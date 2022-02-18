Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill to Avert a Saturday Shutdown

The Senate just approved a stopgap extension of government funding through March 11, buying appropriators more time to work out a full-year spending deal.



The vote was 65-27.



With lawmakers racing this week to meet a Friday deadline, when current funding was set to expire — and eager to leave town ahead of the Presidents’ Day holiday — the process was slowed by a number of Republicans demanding votes on amendments to the funding bill.



An amendment by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah would have blocked federal funds from being used to enforce the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. It failed, 46-47.



An amendment from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas sought to prevent federal money from going to schools, child care centers or Head Start programs with vaccine requirements. It was rejected in a 44-49 vote.



The final amendment, from Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, would have required lawmakers to balance the federal budget unless two-thirds of senators agreed to waive or suspend that provision. That amendment needed 60 votes but was rejected, 47-45.

