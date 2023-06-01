Senate passes resolution to overturn student loan debt relief

The U.S. Senate passed a joint resolution to overturn President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan on Thursday in a vote of 52 to 46.

This comes after the House passed the measure last month.

Even with the majority of both chambers voting to repeal the student loan debt relief plan, it’s likely to stay intact at least for now since President Biden has said he would veto any measure that blocks debt relief.

Republicans denounced the debt relief plan on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

“It’s something of a slap in the face to Americans,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD). “It’s deeply unfair to ask the many Americans who worked hard to pay off their loans or who never pursued college in the first place to take on the burden of student debt for individuals who took out loans for college or graduate school and agreed to pay them back.”

Most Democrats, meanwhile, argued against the repeal.

“It is hard to overstate how badly the student debt crisis has strained our borrowers and our families nationwide,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). “It is holding people back from starting families or starting a business or buying a home and in many cases just making ends meet.

Melissa Byrne knows about student loan debt firsthand.

“I wasn’t rich and so my parents couldn’t write a check for college,” said Byrne. “I didn’t get a wealth transfer to get free college from my family, so I had to take out debt.”

It’s why Byrne said she started the advocacy group We, the 45 Million, which fights for student loan debt forgiveness.

“The people that are stuck waiting for relief, they can’t buy homes,” said Byrne. “The debt relief is about helping everyday Americans be able to achieve the American dream.”

In addition to these votes in Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to soon hand down a decision on the fate of the student loan debt relief plan.