Automakers to Temporarily Shut U.S. Plants (2:20 p.m. NY)

General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will temporarily shut down their U.S. plants.

Ford will halt operations at all North American manufacturing facilities after Thursday evening shifts, according to a statement. GM and Fiat Chrysler also plan to idle their factories, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of official announcements.

U.S. Mayors Request $250 Billion in Federal Aid (2:20 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Conference of Mayors requested $250 billion from the federal government to aid local governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Cities are the front lines in addressing this public health crisis, according to the group’s letter to U.S. House and Senate leaders on Wednesday.

Johnson Closes Schools in England (1:30 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said schools will close from Friday, increasing restrictions on the British population as the country grapples with a spiraling coronavirus crisis.